LG ELECTRONICS PARTNERS WITH ABS-CBN LINGKOD KAPAMILYA FOUNDATION'S BANTAY BATA 163

MANILA, March 15, 2017 – LG Electronics Philippines (LGEPH) takes the fight against dengue in partnership with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation’s child-care program Bantay Bata 163 for Dengue Hospitalization Pledge campaign, where organizations will issue pledges to cover a certain amount for the treatment of each dengue-afflicted child confined in Bantay Bata 163’s partner hospitals.



Fifty pledges will be allotted for each of the eight offices of Bantay Bata 163 covering Manila, Laguna, Bicol, Negros, Iloilo, Cebu, Davao and Northern Mindanao, amounting to a total of 400 pledges nationwide. A tropical disease, Dengue has become one of the leading diseases which tremendously affect Filipinos, especially children, from all walks of life.



The company’s pledges will be supplemented by a customer engagement program where buyers of LG’s Mosquito Away Residential Air Conditioner (RAC) are encouraged to contribute to the campaign. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase of LG’s Mosquito Away RAC from March 15 to May 30, 2017 will go to the campaign.



LGEPH’s Managing Director Inkwun Heo said, “LG has always believed in putting technology to good use. This is why we came up with innovative products like the LG Mosquito Away RAC to help families protect themselves from the fatal dengue disease.”



Launched in the Philippines early last year, LG’s revolutionary Mosquito Away RAC repels mosquitoes, especially the dengue-causing ones, allowing a healthy, comfortable and mosquito-free haven in homes, schools and establishments. It utilizes a speaker that makes inaudible ultrasound wave at a specific frequency of over 30kH, completely harmless to humans and probably the easiest way to keep mosquitoes away.



Results of tests conducted by the University of the Philippines’ Los Baños Research Professor Dr. Pio Javier showed that the LG Mosquito Away RAC is capable of repelling indigenous mosquitoes, the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti, at a very high success rate of 82.71 percent. Aside from its Mosquito Away feature, RAC operates at low voltage for higher energy-efficiency, and its jet cooling feature results in quick cooling.



To learn more about the LG Mosquito Away RAC, visit www.lg.com/ph

