We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Cleaning Service (LG Best Care)
SALES PROMOTION PERIOD: July 23 to August 23, 2024
WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO JOIN: Customers residing within GMA (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal)
Customer Mechanics
1. Customers who purchased window type air conditioners through LG.com and are residing in GMA
(Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna & Rizal) are eligible for this promo.
2. Claimable within the 6 months from date of purchase.
3. There is a limit of one (1) free cleaning per purchased Window Air Conditioner item.
4. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof upon request of service schedule.
5. Free Cleaning Service appointment is subject to slot availability.
6. The Free Cleaning Service excludes repair and spare part replacement.
7. This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.
8. The Free Cleaning Service is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other
product/service.
9. Contact Details: Manila (02)7902-55-44 | Domestic Toll Free 1-800-10-640-2525 (PLDT) /
1-800-8-902-55-44 (GLOBE) | Whatsapp: 277924504 | Viber | LG.com Livechat