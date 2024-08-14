Serie Ultra Alto Brillo

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Instalación Rápida
La serie GSEH es 1,5 veces más grande que un armario LED convencional, por lo que es mucho más fácil colocar una pantalla del mismo tamaño.
*El tamaño normal es de 1,536 × 1,536 m excepto GSEH060 (1,152 × 768 mm
*El tamaño del gabinete de LED convencional (p. ej., serie GSED) es de 1,0 × 1,0 m