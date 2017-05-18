7OTH PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY TREATS FOR YOU PROMO





MANILA — For seven decades, global tech leader LG Electronics have built a solid reputation for home and mobile solutions that make life good for millions of people all over the world. To celebrate LG’s platinum anniversary, LG Philippines will be giving away exclusive discounts and exciting prizes through the 70th Platinum Anniversary Treats For You Promo.

From May 18 to June 15, 2017, all LG home appliance and home entertainment products marked with the LG 70th Platinum Anniversary logo will be sold for up to 30 percent off the regular price. As an additional treat to Filipino consumers, every ₱20,000.00 single-receipt purchase of these specially-marked LG products entitles the customer to a digital raffle entry to win the following prizes:

Two LG Split-Type Inverter Air Conditioners (₱31,995.00 SRP each)

(₱31,995.00 SRP each) One LG Side by Side Refrigerator (₱61,995.00 SRP)

(₱61,995.00 SRP) One LG Front Load Turbo Washing Machine (₱75,995.00 SRP)

(₱75,995.00 SRP) One LG Loudr Speaker System (₱14,990.00 SRP)

(₱14,990.00 SRP) One LG Full HD 55-inch TV (₱59,990.00 SRP)

(₱59,990.00 SRP) One LG 4K Super UHD 49-inch TV (₱69,990.00 SRP)

“The 70th Platinum Anniversary Treats For You discounts and raffle are LG’s gift to Filipino consumers who have recognized our innovative spirit and commitment to continue designing and developing products that deliver actual solutions at home,” said LG Electronics Philippines Managing Director, Inkwun Heo.

Register at bit.ly/LG70Promo OR visit www.LG.com/ph to find out more about LG’s 70th Platinum Anniversary Treats For You Promo.