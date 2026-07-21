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LG AI TV Playbook: Smart Answers for Everyday Life

The smart life you’ve always dreamed of is now within reach. From immersive sports viewing with informative insights to helping with tedious house chores to providing answers and solutions to any of your questions or concerns, and more—LG AI TV is made to make life more effortless and convenient from the minute you turn on your TV.

LG AI TV showcases the webOS home screen at the center of multiple entertainment scenes, including live soccer viewing, smart home controls, AI-generated image content, and an interactive home workout displayed across TV screens.

LG AI TV showcases the webOS home screen at the center of multiple entertainment scenes, including live soccer viewing, smart home controls, AI-generated image content, and an interactive home workout displayed across TV screens.

AI Magic Remote with a dedicated AI button, the ultimate companion for LG AI TV

Three icons are shown relating to key functions of the AI Magic Remote. AI Button icon shows a pink and purple geometric symbol inside a white circular background. Point & Scroll icon shows a remote control and cursor symbol inside a white circular background. 24 Languages icon shows a blue chatbot face symbol inside a white circular background.

Three icons are shown relating to key functions of the AI Magic Remote. AI Button icon shows a pink and purple geometric symbol inside a white circular background. Point & Scroll icon shows a remote control and cursor symbol inside a white circular background. 24 Languages icon shows a blue chatbot face symbol inside a white circular background.

 AI Concierge

Press the AI button, get content recommendations based on your viewing habits

Ever spent time scrolling through channels, not knowing what to watch? With just one push of the AI button, your LG AI TV can recommend shows based on your watch history and preferences, delivering personalized content suggestions, feature recommendations, and shortcuts tailored to you. This is how AI personalizes the TV experience to make it easier to find what to watch and do next.1)

AI Magic Remote

Navigate easily, just point and scroll like an air mouse

Navigate effortlessly with point, scroll, and select controls with natural hand movements of the AI Magic Remote. It's a faster, more intuitive way to use AI features on your TV and get where you want, so you can spend less time controlling and more time enjoying.2)

AI Search

Just press the AI button and get answers to any question

LG AI TVs support AI voice assistants and AI Search that's capable of understanding 24 languages. Just ask and get what you need with Google Gemini providing answers right on your TV screen, whether it's finding a movie, helping plan your next trip, and more.3)

Maximize every moment of your favorite sports

AI Concierge & My Page

Have more fun watching with match predictions during the game

Use AI Concierge on your LG AI TV to get real-time info like match predictions, the current progress of league matchups, and more—all while watching the game so you never miss a play. And with My Page, you can customize your TV experience by putting together all your favorite widgets from your calendar, weather to the upcoming matches from your favorite teams, all in one place.4)

Sports Portal

Everything about your team in one place, from highlights to game info and alerts

Tired of having your attention split between the game on TV and info on your phone? If you wonder what features help when watching sports on AI TV, the Sports Portal is the answer. This dedicated portal helps when watching sports on AI TV by giving you easy access to various content on your favorite teams. See game highlight videos, previous match results, current league standings, and even get game alerts when a match is about to start so you can watch it live.5)

Effortless control for your smart home

Home Hub

Your all-in-one hub for home appliances, controlled with AI voice assistants

LG AI TVs support AI voice assistants. Connect your smart home devices to Home Hub and all it takes is a single command to control all your smart appliances from your TV. With Google Home, Matter, LG ThinQ support and more, Home Hub acts like a voice assistant—you can adjust lighting, start the robot vacuum, turn on the air purifier and turn a messy room into a date-ready atmosphere with just a few words. The My Home tab also lets you monitor all devices at a glance and the Home Hub allows you to control your IoT devices even while watching TV.6)

Your home workouts, seamlessly in sync

Connect Fitness Gear

Enjoy a live workout dashboard on a big screen and recommended matching YouTube content

Struggling to keep track of your workout on a small screen? FTMS-compatible devices automatically connect to your TV and start displaying your workout dashboard on the big screen so you can stay focused and keep training without distractions. Receive recommendations for YouTube content related to your workouts too, so you can also enjoy other relevant fitness videos while exercising.7)

Enjoy solutions tailored to your needs

AI Voice ID

Your voice is all it takes to bring up your personalized home screen

Logging in every time you use the TV is getting inconvenient? Use AI Voice ID and your AI TV can identify your voice instantly, providing a personalized TV experience made just for you without the hassle of having to manually log in. Register your voice and your LG AI TV will recognize you from the moment you speak, automatically switching profiles with content recommendations tailored just for you.8)

AI Picture Wizard & AI Sound Wizard

Tune picture and sound to your preferences with AI

Struggling to get the ideal picture and sound for you? Which AI TVs offer easily customizable picture settings? Discover how to use AI features offered by your AI TV like AI Picture Wizard to offer customizable picture settings for a visual experience matched to your preferences, and AI Sound Wizard for more tailored audio. This is one of the many ways you can use LG AI TV's features to personalize your viewing experience.

AI Chatbot (Proactive AI Recommendation)

Get helpful suggestions for troubleshooting before you even ask

Meet the LG AI Chatbot—intelligence that lets you use your LG AI TV more effectively by providing troubleshooting before you even realize there's an issue. From gentle nudges to quick solutions, the LG AI Chatbot provides helpful suggestions to help you take action and stay one step ahead without the hassle.9)

Generative AI with Google Gemini

Create high-quality images with Google Gemini and Nano Banana to set the right mood

Ever felt your party needed something more? Use Generative AI through Google Gemini and Nano Banana to create and edit high-quality images to display on the big screen. Pair them with music from Music Lounge and make your space look and feel distinctly you.10)

Experience a world of entertainment at your fingertips

More about webOS entertainment

LG Gaming Portal

Your games, all in one place—no console required

Gaming Portal on LG AI TV brings your favorite games and cloud gaming services together in one convenient hub. Browse, discover, and launch games instantly with no console required, so you can spend less time searching and more time playing.11)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment with free content, available 24/7

LG Channels is not only free, it also allows you to watch the kind of content you want on your LG AI TV.12)

Global Streaming Services

Explore a universe of content from top streaming apps

With Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and various other streaming services available, indulge in a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and more—all on your LG AI TV.13)

LG Gallery+

Make your TV the centerpiece in your space with over 5000+ artworks

With Gallery+, your TV becomes more than a screen. Turn it into a beautiful backdrop with access to an art library with over 5000+ artworks from our globally renowned partners like The National Gallery, Sedition, GUGGENHEIM, and more.14)

Meet trusted security with guaranteed updates

LG Shield

Award-winning LG Shield provides multi-layered protection with 7 core technologies

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Learn More

LG Shield's 7 Core Technologies¹⁵⁾

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Storage and Management, illustrated by a key icon, where enhanced protection mechanisms safeguard sensitive information within the system.
Secure Data Storage and Management

Secure data storage through enhanced key technology

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Cryptographic Algorithms, illustrated by a protected display and shield icon, where encryption-based security ensures safe and reliable data transmission.
Secure Cryptographic Algorithm

Client certificate management for secure data transmission

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Ensuring Software Integrity, illustrated by a secure system icon, where authentication mechanisms verify system reliability and protect against unauthorized access.
Ensuring Software Integrity

Credential technology for secure user authentication

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for User Authentication and Access Control, illustrated by connected user and lock icons, where system-level protection manages access and secures application environments.
User Authentication and Access Control

System protection and application security solutions for software integrity

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Transmission, illustrated by connected server and device icons, where verification processes ensure integrity and protect data during transfer.
Secure Data Transmission

A verified solution ensuring integrity for security updates

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Security Event Transmission and Response, illustrated by connection and monitoring icons, where cryptographic systems enable rapid detection and response to threats.
Security Event Transmission and Response

A solution powered by secure cryptographic algorithms

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Security Update Management, illustrated by system and shield icons, where real-time monitoring and update mechanisms help prevent threats and maintain system protection.
Security Update Management

Real-time intrusion prevention and threat monitoring for security events

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV for up to 5 years for free

With the webOS Re:New Program, your TV stays up to date with the latest features and improvements through ongoing software updates for up to 5 years. Enjoy a refreshed experience over time, so your TV continues to feel new beyond day one.16)

A plain light beige background fills the entire frame, creating visual separation within the page layout.

A plain light beige background fills the entire frame, creating visual separation within the page layout.

Explore the LG AI TV lineup and find the right one for you

Learn more about the different LG AI TVs and discover the one that fits your needs best.

Explore the LG AI TV lineup and find the right one for you Browse LG AI TVs

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

 

2)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

3)*Requires an internet connection and LG account registration.

*The AI feature may change, be replaced, or be discontinued if required by third-party service terms, licensing, technical changes, or legal requirements.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

*AI-generated responses may not always be accurate and should only be used as a general guide.

 

4)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG (Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO UHD TVs.

 

5)*An internet connection is required for use.

*Support for Sports Portal varies by region and model.

*Sports Portal requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts​.

*Information provided by Sports Portal is for general purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information. 

 

6)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

7)*Connect Fitness Gear is the official Bluetooth SIG standard that enables LG AI TV to sync real-time workout data from compatible fitness equipment (treadmills, bikes, etc.).

*Only one device that supports FTMS can be connected at a time.

*The storage of workout records is only supported by FTMS devices, and the saved records can be viewed in the LG Fitness app.

*Measurements are typical values based on LG's internal testing; actual results may vary by user environment.

*Available only on models that run webOS 26 or later and with at least 2GB DDR memory. Supported models include OLED, MRGB, QNED90 (115-inch only), QNED85, QNED82, QNED80, QNED70, and NU85 (95-inch only).

 

8)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

 

9)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

*From webOS26 initial, most of nudges will be provided based on LG account login, and only the following two will be provided when the LG account is NOT logged in:

1) Nudge to resolve TV error situations after self-diagnosis.

2) Default nudge within the device (e.g. HDMI input switching suggestion).

 

10)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

 

11)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

12)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

13)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

14)*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

*Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

 

15)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.

 

16)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
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