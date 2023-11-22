About Cookies on This Site

Micro Hi-Fi LG CM2460, 100W, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD, FM, Sound Sync

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

CM2460

01_LG-Bluetooth-App-d1
Conectividade

LG Aplicação Bluetooth

Assuma o controle da diversão a partir dos seus dispositivos móveis.
Escolha as musicas e adicione os efeitos enquanto se diverte na pista de dança.
02_TV-Sound-Sync-d

Sincronização de Som da TV

Ligue a sua TV da LG compatível ao sistema sem cabos desagradáveis.
03_Auto-Music-Play-d

Auto Music Play

Um sistema tão inteligente que sabe quando entra na divisão. Consegue detetar os seus dispositivos móveis e permite-lhe enviar áudio diretamente para o seu sistema com facilidade.
04_Bluetooth-Stand-by-d11

Bluetooth em Espera

A festa inicia no momento em que envia música.
O sistema entra em modo de suspensão mas quando é enviada música através do Bluetooth a unidade desperta e reproduz o som.
05_Multi-Bluetooth-d

Multi Bluetooth

Faça o controlo a partir de três dispositivos diferentes ou deixe que os seus amigos também enviem música para o sistema.
Este sistema tem a capacidade de conectar até 3 dispositivos Bluetooth em simultâneo.
06_Bluetooth-Audio-Streaming-d

Transmissão de Áudio Bluetooth

Desfrute da sua música preferida em dispositivos móveis através do sistema de som da LG com transmissão de áudio sem fios via Bluetooth.
07_CD-Playback-d

Reprodutor de CD

Reproduza os seus CD preferidos.
08_USB-Playback-d

Reprodutor USB

Música diretamente a partir de um dispositivo de armazenamento USB.
09_FM-Radio-d

Rádio FM

Desfrute das suas transmissões preferidas.
10_Sound-EQ-d

Equalizador de Som

Personalize a forma como a sua música é ouvida.
O painel LED mostra claramente o modo de som em que está.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

MODELO E EAN

Modelo

CM2460

Código EAN

8806087479461

DIMENSÕES

Dimensões do produto (L*A*P)

230*126*260 mm (unidade principal) + 150*252*140 mm (cada coluna)

Peso do produto

2 kg (unidade principal) + 1,5 kg (cada coluna)

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P)

373*359*307 mm

Peso da embalagem

6 kg

SOM E LIGAÇÕES

Número de canais

2.0

Potência total

100W

Bluetooth

Sim

Entrada USB-A

Sim

Entrada AUX

Sim

Leitor de CD

Sim

Rádio FM

Sim

EQUALIZADOR

Pop

Sim

Classic

Sim

Rock

Sim

Jazz

Sim

Bass Blast

Sim

FORMATOS DE ÁUDIO

MP3

Sim

WMA

Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

App para Android e iOS

Sim

Multi Bluetooth

Sim

Gravação por USB

Sim

Sound Sync

Sim (apenas Bluetooth)

ACESSÓRIOS

Manual do utilizador

Sim

Comando incluído

MA3

Pilhas incluídas

2*AAA

Antena

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

GARANTIA

Garantia do equipamento

3 anos

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(CM2460)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

CM2460

Micro Hi-Fi LG CM2460, 100W, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD, FM, Sound Sync