Free Cleaning Service (LG Best Care)

1. Customers who purchased window type air conditioners through LG.com and are residing in GMA

(Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna & Rizal) are eligible for this promo.

2. Claimable within the 6 months from date of purchase.

3. There is a limit of one (1) free cleaning per purchased Window Air Conditioner item.

4. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof upon request of service schedule.

5. Free Cleaning Service appointment is subject to slot availability.

6. The Free Cleaning Service excludes repair and spare part replacement.

7. This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.

8. The Free Cleaning Service is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other

product/service.

9. Contact Details: Manila (02)7902-55-44 | Domestic Toll Free 1-800-10-640-2525 (PLDT) /

1-800-8-902-55-44 (GLOBE) | Whatsapp: 277924504 | Viber | LG.com Livechat