Pantalla LED para exterior "Cruceros"

GNEB083-GN

Pantalla LED para exterior "Cruceros"

(2)

Pantalla LED para exterior "Cruceros"

La gente disfruta nadando en la piscina del crucero, y un gran LED está colgado en las paredes a bordo. La pantalla LED está promocionando la Summer Night Party del crucero que se llevará a cabo en el crucero.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

La serie GNEB tiene revestimiento de conformación en la placa de alimentación para proteger el LED incluso en un ambiente húmedo o salado.

Durabilidad para entornos difíciles

La serie GNEB brinda durabilidad con recubrimiento en polvo de grado marino y recubrimiento conformado para proteger contra la salinidad y la corrosión en ambientes marinos y condiciones climáticas. Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera del gabinete tienen certificación IP67 y cuentan con diseños confiables para la playa, lo que permite conexiones estables de energía y datos protegidas por factores ambientales al aire libre, como el clima húmedo y la salinidad. Los tornillos frontales no expuestos reducen aún más el riesgo de corrosión.

* Las piezas metálicas cumplen con los estándares de Qualicoat
La serie GNEB puede ofrecer acceso frontal y posterior, y obtener un fácil reemplazo con manijas.

Fácil Mantenimiento

El producto ofrece acceso frontal y posterior y cuenta con una unidad de distribución de energía (PDU) de un gabinete modular que se puede conectar o desconectar fácilmente, lo que permite un fácil mantenimiento. Una fuente de alimentación independiente y una tarjeta receptora con asas permiten un reemplazo rápido y fácil.
Hay una pantalla LED y la pantalla se está viendo con dos cámaras de teléfonos móviles. A pesar de mostrar el mismo anuncio, la pantalla convencional muestra barras negras, pero la serie GNEB muestra claramente la pantalla original.

Frecuencia de actualización alta

Una alta frecuencia de actualización de 7680 Hz asegura una reproducción fluida del contenido. La imagen sin parpadeo evita las barras negras que normalmente se producen durante la reproducción de vídeo y reduce la fatiga visual y las imágenes borrosas para los espectadores.
Muestra diferentes tamaños de LED, como 1600 por 1200, 1600 por 1800, 800 por 1200 y 3200 por 3600.

Configuración e Instalación flexibles

Se admite una variedad de tamaños de gabinete para una configuración e instalación de pantalla flexible. Se encuentran disponibles tamaños de hasta 3200 × 3600 mm para una instalación más conveniente.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador del sistema CVEA de LG, la serie GNEB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GNEB instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GNEB sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG."

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
* El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    GNEB083-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    8.33

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    48x72

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    400x600

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    5

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    1x1

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    48x72

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    400x600x72

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.24

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    5

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    20.83

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    14,400

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front and Rear

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    6,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    100

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    7,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    167

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    67

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    696

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    570

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    229

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,374

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~90%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP67

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP67

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 