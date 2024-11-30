We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AI DD™
Het nieuw paradigma van de wastechnologie
De nieuwe DD-motor van LG maakt intelligente wasmachines tot een realiteit. Door gebruik te maken van grote hoeveelheden gegevens, wordt de stof herkend en wordt het optimale waspatroon toegepast. Dit leidt tot 18%** meer bescherming van de stof.