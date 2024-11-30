Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Wasmachine koopgids Afmetingen& Capaciteit Kleurkeuze Prestaties & functies Energie-efficiëntie FAQ
LG wasmachine koopgids

LG wasmachine koopgids

Wat je wasgoed ook nodig heeft, LG heeft de wasmachine die bij je levensstijl past. Lees verder om te leren hoe je de beste wasmachine voor je huishouden kunt kiezen, waarbij je de grootte, capaciteit, functies en het energieverbruik beoordeelt. Lees ook meer over de allernieuwste LG-technologie die keer op keer zorgt voor een efficiënte, effectieve wasbeurt.

Welke maat wasmachine
heb ik nodig?

Wasmachines hebben over het algemeen standaardafmetingen, dus het is de capaciteit die je keuze bepaalt. De capaciteit van de trommel meet de maximale waslading in kg die je apparaat kan bevatten. De sleutel is het kiezen van de juiste LG wasmachine voor jouw behoeften. We raden als ruwe leidraad aan:*

LG-Washing-Machine-Buying-Guide

Met 9 kg tot 45 overhemden wassen, genoeg voor kleine gezinnen.
Met 10,5 kg tussen de 50 en 55 overhemden wassen, voor gemiddelde gezinnen.
Met 12 kg tot 60 overhemden wassen, voor grotere gezinnen.

*Capaciteitstabel is gebaseerd op katoenwasprogramma en kan afwijken voor andere programma's.

Grotere capaciteit, zelfde formaat

Dankzij de innovatieve technologie en het ontwerp van LG wasmachines, bieden onze apparaten een grotere trommelcapaciteit terwijl ze dezelfde afmetingen behouden. Dus als je een groter gezin hebt maar beperkte ruimte, kun je nog steeds kiezen voor één van onze machines met een grotere capaciteit, zodat je meer wasgoed per lading kunt wassen terwijl je geniet van een perfecte fit in je huis.
Nog meer goed nieuws: een grotere capaciteit betekent niet automatisch meer energie- en waterverbruik.
Uw intelligente LG wasmachine berekent elke keer de perfecte wasbeurt voor het gewicht en type wasgoed, waardoor je geld bespaart op water en stroom. Dat betekent dat je een LG wasmachine met een grotere capaciteit kunt kiezen, wetende dat deze je rekeningen niet zullen laten toenemen.

Grotere Capaciteit Wasmachines

Hoe te meten & te passen

LG-Washing-Machine-Buying-Guide

Alle LG wasmachines hebben een standaard hoogte en breedte. Alleen de diepte verandert afhankelijk van de trommelmaat.

Afmetingen: B 600 mm x H 850 mm x D 565-675 mm

Gebruik deze checklist met vijf punten om ervoor te zorgen dat jouw LG wasmachine perfect bij je huis past:

1. Achter en rondom je wasmachine moet voldoende ruimte zijn voor leidingen en installatie. Zorg ervoor dat je de vereisten voor het vrijmaken van ruimte voor je model leest voordat je bestelt.

2. Controleer of er voldoende ruimte voor je wasmachine is om de deur te openen.

3. Bedenk hoe je je wasmachine op de eindbestemming krijgt. Past het door deuropeningen / de trap op / in een gemeenschappelijke lift? Zorg ervoor dat je de toegangsroute vooraf opmeet en plant, omdat de installatie je anders problemen kan bezorgen.

4. Zorg ervoor dat er een stroombron binnen handbereik is. LG raadt aan om je wasmachine rechtstreeks op het stroomnet aan te sluiten, niet via een verlengsnoer.

5. Stapelen is een goede manier om vloerruimte te besparen, maar controleer wel of er een compatibele stapelset is voor je wasmachine en droger.

Kleurkeuze

Wit

Een klassieke witte afwerking biedt een tijdloze uitstraling en maakt het eenvoudig om je LG wasmachine te matchen met bestaande apparaten.

    Zwart Staal

    Veel LG wasmachines zijn verkrijgbaar in Zwart Staal: geef je wasruimte gegarandeerd die ‘wow’-factor.

      Grafiet

      Kies deze tint als je op zoek bent naar een chique donkere optie, maar niet helemaal naar zwart wilt gaan.

        Wit
        Zwart Staal
        Grafiet
        Wit
        Zwart Staal
        Grafiet
        Wit

        Wit

        Een klassieke witte afwerking biedt een tijdloze uitstraling en maakt het eenvoudig om je LG wasmachine te matchen met bestaande apparaten.

          Zwart Staal

          Zwart Staal

          Veel LG wasmachines zijn verkrijgbaar in Zwart Staal: geef je wasruimte gegarandeerd die ‘wow’-factor.

            Grafiet

            Grafiet

            Kies deze tint als je op zoek bent naar een chique donkere optie, maar niet helemaal naar zwart wilt gaan.

              Bekijk de individuele productpagina's om erachter te komen welke kleurstellingen beschikbaar zijn voor jouw LG wasmachine naar keuze.

              Ontdek Meer

              Prestatie & Kenmerken

              Als je eenmaal hebt vastgesteld welk maat en capaciteit wasmachine je nodig hebt, is het tijd om modellen te vergelijken op prestaties en functies die je waservaring eenvoudiger, sneller en slimmer zullen maken.

              Alles-in-één
              was-droogcombinatie

              Alles-in-één was-droogcombinatie

              Of het nu gaat om het besparen van kostbare ruimte of het gemak van zowel wassen als drogen in dezelfde trommel, LG was-droogcombinaties kunnen een geweldig alternatief bieden voor de standaard opstelling van wasmachines en drogers. Door wasmachine en droger in één machine te combineren, besparen ze je veel ruimte en tijd en hoef je de was niet van de ene naar de andere machine over te hevelen. Zorg ervoor dat je op de hoogte bent van de verschillen in was- en droogcapaciteit, zoals hieronder wordt uitgelegd:

              Was- en droogcapaciteit in was-droogcombinaties

              Was- en droogcapaciteit in was-droogcombinaties

              De droogcapaciteit van een was-droogcombinatie is over het algemeen kleiner dan de wascapaciteit. Dit komt omdat het droogproces meer ruimte in de trommel vereist, waardoor hete lucht efficiënt kan circuleren om je items te drogen.
              Let er bij het kiezen van een was-droogcombinatie op dat de droogcapaciteit aan je behoeften voldoet. Als je een was-droogcombinatie gebruikt, verminder dan de hoeveelheid wasgoed of verwijder enkele items voordat je overschakelt van de was- naar de droogmodus.

              Energie-efficiëntie in je wasmachine

              De innovatieve technologie die in LG wasmachines is ingebouwd, bespaart zowel tijd als energie tijdens je wasbeurt; veel van onze wasmachines hebben een hoogwaardige Triple A-classificatie op het gebied van energie-efficiëntie, centrifugeerprestaties en geluidsniveau*. Combineer dit met ezDispense™ functionaliteit die precies de juiste dosis wasmiddel voor je wasbeurt levert, AI-technologie die je wasgoed 'leest' voor perfecte wasprestaties en TurboWash™-instellingen die tijd en water besparen, en je kunt erop vertrouwen dat je LG wasmachine optimale prestaties en energie-efficiëntie levert **.

              *1) Interne laboratoriumtest van LG gebaseerd op EN60456:2016/A11:2020 met F6V7RWP1WE.
              2) Energie-, centrifugeer- en geluidsklassen zijn volgens EU 2019/2014.
              3) Het resultaat kan variëren, afhankelijk van de gebruiksomgeving.
              **Het resultaat kan variëren, afhankelijk van de gebruiksomgeving.

              Intelligente textielverzorging met AI DD™

              Weet je nooit zeker welk wasprogramma je moet kiezen? De wasmachines met AI DD™** van LG maken gebruik van slimme technologie om individueel het gewicht en de stofsoort van je kleding te analyseren. Het resultaat? 18% betere stofbescherming*, waardoor je kostbare kleding er langer op zijn best blijft uitzien. DirectDrive™-motoren leveren 6-bewegingstechnologie voor een effectieve wasbeurt met minder bewegende delen, waardoor het apparaat langer meegaat.

              *Getest door Intertek in maart 2019. Katoenprogramma met 2 kg ondergoed in vergelijking met conventioneel katoenprogramma van LG (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). De resultaten kunnen verschillen, afhankelijk van de kleding en de omgeving.
              *AI DD is beschikbaar in 3 cycli. (Katoen, Gemengde stof, Easy Care).

              Ongelooflijk snel en grondig schoon - TurboWash™ 360˚

              De snelle TurboWash™ 360˚-technologie van LG zorgt voor grondig gereinigde kleding in slechts 39 minuten, met een wasbeurt die is afgestemd op je kledingbehoeften.De innovatieve 3D-Multi-Spray spuit waterstralen vanuit elke hoek, terwijl de intelligente Inverter pomp de kracht van de waterstraal regelt - gecombineerd om een ​​optimale balans te bereiken tussen sproeikracht, wasmiddel en cyclusbeweging die je kostbare tijd bespaart zonder afbreuk te doen aan waskwaliteit of stofverzorging.*

              *Getest door Intertek, gebaseerd op IEC 60456: editie 5.0. TurboWash39-cyclus met 5 kg IEC-lading in vergelijking met conventionele katoencyclus met TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). De resultaten kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van de omgeving.

              Stoom allergenen en kreukels weg met Steam+™

              LG's gepatenteerde Steam+™-technologie* pakt effectief zowel allergenen als kreukels aan. De Allergy Care-functie stoomt kleding aan het begin van de wascyclus om vezels los te maken en allergenen op te lossen, waaronder pollen en tot 99,9%* van de huisstofmijt. Wrinkle Care past opnieuw stoom toe na het centrifugeren om kreukels met 30%** te verminderen, waardoor stoffen fris en schoon blijven.

              *Allergy Care wasprogramma goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) elimineert 99,9% van de huisstofmijten.
              *Getest door Intertek in december 2018 in overeenstemming met de AATCC-norm. Katoenprogramma met de optie "Wrinkle Care" (3 gemengde overhemden) in vergelijking met het katoenprogramma zonder die optie. Resultaten kunnen verschillen, afhankelijk van kleding en omgeving.
              *Wrinkle Care-functie is beschikbaar in 6 cycli.

              Automatische wasmiddeldosering met ezDispense™

              Vul het wasmiddelbakje vooraf en laat je wasmachine het werk doen. De automatisch doserende ezDispense™-technologie van LG detecteert het gewicht van je wasgoed en voegt elke keer automatisch precies de juiste hoeveelheid wasmiddel toe. Neemt het risico van overdosering weg, bespaart je tijd, verlengt de levensduur van je kleding. Super handig en goed voor het milieu. Wasmiddel- en wasverzachtercompartimenten bevatten samen tot 35 doseringen reinigingskracht.*

              *Tot 20 keer wassen met normale dosering (5 kg belading). Getest door het interne laboratorium van LG; katoenprogramma met "normaal" wasmiddelniveau. De standaard hoeveelheid wasmiddel is 42 ml en de hoeveelheid wasverzachter is 30 ml.

              Innovatief & elegant ontwerp

              LG wasmachines zitten boordevol innovatieve ontwerpen en veiligheidsvoorzieningen, waaronder: groter, gebruiksvriendelijk display met metallic afwerking; groter display met verbeterde interface; krasvaste gehard glazen deur; hygiënische, duurzame roestvrijstalen waslifters.* Elk element is ontworpen om je leven beter te maken.

              *Getest door Intertek in juli 2013. Bacteriedodend effect voor P.aeruginosa van roestvrij staal tegen initiële hoeveelheid in 12 dagen.

              Slim wassen met
              Wi-Fi-verbinding en
              bediening – LG ThinQ™-app

              Wasmachine vergeten aan te zetten? Geen zorgen met de LG ThinQ™-app, die verbinding maakt met je slimme wasmachine, waar je ook bent. Start je apparaat op afstand met slechts één druk op de knop of met behulp van spraakassistentbediening, ontvang een slimme melding wanneer je was klaar is, los problemen op met Smart Diagnosis en download op maat gemaakte vooraf ingestelde wasprogramma's - altijd en overal via Wi-Fi.*

              *Slimme functies en spraakassistent-producten kunnen per land en model verschillen. Neem contact op met uw plaatselijke verkoper of LG voor de beschikbaarheid van de service.

              Krachtige was
              innovatie - Direct Drive™ motor

              LG wasmachines worden aangedreven door intelligente Direct Drive™ motor-technologie. Direct Drive™ motor-motoren zorgen ervoor dat je wastrommel rechtstreeks wordt aangedreven door een motor zonder riem of poelie: minder bewegende delen betekent minder problemen. Dat zorgt voor een betere duurzaamheid, minder trillingen en minder geluid in je LG wasmachine. Direct Drive™ motor-technologie gecombineerd met kunstmatige intelligentie in LG apparaten maakt gebruik van de kracht van big data om een ​​steeds effectievere en intelligentere wasmachine te leveren die aan je wasbehoeften voldoet.

              Lees meer over AI DD™

              Zoek je perfecte LG wasmachine

              Koop Nu

              Wasmachine FAQ

              Q.

              Wat is de standaard maat wasmachine?

              A.

              Alle LG wasmachines hebben een standaard hoogte en breedte. De diepte van LG wasmachines kan variëren afhankelijk van de trommelgrootte/capaciteit.
              Standaard afmetingen zijn: breedte 600 mm x hoogte 850 mm x diepte 565-675 mm.

              Q.

              Wat is het beste kg voor een wasmachine?

              A.

              Voor een huishouden van gemiddelde grootte raadt LG een wasmachine aan met een trommelinhoud van 9 kg. Overweeg een groter model van 10,5-12 kg voor een groot gezin of als je bijzonder veel wasgoed hebt. Grotere modellen kunnen ook een dekbed tot king-size aan. Vergeet niet dat de innovatieve technologie van LG ervoor zorgt dat onze apparaten meer capaciteit kunnen bieden in wasmachines van hetzelfde formaat.

              Q.

              Op welk programma was ik kleding?

              A.

              Over het algemeen kan je het waslabel op je kleding raadplegen en het bijpassende wasprogramma op je machine selecteren. LG wasmachines met AI DD-functie wegen vervolgens automatisch je wasgoed en detecteren zachtheid om een ​​optimaal waspatroon te bepalen en de wasbewegingen tijdens het wassen aan te passen.
              Als je je LG wasmachine en droger koppelt, kunnen ze samenwerken om ervoor te zorgen dat de juiste cyclus wordt geselecteerd zonder dat je je zorgen hoeft te maken over het draaien van de knop.

              Q.

              Hoe kan ik het geluid van mijn wasmachine verminderen?

              A.

              Een voor de hand liggend begin zou zijn om een ​​LG wasmachine te kopen die beschikt over Triple A-classificatie voor energie-, centrifugeer- en geluidsniveaus. LG's innovatieve Direct Drive™-motortechnologie vermindert het aantal bewegende onderdelen in uw apparaat en vermindert zo het gegenereerde geluid (en verlengt de levensduur door minder slijtage).
              Zorg er bij het installeren van je wasmachine voor dat deze op een vlakke ondergrond staat en controleer deze regelmatig. Een ongebalanceerd apparaat kan van locatie verschuiven of rondstoten, waardoor de geluidsproductie toeneemt. Het plaatsen van trillingsdempers onder je wasmachine kan ook helpen om het geluid te verminderen.

              Q.

              Hoe kies ik een energiezuinige wasmachine?

              A.

              Kijk op het energielabel van je wasmachine, deze geeft je een score van A (beste) tot G (slechtste). Bepaalde LG wasmachines beschikken over Triple A-classificaties voor energie-, centrifugeer- en geluidsniveaus. Kunstmatige intelligentie in LG machines stelt je ook in staat om te profiteren van de meest geschikte wasbewegingen voor je wasgoed, waardoor het energieverbruik tot een minimum wordt beperkt.

              Q.

              Zijn wasmachines er in verschillende kleuren?

              A.

              LG biedt een scala moderne, neutrale kleuropties om ervoor te zorgen dat je een wasmachine kunt vinden die past bij bestaande apparaten of een stijlvol contrast biedt. Kies uit de volgende kleuren: klassiek wit, Zwart staal, Grafiet.

              Q.

              Is een was-droogcombinatie de moeite waard?

              A.

              Was-droogcombinaties zijn een goed alternatief voor de standaard wasmachine + droger-opstelling als er weinig ruimte is of als je liever het gemak hebt om je was te doen zonder te hoeven wachten tot de wasmachine klaar is voordat je je natte kleding in de droger doet. Gebruik je de droogfunctie slechts af en toe, dan kies je misschien ook voor een combi-apparaat. Houd er echter rekening mee dat de droogcapaciteit van een was-droogcombinatie over het algemeen kleiner is dan de wascapaciteit. Bekijk hier het assortiment hoogwaardige was-droogcombinaties van LG.

              Q.

              Is het beter om een ​​aparte wasmachine en droger te hebben?

              A.

              Vanuit het oogpunt van resultaten presteert de LG gecombineerde was-droogcombinatie op hetzelfde hoge niveau als afzonderlijke apparaten. Het voordeel van afzonderlijke machines is echter dat je een tweede lading kunt wassen terwijl de eerste aan het drogen is. Een stand-alone droger heeft waarschijnlijk ook meer capaciteit dan een was-droogcombinatie. Kunstmatige intelligentie in je LG apparaten betekent dat je je wasmachine en droger kunt koppelen, zodat ze met elkaar kunnen 'praten' en de juiste droogcyclus starten zonder dat je tussenbeide hoeft te komen.

              Q.

              Wat kan een slimme wasmachine?

              A.

              De wasmachines van LG gebruiken kunstmatige intelligentie om wasbewegingen voor elke lading te optimaliseren. Deep learning op basis van intelligentie die is verkregen uit duizenden wasbeurten met big data, stelt de wasmachine in staat om automatisch stofkenmerken zoals gewicht en zachtheid te detecteren. Het resultaat? 18% betere stofbescherming, waardoor je kleding langer mooi blijft.
              LG's slimme wasmachines met Wi-Fi kunnen ook worden geopend en bediend via spraakherkenning of via de LG ThinQ™-app op je smartphone, die verbinding maakt met je slimme wasmachine, waar je ook bent. Start je apparaat op afstand met slechts één druk op de knop of met behulp van spraakassistentbediening, ontvang een slimme melding wanneer het wasgoed klaar is, los problemen op met Smart Diagnosis en download op maat gemaakte vooraf ingestelde wasporgramma's - allemaal via de ThinQ™-app.

              Q.

              Wat doet een wasmachine met Steam+™?

              A.

              De gepatenteerde Steam+™-technologie van LG (op geselecteerde modellen) pakt effectief zowel allergenen als kreukels aan. De Allergy Care-functie stoomt kleding aan het begin van de wascyclus om vezels los te maken en allergenen op te lossen, waaronder pollen en tot 99,9% van de huisstofmijt. Wrinkle Care past opnieuw stoom toe na het centrifugeren om kreukels met 30% te verminderen, waardoor stoffen fris en schoon blijven.

              *Allergy Care wasprogramma goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) elimineert 99,9% van de huisstofmijten.

              *Getest door Intertek in december 2018 in overeenstemming met de AATCC-norm. Katoenprogramma met de optie "Wrinkle Care" (3 gemengde overhemden) in vergelijking met het katoenprogramma zonder die optie. Resultaten kunnen verschillen, afhankelijk van kleding en omgeving.

              Q.

              Wat is een snelle wasbeurt op een LG-wasmachine?

              A.

              De snelle TurboWash™ 360˚-technologie van LG zorgt voor grondig gereinigde kleding in slechts 39 minuten, met een wasbeurt die is afgestemd op uw kledingbehoeften. De 3D Multi Spray spuit waterstralen vanuit elke hoek terwijl de intelligente Inverter pomp de kracht van de waterspray regelt - gecombineerd om een ​​optimale balans te bereiken tussen spraykracht, wasmiddel en cyclusbeweging die je kostbare tijd bespaart zonder afbreuk te doen aan waskwaliteit of textielverzorging . Het is snel wassen dat zorgt voor een perfecte reiniging in een recordtijd.

              Q.

              Wat is AI DD™ in een LG wasmachine?

              A.

              LG's AI DD™-machines maken gebruik van slimme technologie om individueel het gewicht en de stofsoort van je wasgoed te analyseren. Het resultaat? Automatische optimalisatie van de wasbeweging door je machine resulteert in verbeterde stofbescherming, waardoor je kostbare kleding er langer op zijn best uitziet. DirectDrive™-motoren leveren 6-bewegingstechnologie voor een effectieve wasbeurt met minder bewegende delen, waardoor het apparaat langer meegaat en energiezuiniger is.

              Q.

              Is een wasmachine met een Direct Drive motor beter?

              A.

              Een Direct Drive™-motor wordt zo genoemd omdat hij rechtstreeks op de trommel is aangesloten zonder riem of poelie. Minder bewegende onderdelen betekent minder onderdelen die slijten of kapot gaan, wat een van de redenen is waarom de Direct Drive™-wasmachines van LG zo duurzaam zijn. Ze creëren ook minder trillingen, wat minder geluid betekent!

              Q.

              Is LG's TurboWash™ de moeite waard om te hebben?

              A.

              Absoluut! De snelle TurboWash™ 360˚-technologie van LG zorgt voor grondig gereinigde kleding in slechts 39 minuten, zonder concessies te doen aan de waskwaliteit of het onderhoud van de stof. Effectief snel wassen wordt bereikt door de combinatie van een 3D Multi Spray en een intelligente Inverter pomp die samen de perfecte balans bereiken tussen sproeikracht, wasmiddel en cyclusbeweging in uw LG wasmachine.

              Q.

              Wat is automatisch doseren?

              A.

              Met het LG ezDispense™ automatisch doseersysteem kun je het wasmiddeldoseerbakje vooraf vullen en je wasmachine het werk laten doen. Technologie in het apparaat detecteert het gewicht van je lading wasgoed en voegt elke keer automatisch precies de juiste hoeveelheid wasmiddel toe. Neemt het risico van overdosering weg, bespaart je tijd, verlengt de levensduur van je kleding. Een juiste dosering van het wasmiddel zorgt er ook voor dat wasmachines optimaal blijven werken. Wasmiddel- en wasverzachtercompartimenten bevatten samen tot 35 doses reinigingskracht. Sluit gewoon de deur en druk op start!

              Betalen met in3
              Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
              Shoppen en betalen met in3:
              • Stap 1
                Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
              • Stap 2
                Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
              • Stap 3
                Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
              Zo werkt het

              Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
              je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

              Over in3

              LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
              Lees meer

              FAQ

              Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
              Lees meer

               