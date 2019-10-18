Revel in the Rain with the LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer

Whenever monsoon season arrives in the country, it brings along with it horrible traffic, deep floods, and of course, piles of clothes waiting for the sun to shine.

Doing laundry with unpredictable weather is one of the most difficult things to do because if the weather doesn’t cooperate, you’re going to end up with damp clothes that everyone can smell from a mile away. The best solution for this problem is to invest in a dryer, which guarantees a significant lifestyle improvement.

LG’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer (RC09VHP2V) gives you the flexibility to focus on energy efficiency or time. While drying a load, its advanced DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ with Eco Hybrid technology provides you the choice of saving energy, or saving time, tailoring it specifically to your needs and lifestyle.

Not too picky about the eco options? You can let it do its own thing since it also has Sensor Dry technology which optimizes drying performance by detecting moisture on the clothes and automatically sets the drying time.

Shrinkage is a non-issue with the RC09VHP2V, as LG’s Dual Heat Pump Dryer technology uses a lower temperature than regular dryers, which smoothens creases and significantly reduces shrinkage. It’s also perfect for families with young children or those with allergies, as the Allergy Care Cycle reduces 99.9% allergens, such as house mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues, improving your quality of life by keeping an allergen-free environment. The dryer is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF).

Committed to the vision of a true smart home, LG also outfitted the RC09VHP2V with SmartThinQ technology, which makes it easy to interact with it together with your other LG home appliances. Using the app, you can operate and monitor your laundry from anywhere, track energy consumption, and download cycle presets. It also comes with a Smart Diagnosis function to quickly troubleshoot any minor issue before it becomes a problem.

The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer also scores style points. It has a sleek brushed steel finish, with a big chrome rim door and a hidden handle providing an uninterrupted silhouette. The door is also reversible, giving you the flexibility to maximize space and ergonomics.

You never have to worry about aftersales as the LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer has a 10 Year Warranty – both the DUAL Inverter Compressor and the Inverter Motor has a 10-year warranty, giving you the guarantee that the dryer will always be hassle-free.