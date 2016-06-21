LG OLED TV to bring Northern Lights to Iceland this season

MANILA, June 21, 2016 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics is kicking off a campaign to make the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, visible to audiences around the globe in the most unique way—via its cutting-edge HDR-enabled 4K OLED TVs. LG will showcase the OLED Aurora Borealis at the Lights Out, Stars On concert on July 20, 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, featuring hometown band Of Monsters and Men. This will be followed by a four-month photo exhibition portraying the beauty of Iceland on LG OLED TVs.

The Northern Lights cannot be observed in Iceland from April to August due to the midnight sun which keeps the country lit almost 24 hours a day. To give summer tourists and residents their first opportunity to view the Aurora Borealis during the summer months, LG has invited nearly one thousand guests to the highly-anticipated concert. For one night only at the award-winning Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, its glass panels resembling the elegant Picture-on-Glass of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV will feature 40 large OLED TVs installed in an array to display the Icelandic night sky on their perfectly black screens.

Residents of any country will have the opportunity to win tickets to the concert and an all-expenses-paid Reykjavik travel package. Competition details can be found at facebook.com/lgtv.

The campaign will also feature a photography exhibition displaying images of scenic Icelandic landscapes and night skies on LG OLED TVs. Captured by a number of talented Icelandic photographers, the images showing the natural beauty of the heavens and the Earth will be displayed in a whole new perspective on the perfect surfaces of LG OLED TVs. The photo exhibition will run from July 20 until November 20 in Harpa Concert Hall.

Throughout the campaign, LG worked closely with award-winning Icelandic writer and activist Andri Magnason as well as professional astro-photographer Sean Parker, who has created original works of art depicting the beautiful Aurora-filled night skies of Iceland. Popular tech YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy will serve as creative director for the campaign.

During the 2006 Aurora Borealis viewing season, Magnason suggested that the city of Reykjavik come together to make the beauty of the night sky visible within the city for the first time. Magnason wanted the people of Reykjavik to see the northern lights and stars against a completely black backdrop. Just as eliminating light pollution allowed the people of Reykjavik to see the lights in all their glory, the pitch black backdrop of OLED TVs heightens the contrast and delivers richer images. LG OLED TVs feature individually illuminated pixels, eliminating the need for image-distorting LED backlights. Without this backlight, OLED TVs are capable of displaying perfect black images alongside bright, lifelike colors.

“Some people tend to overlook the beauty of nature, especially those that grace the earth only once in a blue moon. With the unmatched OLED technology found in LG TVs, the residents and tourists of Iceland will be able to witness the magic of the Northern Lights this July,” LG Philippines’ Home Entertainment VP Tony An said. “After 50 years of TV innovation, LG makes world-class experiences possible with the perfect black and perfect colors of its OLED TV.”

The concert and photo exhibition will take place at the prestigious Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik.