TV 43'' | Full HD LED | FHD SMART TV | Procesador α5 | ThinQ™ AI | Sonido Envolvente | 3 Puertos HDMI | 2 Puertos USB

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

43LM631C0DB

43LM631C0DB

TV 43'' | Full HD LED | FHD SMART TV | Procesador α5 | ThinQ™ AI | Sonido Envolvente | 3 Puertos HDMI | 2 Puertos USB

  • Front view
  • Front view
  • Side view
  • Side view
  • Rear view
  • Detail view
  • Detail view
Front view
Front view
Side view
Side view
Rear view
Detail view
Detail view

Características principales

  • 360º VR Play
  • PLN (Procesador de Lenguaje Natural)
  • Puertos USB (2)
  • Puertos HDMI (3)
  • Preparado para Time Machine
Más
Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

Una pantalla Full HD muestra imágenes más claras en una resolución

sorprendente y colores vívidos.

Optimizador de color dinámico

Optimizador de color dinámico

El procesador de imágenes avanzado ajusta el color para lograr imágenes mejores y más naturales. Disfruta la belleza de los verdaderos colores de la naturaleza en la pantalla de tu televisor.

El origen de las imágenes realistas

Procesador de cuatro núcleos

 

El origen de las imágenes realistas

Cuatro procesadores rápidos y precisos eliminan el ruido y crean un color y contraste más dinámicos. Las imágenes de baja resolución se mejoran y se muestran más nítidas y vividas

HDR activo para obtener detalles increíbles

HDR activo para obtener detalles increíbles

El HDR activo optimiza cada escena para entregar detalles delicados y mejores colores. El formato multi HDR, que incluye HDR10 y HLG, junto con la tecnología de ajuste dinámico escena por escena de LG, te permite disfrutar de cualquier contenido de video en una calidad HDR increíble.

Virtual Surround Plus que envuelve tu espacio

Virtual Surround Plus que envuelve tu espacio

Puedes experimentar un sonido abundante y multidimensional con altavoces integrados en tu televisor. Intensifica tu experiencia de visualización con el sonido que viene desde todas las direcciones.

Una experiencia de sonido como en el cine

Dolby Audio™

 

Una experiencia de sonido como en el cine

Experimenta el sonido de calidad de cine, más inmersivo y más claro en tu hogar con el Dolby Audio en tu televisor.

Nueva inteligencia evolucionada con AI

Smart AI

 

Nueva inteligencia evolucionada con AI

Con LG ThinQ con Inteligencia Artificial, muchas cosas son posibles con tan solo tu voz. Mantén el diálogo con tu TV gracias al Procesamiento Natural de Idiomas y obtén recomendaciones para contenidos personalizados de acuerdo con lo que estás acostumbrado a ver.

Conoce más

*El LG ThinQ con AI se activa con el “Botón del micrófono”.
*El producto real puede diferir de la imagen.

Vive de manera inteligente con webOS

Vive de manera inteligente con webOS

El televisor inteligente de LG con webOS te permite disfrutar de tus películas favoritas de Netflix, videos de YouTube y mucho más con facilidad. El nuevo diseño y varias características entregan experiencias de visualización más inteligentes y más simples.

Elige, Conecta y Disfruta

Elige, Conecta y Disfruta

Al conectar tu dispositivo USB o disco duro externo, puedes disfrutar de casi cualquier contenido desde tu televisor. Disfruta de tu película favorita en una pantalla más grande y con alta resolución.

Diseño simple, pero sofisticado

Diseño simple, pero sofisticado

Un bisel fino y una terminación estilizada que combina con el interior de tu hogar para crear una mejor experiencia de visualización.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 