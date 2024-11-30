We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
31.5
-
Type paneel
VA
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.181x 0.181
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Helderheid (std.)
Typical 300nits, Min 250nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
3000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
4ms (High)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Ja x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Stekkerlocatie (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Stekkerlocatie (Audio Output)
Rear
LUIDSPREKER
-
Andere
5W x 2
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter (65W)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normaal Aan(status af fabriek Typ.)
50W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0.5W
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0.3W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync bereik V-frequentie
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz
-
DP
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Off
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Land
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
-
Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldverhouding (pc)
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Beeldverhouding (Video)
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
sRGB
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Ja (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Plug & play
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+Resolution
Ja
-
Black Equalizer
Ja
-
DAS Mode
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
KLEUR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Hairline+Texture
-
Base
Hairline+Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
-5º ~ 20º
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
120mm
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dual Hinge
Nee
-
Others
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
728.1 X 236.8 X 458.2
-
Set (zonder standaard)
728.1 X 49.9 X 424.6
-
Doos
859 X 180 X 513
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
7.1
-
Set (zonder standaard)
5.3
-
Doos
10
VULLING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
288/624/624 (EU)
WRAP
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Opening handgreep
STANDAARD
-
TCO6.0
Ja (ver 7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
KC
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
FreeSync
Ja
ACCESSORY
-
Netsnoer
Ja
-
DP naar DP
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Easy Setup Guide
Ja
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Ja
-
S/W Install CD
Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
