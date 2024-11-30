Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Hoogtepunten Wat is webOS? Startscherm en apps LG Channels Gaming en lifestyle Aanbieding

Een gebruiker selecteert LG Channels vanuit het startscherm van de LG TV. De cursor klikt vervolgens om door te gaan met het kijken naar een favoriete dramaserie.

Laat het spelen beginnen

Ervaar de essentie van het leven op LG TV. Van onderwijs tot winkelen, gamen en fitness, het is net zo eenvoudig als het veranderen van kanaal.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

Twee TV-schermen staan naast elkaar. De ene toont het startscherm van Boosteroid en de ander toont het startscherm van GeForce NOW.

Wereldwijd cloudgamen

Druk op play voor een wereldaan games

Alles wat gamers nodig hebben, en alles op één plek. Van snelkoppelingen naar favoriete games tot cloudgaming-services zoals GeForce NOW en Boosteriod. Allemaal toegankelijk vanaf het gamescherm.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.
**Aparte abonnementen en bijbehorende entiteiten zijn vereist voor GeForce NOW en Boosteriod.
***Het is mogelijk dat er een verbinding met een gamepad nodig is.

Een gebruiker selecteert LG Channels vanuit het startscherm van de LG TV. De cursor klikt vervolgens om door te gaan met het kijken naar een favoriete dramaserie.

Fitness

Uw eigen fitness-instructeur

Of u nu de voorkeur geeft aan yoga of aan meditatie, op LG TV Fitness Space vindt u leuke en effectieve workouts.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.
***Het kan nodig zijn om aparte abonnementen en gerelateerde entiteiten af te sluiten.

Leren

Kennis binnen handbereik

Een jongetje kijkt naar Pinkfong op een LG TV aan de muur in een woonruimte met kinderspeelgoed.

Pinkfong

Zing, speel en leer met Baby Shark en familie op het leuke educatieplatform Pinkfong.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.
***Voor Pinkfong en ABC mouse zijn aparte abonnementen en gerelateerde entiteiten vereist.

Een jongetje zit op de grond en kijkt naar educatieve content op ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Met meer dan 10.000 leeractiviteiten voor kinderen van 2-8 jaar helpt ABCmouse hen hun hele leven lang liefde voor leren bij te brengen.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.
**Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.
***Voor Pinkfong en ABC mouse zijn aparte abonnementen en gerelateerde entiteiten vereist.

Uw favoriete tv-programma’s wachten op u

De meest opwindende streamingdiensten en TV-apps op uw LG TV.

Meer informatie

Een groot aantal kanalen zijn geheel gratis

LG Channels brengt een enorme selectie kanalen binnen handbereik.

Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 