Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

LWBC039-GD

Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

(3)
vista frontal con pantalla interior. *La imagen de arriba puede diferir de la apariencia real.

Pantalla LED orientada a la ventana

Una mujer mira una gran pantalla LED instalada en la pared de una vitrina.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Una mujer con gafas de sol está viendo los anuncios de la pantalla instalada en una vitrina, y los anuncios de la pantalla son muy visibles incluso bajo la fuerte luz del sol.

Alta visibilidad bajo la luz del sol

Con un gran brillo de 3.500 nits, LWBC transmite claramente los contenidos y atrae la atención del público, lo que representa lo último en pantallas para la visibilidad en exteriores.

diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

Si agregas la opción de esquina de 90 °, la serie LSCB encaja perfectamente en el espacio y brinda contenido fluido e impecable a los clientes.

Puede instalarse por delante o por detrás, según las necesidades del cliente.

Instalación y mantenimiento delantero o trasero

Fácil acceso al gabinete delantero o trasero para el mantenimiento.

Una vista ampliada del &quot;Quick Lock&quot; y del &quot;Flip Design&quot; en la parte trasera del gabinete.

Bloqueo al instante y diseño abatible

Fácil instalación con el sistema de bloqueo al instante, así como una excelente alineación. Además, el diseño abatible permite reparar y sustituir fácilmente el sistema de alimentación integrado y la tarjeta de recepción.

Compatibilidad con
las soluciones LG Software

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a manejar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones LG Software

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitoreados a través de LG ConnectedCare : Placa principal (Temp., Estado de la señal, FPGA Ver, Estado de la conexión Ethernet), Tarjeta receptora (Temp., LED de alimentación)
*La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar según las distintas versiones de webOS.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LWBC039-GD

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    3.91

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    64x64

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.7

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x4

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    128x256

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x1,000x69

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.5

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    13

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    26

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    65,536

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    3,500

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    300

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    100

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    600

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    1,024

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    341

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,047

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 