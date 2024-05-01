Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Highlights What is webOS? Home Screen & Apps Gaming & Lifestyle Promotion

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Voice recognition are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
****Screen images simulated.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Once again LG comes top of the class for a built-in smart TV system

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

webOS Re:New Program

 

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

My Profile

 

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.

Quick Card

 

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

Sports Portal

A space for sports fans

Dive into the action from Sports Portal — the home of all your favorite sports with live games, match highlights, league tables, and more on one screen.

Sports Alert

Never miss a goal again

Set a Sports Alert for your favorite teams and get reminders about upcoming games, alerts about goals, and final scores as they happen.

Sports Mode

Goals and passes, sharp and clear

Switch to Sports Mode for a picture tailored to sports with the right brightness, contrast, acoustics, and smooth action.

*Screen images simulated.
**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.
****The Sports Alert Function is only available for teams and players registered via My Team.

Multi View

 

Multiply your view, multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

AI Picture Wizard

 

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

Always Ready

 

Your assistant is always ready to serve

Even when your TV is off, ask for information like the time, weather, sports alerts, and Google Calendar updates. Your assistant is always ready to help.

*Screen images simulated.
**Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

AI Magic Remote

 

The magic is in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. The LG Magic Remote unlocks your LG TV's smart functionality with a click, scroll, or through AI Voice Recognition that changes the channel or recommends content when you speak into the mic.

*The Magic Remote's support, functions, and features may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
**An internet connection is required.
***AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*'For you' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
**Keyword recommendations are based on search history and vary according to the app and time of day.

Accessibility

 

AI Chatbot makes TV more accessible for more of us

LG TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control all your TV's accessibility settings easily.

*Screen images simulated.
**The service may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.
****AI Chatbot is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
**Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
***Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

ALL-NEW LG OLED

 

11 years later, Still on top

11 years later, Still on top