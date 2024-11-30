Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hoogtepunten Wat is webOS? Startscherm en apps LG Channels Gaming en lifestyle Aanbieding

Stel jouw eigen unieke
tv-ervaring samen

Geniet van tv speciaal voor jou met My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI-concierge AI Chatbot,
AI Magic Remote and Quick Card.

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen verschillen per land en release.
**Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot en AI Spraakherkenning worden alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.
****Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

Pocket-lint

LG webOS beoordeeld als het beste smart TV-besturingssysteem.

Meer informatie

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

LG heeft wederom het beste ingebouwde Smart TV-systeem.

Meer informatie

iF Design Award

iF Design Award ‘Winnaar’

Meer informatie

Het webOS-logo zweeft in het midden tegen een zwarte achtergrond en de ruimte eronder wordt opgelicht met de logokleuren rood, oranje en geel. De woorden “webOS Re:New Program” verschijnen onder het logo.

webOS Re:New Program

5 jaar lang elk jaar een nieuwe tv

Deze blijft altijd nieuw, vooral door de toekomstige toevoeging van nieuwe functies en comfort.

Vijf rechthoeken met verschillende kleuren worden naar boven geplaatst, elk met een label met een jaar van “webOS 24” tot “webOS 28”. Er staan omhoog wijzende pijlen tussen de rechthoeken, gelabeld van “Upgrade 1” naar “Upgrade 4”.

Het webOS Re:New Program laat klanten profiteren van vier upgrades in vijf jaar, zodat ze gebruik kunnen maken van een totaal van vijf webOS-versies, waaronder een op het moment van aankoop.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.
**Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen verschillen per model en regio.
***Updates beschikbaar voor 2023 zijn UHD en de modellen hierboven.

Een LG tv-scherm met My Profile op het scherm. Bovenin staat een banner voor Tangible Wonders. De volgende knoppen worden weergegeven onder de banner: Home Hub, Sport, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. De volgende logo’s worden weergegeven onder de knoppen: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now en Udemy. Onder de logo’s worden 5 filmthumbnails weergegeven onder de tekst ‘Speciaal voor jou uitgekozen’. Een cursor klikt op de initiaal ‘S’ in de hoek links bovenin. Een LG Account-keuzelijst wordt geopend en vijf namen worden weergegeven. De cursor klikt op de tweede naam en de thumbnails en aanbevolen content op het scherm veranderen.

My Profile

Uw eigen plekje speciaal voor u

My Profile maakt het eenvoudig om voor elk familielid een profiel aan te maken. Iedereen krijgt een eigen startscherm, met persoonlijk advies voor content.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.
***Op het startscherm kunnen 10 profielen worden aangemaakt en weergegeven.

Een cursor klikt op Sport en het scherm gaat over naar de Sport-startpagina met de tekst “Registreer je favoriete team/speler voor meer informatie over standen, het programma of andere updates” en “Lijst met populaire competities”. Vijf thumbnails worden gelabeld als Voetbal, Basketbal, Honkbal, Cricket en IJshockey. Het scherm gaat terug, de cursor klikt op Game en het scherm gaat over naar een Game-startpagina met de tekst “Dompel jezelf onder in een game op het grote scherm. Je kunt games spelen en de nieuwste gameplayvideo’s bekijken”. De afbeelding laat knoppen zien met de labels Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid en Recent gespeeld. De volgende logo’s worden weergegeven: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube en Twitch.

Quick Card

Bereik sneller uw favorieten

Slechts één klik. Quick Card maakt het eenvoudig om te komen waar u naartoe wilt, zoals uw gameshub, uw favoriete afspeellijsten en uw home office.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Ondersteunde functies, menu’s en apps kunnen verschillen per land en release.

Sports Portal

Een plek voor sportfans

Sports Alert

Mis nooit meer een doelpunt

Stel een Sports Alert in voor uw favoriete teams en ontvang herinneringen voor aankomende wedstrijden, meldingen over doelpunten en de einduitslag op het moment dat deze plaatsvinden.

Sports Mode

Doelpunten en overspelen, scherp en duidelijk

Schakel over naar de Sports Mode voor een beeld dat is afgestemd op sport met de juiste helderheid, contrast, akoestiek en vloeiende acties.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**De ondersteunde service en competitie kunnen per regio en land verschillen.
***Een internetverbinding is vereist.
****De functie Sports Alert is alleen beschikbaar voor teams en spelers die via Mijn Team geregistreerd zijn.

Een LG TV speelt een film af, en het scherm is verdeeld met de film op één helft en Spotify op de andere helft. De cursor klikt op een knop en opent het instellingenpaneel van Multiweergave. Vervolgens wordt op de Live TV-knop gedrukt en verandert het Spotify-venster naar een scherm met sport. Een derde venster met een yogafilmpje op YouTube schuift van onderen in beeld. Vervolgens komt een vierde venster met Spotify van onderen in beeld, waardoor het scherm verschillende inhoud in alle vier de kwarten weergeeft.

Multi View

Vermenigvuldig uw weergave, vermenigvuldig uw plezier

Als één scherm te weinig is, splits het in 2 tot 4 delen. Gebruik uw tv als dubbele monitor voor uw pc, of voeg nog meer schermen toe om het internet te doorzoeken en tegelijkertijd in PiP te kijken.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde.
***De ondersteuning voor de modus 2 schermen / 4 schermen verschilt per model en land. (de modus met 3 en 4 schermen is alleen beschikbaar voor de M4- en G4-serie).

AI Picture Wizard

Een afbeelding speciaal voor jou

Selecteer je favoriete afbeeldingen en AI Picture Wizard maakt een afbeelding die past bij jouw unieke smaak uit 85 miljoen opties en bewaart deze in je profiel.

*AI Picture Wizard is beschikbaar op OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 en 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Uw assistent staat altijd voor u klaar

Zelfs wanneer uw tv uitstaat, kunt u informatie opvragen zoals de tijd, het weer, Sports Alerts en Google Agenda-updates. Uw assistent staat altijd voor u klaar.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Always Ready-functie is beschikbaar met LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, en 86NANO80.

Een LG Magische afstandsbediening met een ronde knop in het midden, waarbij roze licht uit de knoppen komt om ze te laten zien. Er verschijnt een roze signaal op de afstandsbediening met een roze tekstballon boven de LG Magische afstandsbediening.

AI Magic Remote

U hebt de magie
in handen

Bevrijd uzelf van de beperkingen van ouderwetse knoppen. De LG Magische afstandsbediening ontgrendelt uw LG TV met één klik, scroll of met AI-spraakherkenning wanneer u in de microfoon spreekt.

*De ondersteuning, functies en mogelijkheden van de Magische afstandsbediening kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.
**Een internetverbinding is vereist.
***AI-spraakherkenning wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een LG TV heeft een vrouw en een hond op een uitgebreid veld in beeld. Onderaan het scherm wordt de tekst “Aanbevolen nieuwe trefwoorden als je op de microfoonknop op de afstandsbediening drukt” weergegeven naast een roze-paarse cirkel. Roze balken met de volgende trefwoorden worden weergegeven: Films met honden, hondenshow, documentaire, ontspanning, dierenanimatie. De LG Magische afstandsbediening wijst naar de LG TV met neonpaarse cirkels rondom de microfoonknop. Naast de afstandsbediening verschijnt een graphic van een vinger die op een knop drukt en de tekst “Kort indrukken” wordt weergegeven.

AI Concierge

Uw favorieten staan voor u klaar

AI-concierge leert u kennen via uw zoekgeschiedenis, en adviseert content en trefwoorden zoals ‘Voor jou’, ‘Aanbevolen’, ‘Nu trending’ en ‘Tips’.

*‘Voor jou’ in AI Concierge kan alleen worden geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.
**Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden zijn gebaseerd op de zoekgeschiedenis en variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Afbeeldingen van ‘vóór optimalisatie’ en ‘na optimalisatie’ van een LG TV worden naast elkaar weergegeven. Het scherm ‘vóór optimalisatie’ heeft een donker beeld met een pop-up voor de AI Helpdesk. De gebruiker schrijft in de chat: ‘Het scherm is donker’. Het antwoord luidt: “Hallo, het lijkt alsof er een probleem is met het scherm. Ik zal het snel oplossen.” Door de scherminstellingen te optimaliseren, kunt u naar een helderder en duidelijker scherm kijken.” De gebruiker klikt op de knop Optimaliseren. Het scherm ‘na optimalisatie’ heeft een helderder en duidelijker beeld. In de chatpop-up van de AI Helpdesk lezen we: ‘Scherminstellingen optimaliseren. Beeldmodus = levendig. Energiebesparing = max. verminderen blauw licht = aan. De optimalisatie van de instelling is voltooid.’

Accessibility

AI Chatbot maakt tv toegankelijker voor meer mensen

LG TV is er voor iedereen, met slimme hulp van de ingebouwde AI Chatbot en snel toegankelijke menu's waarmee u eenvoudig alle instellingen voor toegankelijkheid van uw tv kunt bedienen.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**De service kan per regio en land verschillen.
***Een internetverbinding is vereist.
****AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Home Hub

Bedien uw smarthome op één plek

Home Hub biedt naadloze controle van het slimme ecosysteem van uw TV, waaronder mobiele, soundbar en IoT-apparaten zoals slimme verlichting, verwarming, ventilatie en airconditioning, enz.

*LG ondersteunt 'Matter' Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.
**Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.
***Chromecast built-in-service is mogelijk nog niet beschikbaar op het moment van aankoop van de OLED CS4, maar u kunt van deze service profiteren na de installatie van webOS-software-updates.

Een LG TV gemonteerd op de muur in een huiskamer, met een leeuw en leeuwenwelpje in beeld. Een man zit in de voorgrond met een smartphone in de hand met dezelfde leeuwen in beeld. Er wordt een graphic weergegeven met drie neonrode gebogen balken boven de smartphone, gericht op de TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast uw apps direct naar uw TV

Bekijk eenvoudig content vanaf uw iPhone- of Android-apparaat op uw LG TV-scherm met Apple AirPlay en Chromecast Built-In.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.
***Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.
****LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.
*****Chromecast built-in-service is mogelijk nog niet beschikbaar op het moment van aankoop van de OLED CS4, maar u kunt van deze service profiteren na de installatie van webOS-software-updates.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 en B4 staan in een rij tegen een zwarte achtergrond met subtiele draaikolken met kleur. Het embleem “World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 11 jaar) verschijnt in beeld. Een disclaimer geeft aan: “Bron: Omdia. Aantal verzendingen per eenheid, 2013 tot 2023. De resultaten worden niet door LG Electronics onderschreven. Het vertrouwen op deze resultaten is op eigen risico van derden. Bezoek https://www.omdia.com/ voor meer informatie.”

SPLINTERNIEUWE LG OLED

11 jaar later,
nog steeds de beste

11 jaar later,<br>nog steeds de beste Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 