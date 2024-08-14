About Cookies on This Site

Serie US670H

50US670H9UA

Serie US670H

(3)
Front view with infill image
Soluciones Pro:Centric y b-LAN incorporado

TV para hotelería Smart 4K UHD

La serie US670H ofrece una resolución Ultra HD con detalles vívidos y una imagen impecable, así como también herramientas personalizadas para los socios integradores de sistemas de LG. También es compatible con la aplicación Pro:Centric Direct, Smart Share, Screen Share, Pro:Idiom® y b-LAN™ incorporado.

Las pantallas de TV instaladas en el hotel brindan a los usuarios servicios del hotel e información diversa.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, que facilitan el servicio y la gestión remota basada en la red IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct le permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente, para brindarles una interfaz personalizada y gestionar con eficiencia todos los televisores de la sala. La versión actual de PCD proporciona un control basado en IoT en la habitación, así como una función de control de voz a través del Procesamiento de Lenguaje Natural de LG (PNL). Estas funciones, relacionadas con IO y voz, serán tu punto de partida para prepararte para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Algunos dispositivos pueden tener una compatibilidad limitada con la función IoT.

Pro:Idiom for protect HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) brinda acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a garantizar un despliegue rápido y amplio de HDTV y otro contenido digital de alto valor.

 

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

webOS 5.0 de LG más innovador

Explora las últimas características de LG Smart TV. El nuevo Modo galería permite utilizar el televisor como una obra de arte, que armoniza con tu espacio y tu vida.

 

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Reconocimiento de voz

Con interacciones fluidas y una experiencia consistente para el usuario, LG va un paso adelante y lidera el mercado de televisores comerciales al incluir el reconocimiento de voz, permitiendo a los usuarios controlar los televisores LG fácilmente. Nuestras soluciones estables y dependientes basadas en webOS y Pro:Centric Direct mejorarán significativamente la competitividad de nuestros productos y servicios, ayudándote a tener un negocio exitoso en el futuro.

* Es necesario contar con el control remoto Magic Motion para utilizar la característica. (Se vende por separado)

A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

Soft AP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (Soft AP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual", que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico y que le permite a los huéspedes conectar sus propios dispositivos a Soft AP.

* Soft AP se debe ajustar en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
* No se puede utilizar la Duplicación inteligente al mismo tiempo.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public Display Mode.

Modo hotel

Puedes controlar la configuración del televisor en las áreas de negocios, desde la selección de canales hasta el nivel de volumen. El modo de pantalla pública también te permite restaurar los valores predeterminados, según sea necesario, en los televisores.

 

The LG Commercial TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Pantalla de bienvenida

Con la posibilidad de mostrar distintas imágenes, los TV Commercial permiten una gran variedad de mensajes de bienvenida para las habitaciones de los hoteles, lo que hace que los clientes se sientan bien recibidos y cuidados.

 

A USB which cloned another TV's setting is helping to make setting up a TV.

Clonación de USB

Clonar datos USB hace más eficiente la configuración de múltiples pantallas para un funcionamiento óptimo. En lugar de configurar cada pantalla una por una, los datos se pueden copiar a un USB para una pantalla y enviarse a las otras pantallas mediante un complemento USB.

 

A man is checking a status of LG Commercial TV right away with Remote Diagnostics.

Diagnósticos remotos

Ahorra grandes gastos con la gestión de diagnóstico remoto del televisor Commercial de LG. El diagnóstico remoto en tiempo real informa y detecta el error con anticipación, para evitar un mal funcionamiento de los televisores.

 

A set-top box with a remote control is controlling several LG Commercial TVs.

Salida para IR     

Con el set interactivo de codificador, todos los TV Commercial pueden manejarse con un solo control remoto.

 

TV in a living room is making a sound and a man and a woman in the kitchen are listening the sound of TV through external speakers.

Salida de parlante externo

Mejore la experiencia de entretenimiento al incorporar un altavoz adicional. Los huéspedes pueden escuchar el audio del televisor desde cualquier lugar, incluso desde el baño.

* Esta característica puede tener una restricción dependiendo del entorno de instalación.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro: céntrico inteligente

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UM73

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 polo giratorio

  • Color del frente

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • AI Sound

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    SÍ (Listo, MMR requerido)

  • LG Sound Sync

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    50

  • Resolución

    Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (típ.)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC (Comunicación en tiempo real)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • versión webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • Navegador web

  • Compatibilidad remota mágica

    SÍ (listo)

  • Gallery Mode

  • Wifi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • MARCAR

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

  • Reconocimiento de voz (independiente/solución)

  • internet de las cosas

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Despertar en RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (autodiagnóstico (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SÍ (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Código IR múltiple

  • Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

  • Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

  • Insertar imagen

  • Mapa de un canal

    SÍ (LCM)

  • Salida de altavoz externo / Salida de línea

    Sí (Salida de línea)

  • Instant ON

  • V-Lan Tag

  • Port Block

  • Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

  • b-LAN

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Temporizador de sincronización NTP

  • BEACON

  • Video Tag

    SÍ (2 Video)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Cerradura Kensington

  • Orificio para tornillo de seguridad/credenza

    SÍ (Necesita soporte)

  • Placa de bloqueo (para una fácil instalación)

    SÍ (Necesita soporte)

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1130 x 722 x 303 mm

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1325 x 810 x 200 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Peso en envío

    18.3 kg

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    14.5 kg

  • Peso sin soporte

    11.5 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    140W

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    66.0W

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Inferior a 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con/MMR (Opción)

  • Cable de energía

    SÍ (1.8M / Tipo de ángulo)

CONECTIVIDADES

  • HDMI In

    SÍ (3ea)

  • USB (versión)

    SÍ (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9pin)

  • Configuración de enlace de TV (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Puerto MPI (conector RJ12)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 