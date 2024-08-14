About Cookies on This Site

CreateBoard táctil tipo IR UHD

86TR3PJ-B

CreateBoard táctil tipo IR UHD

(3)
Front view with infill image

Verdadera interactividad para
uniendo a las personas

Cuando el profesor lo marca en el TR3PJ, se muestra al mismo tiempo en las pantallas de los dispositivos electrónicos de los alumnos.

* 86 pulgadas
* Todas las imágenes son sólo para fines ilustrativos.
** Las soluciones de videoconferencia deben comprarse por separado.

Multitáctil y Escritura

La serie TR3PJ puede utilizar simultáneamente hasta 20 puntos de multitáctil. Esta función ofrece una experiencia de escritura en tablero realista y facilita mucho la colaboración.

Tres niños están dibujando en el TR3PJ al mismo tiempo.

Las pantallas de las computadoras portátiles de los estudiantes y el móvil del maestro se comparten en la pantalla.

Actualización de ScreenShare Pro

Con ScreenShare Pro recientemente actualizado, que permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, ha mejorado la usabilidad al permitir a los usuarios compartir Chromecast, Airplay y Miracast en la misma red.

* ScreenShare Pro es un software basado en Wi-Fi y es compatible con una aplicación separada.
** Todos los dispositivos deben estar conectados dentro de la misma red.
Un maestro está teniendo una clase y la pantalla en la pantalla se comparte con la computadora portátil de cada estudiante.

Clase de aire

Air Class admite la conexión de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece clases interactivas mediante el uso de dispositivos móviles equipados con navegadores web, proporcionando una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir textos de proyectos.
Mostrar la función de administración de energía para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

DPM
(Administración de energía de la pantalla)

Al activar la función DPM, la pantalla se puede configurar para que se encienda solo cuando hay una señal de entrada, lo que permite una administración de energía más eficiente.
Clase de dibujo de ingeniería con la herramienta de anotación de TR3PJ utilizando las funciones Deshacer y Rehacer.

Actualización de anotación

En el modo de herramienta de anotación, las funciones 'Deshacer' y 'Rehacer' brindan una experiencia de usuario mejorada. (La herramienta de anotación se puede usar en cualquier fuente).

* Deshacer: Mueve un paso atrás
Rehacer : Avanza un paso
Una mujer buscando información usando el navegador web.

Navegador web

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con el navegador web* en el sistema operativo Android**, por lo que puede buscar en la web de manera fácil y rápida, sin conectarse a un escritorio externo.

* Función basada en red
** El sistema operativo Android se actualizó a la versión 9.0..
Sistema en un chip integrado con el sistema operativo Android y aplicaciones gratuitas.

Todo en uno

La serie TR3PJ integra el sistema operativo Android y las aplicaciones gratuitas en un SoC de alto rendimiento, sin una PC.

Modo seguro

El modo seguro desactiva las opciones de duplicación de pantalla para SSP (Screen Share Pro), que es una aplicación que permite compartir la pantalla entre dispositivos móviles y la pantalla, para evitar que se muestre contenido no autorizado a través de las funciones de pantalla compartida en varios dispositivos.

Modo seguro para bloquear contenidos no autorizados.

La ranura OPS integrada permite a los usuarios conectarse fácilmente a un escritorio externo, lo que proporciona funciones más amplias.

Ranura OPS incorporada

La serie TR3PJ es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que le permite montar el escritorio OPS de manera fácil y conveniente en la parte posterior de la pizarra digital interactiva con suministro de energía interno.
El USB no se puede conectar a una pantalla por seguridad.

Bloque USB

El modo de bloqueo USB que ayuda a proteger y evitar que los datos se copien en dispositivos no autorizados por adelantado, lo cual es esencial para usarse en espacios donde la seguridad es fundamental.

Captura parcial

Los usuarios pueden seleccionar el área deseada de la pantalla para recortar la imagen y almacenarla en la memoria interna. Además, TR3PJ permite enviar imágenes recortadas directamente a aplicaciones de correo electrónico o notas.

Una mujer captura parte del TR3PJ y se lo explica al hombre.

Tres personas están reunidas en una sala de conferencias, teniendo una reunión virtual con otras personas que van apareciendo en la pantalla.

Conectividad Bluetooth

TR3PJ admite Bluetooth para conectarse de forma inalámbrica a varios dispositivos, como altavoces, mouse, teclado, etc. Esto está optimizado para crear un entorno híbrido para que las reuniones y clases en línea y fuera de línea puedan realizarse con facilidad.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie TR3PJ instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

* La disponibilidad del servicio "ConnectedCare" difiere según la región, así que comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    86

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,200:1

  • Dinámica CR

    NO

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 68%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 28%

  • Vida útil

    30.000 horas (mín.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    NO / SÍ

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Entrada USB

    USB3.0 tipo A (4ea), USB2.0 tipo A (1ea), USB tipo C (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    USB3.0 tipo B (2ea)

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    65.8Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    80.7Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    2110 × 1283 x 225mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    800 x 600 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    32 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

    NO

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

    NO

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 90 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    320W

  • Máx.

    600W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (16W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    SÍ (ranura)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    10ms ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interfaz

    USB3.0

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    0.87

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Punto multitáctil

    Máx. 20 puntos

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - CREAR TABLERO

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Memoria (RAM)

    4 GB

  • Almacenamiento

    32 GB

  • Wifi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    LAN Gigabit

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Versión del sistema operativo (Android)

    Android 9

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 