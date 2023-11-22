About Cookies on This Site

Combinado LG GBB92MBB3P, 384 litros, eficiência energética A-20%, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, inox
Combinado LG GBB92MBB3P, 384 litros, eficiência energética A-20%, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, inox

GBB92MBB3P

Combinado LG GBB92MBB3P, 384 litros, eficiência energética A-20%, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, inox

front view

Imagem de uma cozinha com frigorífico e etiqueta da eficiência energética.

A melhor eficiência energética

Poupe na sua fatura de eletricidade com o nosso novo modelo, que é 20% mais eficiente em comparação com a classificação energética padrão "A".

*O melhor modelo de eficiência energética entre os produtos combinados de frigorífico e congelador na UE a partir de 25 de agosto de 2023. Índice de eficiência energética definido de acordo com o Regulamento (UE) 2019/2016.

**Índice de eficiência energética 20% mais baixo do que o limite para a classe de eficiência energética A, de acordo com o Regulamento (UE) 2019/2016.

Imagem de uma criança a dormir confortavelmente.

Viver em paz com um compressor mais silencioso

Desfrute de menos ruído com o compressor LG Smart Inverter de funcionamento refinado e suave.

A escolha inteligente para os próximos 20 anos
LG Centum System™

A Escolha Inteligente
para os Próximos 20 Anos

A primeira garantia de 20 anos do mercado

O Compressor Inverter Linear LG cria menos fricção interna, que proporciona uma melhor fiabilidade e durabilidade. Durabilidade superior certificada no teste de ciclo de vida de 20 anos realizado pelo instituto de testes VDE.

*Garantia de 20 anos para o Compressor Inverter Linear (apenas compressor).

Deleite os seus sentidos com NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Deleite os seus sentidos com NatureFRESH™

Desfrute de alimentos e produtos frescos. Delicie os seus sentidos para uma experiência gastronómica saborosa.

Até 32%* mais rápido e refrigeração uniforme em todo o lado

DoorCooling+™

Até 32%* mais rápido e refrigeração uniforme em todo o lado

As saídas de ar situadas na frente do frigorífico ajudam a manter a temperatura para preservar a frescura dos seus alimentos.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de teste interno da LG que compara o tempo necessário para a temperatura do cesto da porta superior descer de 24,8 ℃ até 8 ℃, entre o modelo Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) e o modelo DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) da LGE.

LINEARCooling™

Mantenha os alimentos mais frescos
durante mais tempo

O LINEARCooling™ da LG ajuda a manter o aspeto e sabor dos produtos durante mais tempo ao reduzir as flutuações de temperatura.

Refrigeração uniforme 24/7

LINEARCooling™

Refrigeração uniforme 24/7

Controlo preciso da temperatura.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de teste interno da LG que mede a flutuação de temperatura média entre picos no compartimento de alimentos frescos, entre os modelos LGE de Congelador Inferior GBB72NSDFN(±0,5 ℃), Combinado de 3 Portas GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5 ℃), Congelador Superior B607S(±0,5 ℃) e Congelador Superior B606S(±1,0 ℃).

*Vazio e com definição de temperatura normal. O resultado poderá variar consoante o uso real.

Humidade ideal

FRESHBalancer™

Humidade Ideal

O FRESHBalancer™ retém a humidade de forma segura, enquanto os controladores móveis mantêm a humidade ideal para frutas e legumes, consoante o modo definido.

Escolha a temperatura ideal por tipo de alimento

FRESHConverter™

Escolha a temperatura ideal por tipo de alimento

O FRESHConverter™ mantém o estado ideal da sua carne, peixe e legumes, respetivamente.

Máxima conveniência para a sua cozinha
Arrumação prática

Máxima conveniência para a sua cozinha

A prateleira para vinhos e a prateleira dobrável em 2 passos facilitam o agrupamento dos alimentos por tipo, para uma organização mais prática da cozinha.

Fácil de armazenar artigos altos e volumosos

Prateleira dobrável em 2 passos

Fácil de armazenar artigos altos e volumosos

A prateleira dobrável em 2 passos permite-lhe arrumar alimentos de qualquer tamanho e criar espaço para os artigos altos e volumosos.

Prateleira para Vinhos

Concebida para armazenar 5 garrafas de vinho

A prateleira para vinhos é uma das características indispensáveis para os consumidores. A prateleira para vinhos premium foi concebida para armazenar até 5 garrafas.

Minimalismo elegante e prático

Design premium e compacto

Minimalismo elegante e prático

O novo congelador inferior é o epítome do refinamento, tanto em funcionalidade como em estilo. Tem um design minimalista que maximiza a elegância e a praticidade. Agora, desfrute de praticidade e luxo na sua própria cozinha.

Perguntas frequentes

P.

Um frigorífico com duas portas é útil?

R.

Também conhecidos como frigoríficos combinados, os frigoríficos com duas portas oferecem a praticidade de ter uma secção de congelador separada para todos os seus alimentos congelados. Os frigoríficos combinados da LG têm 70% de espaço de frigorífico em cima de 30% de espaço de congelador, facilitando o acesso ao frigorífico, que é o mais utilizado.

P.

O que significa quando um frigorífico combinado é No Frost?

R.

O gelo forma-se quando o vapor de água atinge as serpentinas de arrefecimento geladas, condensa-se em água e congela imediatamente. Um frigorífico No Forst usa um temporizador para ligar regularmente uma serpentina de aquecimento em torno da serpentina de arrefecimento para derreter o gelo, evitando assim automaticamente a acumulação de gelo.

P.

Como alterar a definição de temperatura num frigorífico combinado LG?

R.

Utilize o Painel de Controlo na porta ou no interior do frigorífico de forma a definir a temperatura desejada para o seu frigorífico ou congelador. Em modelos suportados, também pode utilizar a aplicação LG ThinQ™ no seu smartphone para alterar a definição de temperatura remotamente.

P.

O que ter em consideração ao comprar um frigorífico combinado?

R.

Em primeiro lugar, certifique-se de que é LG. Depois de decidir o tipo que melhor se adapta às suas necessidades e ao ambiente da sua casa (estilo americano, múltiplas portas ou combinado), procure por tecnologias de refrigeração inovadoras que mantêm os seus alimentos mais frescos durante mais tempo, funcionalidades práticas como o Total No Frost, um dispensador de água e gelo (preferencialmente com UVnano™, devido a ter limpeza automática) ou prateleiras dobráveis. Não se esqueça de verificar a eficiência energética e a garantia do produto.

SUMÁRIO

DIMENSÕES

GBB92MBB3PGBB92MBB3PGBB92MBB3PGBB92MBB3P

Key Spec

Capacidade total (ℓ)

381

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

88

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

A

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806084870483

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

A

Tipo de produto

Combinado

Profundidade padrão/bancada

Profundidade de bancada

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do chiller (ℓ)

41

Capacidade do congelador (ℓ)

107

Capacidade do frigorífico (ℓ)

233

Capacidade total (ℓ)

381

CONTROLO & ECRÃ

Express Freeze

Sim

Ecrã LED interno

Sim (ecrã matriz LED)

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Profundidade sem porta (mm)

608

Peso da embalagem (kg)

114

Altura até Topo da Caixa (mm)

2030

Altura até Topo da Dobradiça ou Tampo Deco da Porta (mm)

2030

Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Peso do produto (kg)

111

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+™

Sim

LINEAR Cooling™

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO CONGELADOR

Gaveta de congelação

3, transparentes

Iluminação do congelador

LED superior

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Sistema de fabrico de gelo automático

Não

Ice Maker (manual)

Não

Dispensador de água

Não

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Material da porta

PCM

Acabamento da porta

Metal Sorbet

Duto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

Tipo de pega

Pega integrada, fecho

DESEMPENHO

Classe climática

N

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

88

Potência de som (dB)

29

Potência de som (classe)

A

COMPARTIMENTO DO FRIGORÍFICO

Multi-Air Flow™

Sim

Suporte para garrafas

Completa

Prateleira da porta, transparente

4

Fresh 0 Zone™

Sim

Pure N Fresh™

Não

Iluminação do frigorífico

LED superior

Prateleira Dobrável

Dobrável num toque

Prateleira em vidro temperado

3

Compartimento para vegetais

Sim (2)

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Não

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

EU Energy label 2019(GBB92MBB3P)
Product information sheet (GBB92MBB3P)
