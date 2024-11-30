Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24MP59G-P

24" Inch | Full HD (1920x1080) | IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync™ | 1ms Motion Blur Reduction | Black Stabilizer | Game Mode

(2)
24MP59G-P Gaming Monitor
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    23,8”

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    sRBG meer dan 99%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    6bit+A-FRC(8bit), 16,7M kleuren

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.2745x0.2745

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    1920x1080

  • Helderheid (std.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)

    14ms(Typ)

  • (GTG)

    5 ms(1 ms met MBR)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Gebogen

    N.v.t.

SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • Composiet

    Nee

  • S-Video

    Nee

  • Component

    Nee

  • SCART

    Nee

  • CI-ingang

    Nee

  • HDMI

    JA(ver1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja(ver1.2)

  • USB-C

    Nee

  • USB-hub

    Nee

  • [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

  • RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Mic-in

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Optische uitgang

    Nee

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Nee

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

VOEDING

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Invoer

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Uitgang

    19V/1.7A

STROOMVERBRUIK

  • Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    22W

  • Slaapmodus (max)

    0,3w onder

  • Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3w onder

ECO

  • Energieklasse (A - G)

    F

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub (H-frequentie)

    30~85kHz

  • D-sub (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz

  • (D-sub) Max Resolution with refresh rate

    1920x1080@60Hz

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30~85kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz(Freesync : 40~75Hz)

  • (HDMI) Max Resolution with refresh rate

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30~85kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz(Freesync : 40~75Hz)

  • (DisplayPort) Max Resolution with refresh rate

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • DisplayPort OverClock (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • DisplayPort OverClock (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • USB-C (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • (USB-C) Max Resolution with refresh rate

    Nee

RESOLUTIE

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920x1080/60hz

  • PC (Digitaal: DVI-D en HDMI)

    1920x1080/75Hz

  • PC (Displaypoort en USB-C)

    1920x1080/75Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

  • Video (Component)

    Nee

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onder

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Uit

OSD

  • Taal (Land)

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees

  • Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Beeldmodus

    Aangepast, lezer, foto, bioscoop, zwakke kleuren framesnelheid game 1, framesnelheid game 2, RTS game, aangepast (game)

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Originele verhouding

    Volledige breedte, origineel

  • PIP/PBP (HW)

    Nee

  • SRS

    Nee

  • Dolby Surround

    Nee

  • AVL (Autom. volume)

    Nee

  • Equalizer

    Nee

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja

  • Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Ja

  • Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • Slot

    Ja

  • Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • Automatische resolutie

    Nee

  • Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • Color Cloning 2.0

    Nee

  • Kleurzwakte

    Ja

  • Dubbele controller

    Nee

  • Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Mechanische schakelaar

    Nee

  • Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Ware kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Ware kleuren Pro

    Nee

  • 4 schermen splitsen

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • Autom. helderheid

    Nee

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Ja

  • DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dradenkruis

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Glanzend zwart

  • Achterklep

    Glanzend zwart

  • Standaard

    Zwarte textuur(voorkant)Hoogglanzend zwart(zijkant/achterkant)

  • Voet

    Zwarte textuur+rode deco

  • Andere

    Nee

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Dubbele scharnier

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

  • TCO

    NEE

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (voor China)

    Ja

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    Ja

  • ERP

    JA

  • ISO13406-2

    NEE

  • EPEAT(USA)

    JA(goud)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    JA(goud)

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    Nee

  • Medische certificering

    NEE

  • Windows

    Ja(win 10)

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    550,5 * 204,1 * 419,9

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    550,5 * 85,5 * 332,1

  • Doos

    619 * 395 * 131

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • Wandmontage

    Nee

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    3.2

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    2.8

  • Doos

    4.6

VULLING

  • Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    810/1710/1805

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    640/1408/1584

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB3.0 upstreamkabel

    Nee

  • Display Port

    NEE

  • USB, type C

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • RCA 3Line

    Nee

  • RCA 5Line

    Nee

  • Andere

    Kabelhouder

  • Afstandsbediening

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

