Não seca completamente 1

Códigos de erro de Máquinas de Lavar e Máquinas de Lavar e Secar Roupa

5/4/2020

Este guia resume a maioria dos códigos de erro ou mensagens Er que poderão ser apresentadas no display/ecrã das máquinas de lavar e máquinas de lavar e secar da LG.

Lista de erros e mensagens

Erro de entrada de água

Indica que existe um problema com o fornecimento de água. Poderá ser causado por:

• As torneiras de fornecimento de água não estão completamente abertas.

• Um dobra ou mossa na mangueira(s) de fornecimento de água.

• O filtro das mangueiras está entupido.

Erro de Escoamento

Se a água não for escoada em 5 minutos, a máquina apresentará o erro DE (Draining Error). Uma dobra na mangueira de escoamento ou o filtro de escoamento entupido poderão ser as causas para esste erro. 

Carga desequilibrada

Significa que a carga é demasiado pequena, demasiado grande ou está desequilibrada - a máquina possui um sistema de detecção e correcção de desequilibrio. A máquina irá tentar equilibrar a carga por si própria mas, se falhar, irá apresentar o erro UE. Poderá ajustar o tamanho da carga ou reordenar a carga de forma a corrigir este erro.

Erro de porta aberta

Este erro ocorre se tentar pressionar Início quando a porta da máquina ainda está aberta. Confirme que as peças de roupa estão bem dentro do tambor e não estão a impedir que a porta se feche completamente. Tanto a porta como o fecho deverão estar limpos para que feche devidamente. Se este erro aparecer a meio ou no fim do ciclo de lavagem, tente desligar a máquina na corrente eléctrica. Deixe a máquina desligada por 5 minutos. Volte a ligar a máquina à corrente electrica, ligue-a e verifique se a porta está destrancada. Caso não esteja, será necessária uma intervenção técnica.

Erro de excesso de água

Ocorreu um enchimento de água em excesso devido a uma falha na válvula de entrada de água. Primeiro, verifique o nível de água na máquina. Se estiver com demasiada água, feche a torneira de fornecimento de água, escavazie a máquina de lavar e contacte o suporte técnico. Se o nível de água é baixo ou normal, desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e aguarde 10 segundos e, em seguida, recomece o ciclo de lavagem. Se o erro ocorrer novamente, contacte o suporte técnico.

Erro do sensor de pressão

O sensor de pressão da água não funcionou correctamente. Desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e aguarde 10 segundos. Recomece o ciclo de lavagem. Se o erro voltar a ocorrer, feche a torneira de fornecimento de água, desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e contacte o suporte técnico.

Erro de corrente eléctrica

Ocorreu um sobre aquecimento no motor. Desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e aguarde 10 segundos. Recomece o ciclo de lavagem. Se o erro voltar a ocorrer, feche a torneira de fornecimento de água, desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e contacte o suporte técnico.

Erro de bloqueio de motor

Ocorreu um erro com o motor. Se for uma nova instalação, o código de erro poderá aparecer simplesmente devido a uma anomalia na comunicação entre o painel de controlo e o motor. Desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica, pressione o botão Início/Pausa por 5 segundos e ligue a novamente máquina. Teste a máquina com um ciclo de Exaguamento/Centrifugação. Peças de roupa grandes (como colchas ou edredões) ou cargas muito grandes poderão adicionar um peso extra ao tambor e colocar o motor em esforço. Retire algumas peças de roupa e recomece o programa. Se não funcionar, desliquei a máquina por 30 minutos para arrefecer o motor. Em seguida reinicie o ciclo de lavagem.

O erro PF indica uma quebra ou falha de energia.

O erro PF indica uma quebra ou falha de energia. Pode ocorrer devido a uma disturbio eléctrico externo como, por exemplo, uma trovoada enquanto a máquina de lavar está em funcionamento. Simplesmente recomece o programa pressionando o botão Iniciar/Pausa.

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Desligue a sua máquina da corrente eléctrica e aguarde cerca de 10 segundos antes de voltar a ligar outra vez. Se o erro persistir, por favor, contacte-nos.

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Este erro indica que existe uma fuga de água algures na máquina de lavar que accionou a protecção contra inundações num dispositivo que se encontra no fundo da máquina de lavar.

Existe uma anomalia no termístor.

Existe uma anomalia no termístor. Desligue o cabo da corrente eléctrica e aguarde 10 segundos, depois ligue novamente e seccione as rotações na opção Sem Centrifugação para proceder ao escoamento (de forma a evitar fugas de água pela porta). Depois reinicie o ciclo de lavagem. Se o erro ocorrer novamente, feche a torneira de fornecimento de água, desligue a máquina da corrente eléctrica e contacte o suporte técnico.