27UD59-B

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

27UD59-B

27UD59-B

27UD59-B

(2)
Printen

Alle specificaties

FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (inch)

    27

  • Multi - Type paneel

    IPS

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bit (8bit + A - FRC)

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    Typisch 250nits, Min. 200nits

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega, Aan/uit

  • Multi - Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)

    Nee

  • Multi - (GTG)

    5ms (hoog)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    Anti-weerspiegeling 3H

  • Multi - Gebogen

    Nee

STEKKERINGANG/- UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja x 2 (ver 2.0)

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Ja x 1 (ver 1.2)

  • Signaalingang - Mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - USB-type C

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Andere

    Nee

  • [Stekkerlocatie]

    Achterkant

  • Signal Output - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signal Output - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signal Output - HDMI

    Nee

  • Signal Output - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signal Output - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - RCA

    Nee

  • Signal Output - [Stekkerlocatie]

    Nee

  • Audio - ingang pc - Audio - ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio - ingang - Mic - in

    Nee

  • Audio - ingang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio - [Stekkerlocatie]

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio - uitgang - Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang - [Stekkerlocatie]

    Achterkant

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Nee

  • Audio - uitgang

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

VOEDING

  • Ingang/uitgang - Type

    Ingebouwd (40W)

  • Ingang/uitgang - Invoer

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Uitgang (voor luidspreker)

    Nee

  • Consumption - Normaal Aan (EPA Typ.)

    29,5W

  • Consumption - Normaal Aan (status af fabriek Typ.)

    37W

  • Consumption - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    0,5W↓

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3W

FREQUENTIE

  • Analog - H - frequentie

    Nee

  • Analog - V - frequentie

    Nee

  • LAN - H - frequentie

    Nee

  • LAN - H - V - frequentie

    Nee

  • HDMI - H - frequentie

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI - V - frequentie

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort - H - frequentie

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort - V - frequentie

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • FreeSync - V - frequentie

    Basisinformatie:48 ~ 60Hz/Uitgebreid:40~60Hz (enkel DisplayPort)

RESOLUTIE

  • PC - Analoog

    Nee

  • PC - HDMI

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • PC - DP

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • PC - Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • Video - HDMI

    3840 x 2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • Video - RGB

    Nee

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 joystick

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • LED - kleur (Aan - modus)

    Wit

  • LED - kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Wit knipperen

  • [Toetslocatie]

    Onderkant van afdekplaat achteraan

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    17

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • USB_Up

    Nee

  • USB_down

    Nee

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC:Auto Ratio Control) - PC

    BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC:Auto Ratio Control) - BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1 - Video

    BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1

  • HDR

    Nee

  • Foto-effect

    Nee

  • Quad modus

    Nee

  • Geluid

    Nee

  • sRGB

    Nee

  • AdobeRGB

    Nee

  • Diepe kleuren (xvYCC)

    Nee

  • ITU kleurstandaard

    Nee

  • SMPT kleurstandaard

    Nee

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    HDMI en DP, Ja (2.2)

  • Intelligent Auto (automatische resolutie)

    Nee

  • Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • PIP

    Nee

  • POP

    Nee

  • PBP

    Nee

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • In fabriek gekalibreerd

    Ja

  • Hardwarekalibratie (True Color Pro)

    Nee

  • Plug - and - play

    Ja

  • Aanwezigheidssensor

    Nee

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • SUPER+resolutie

    Ja

  • Black Equalizer

    Ja

  • DAS - modus

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • DICOM - modus

    Nee

  • Snel opladen

    Nee

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

  • Andere

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Hoogglanzend (voorkant)+structuur (zijkant)

  • Achterklep

    Mat zwart

  • Standaard

    Zilver gespoten

  • Voet

    Zilver gespoten

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Kantelhoek

    -2º ~ 15º

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Dubbele scharnier

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handgreep

    Opening handgreep

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • Externe kalibrator ACB8300

    Nee

  • D - Sub

    Nee

  • DVI - D

    Nee

  • DP naar DP

    Ja

  • mDP naar DP

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • MHL

    Nee

  • USB type C - naar - C

    Nee

  • USB type A - naar - C

    Nee

  • Pc - audio

    Nee

  • RCA 3Line

    Nee

  • RCA 5Line

    Nee

  • RSC232C

    Nee

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Ja

  • Kalibratierapport (papier)

    JA

  • Softwareinstallatie-cd

    Ja (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

