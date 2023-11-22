About Cookies on This Site

Não seca completamente 1

Como usar o Smart Diagnosis com as máquinas de lavar roupa LG Twin Wash?

10/31/2019

As máquinas de lavar roupa LG Twin Wash são poderosas ferramentas equipadas com as mais recentes funções inteligentes que alteram completamente os despistes técnicos. Todo o processo fica mais rápido, eficaz e muito mais fácil. Permite-lhe poupar tempo e energia.

Para além da Aplicação Smart Thinq, que se está a tornar numa função standard nas máquinas de lavar LG, a gama de máquinas Twin Wash também vem equipada com a funcionalidade Smart Diagnosis. Esta é a nova forma de obter o diagnóstico de um problema que esteja a ocorrer com a sua máquina de lavar e receber ajuda na sua resolução. Deve usar o Smart Diagnosis se necessitar de um diagnóstico preciso fornecido pelo Centro de Informação ao Cliente da LG Electronics quando o aparelho apresentar problemas ou falhas. Use esta função apenas para entrar em contacto com um assistente, não durante a operação normal.

Já instalou a LG Smart ThinQ no seu smartphone?

O Smart Diagnosis é uma operação que pode efectuar com a aplicação LG Smart ThinQ. Se ainda não instalou a aplicação no seu smartphone e não sabe como a usar, pode aceder a um guia aqui:

Smart Thinq

Também pode descarregar a aplicação Smart Thinq para Android ou iPhone através de uma das seguintes ligações:

  •  

Android Phone1

Android Phone

TO DOWNLOAD, CLICK HERE >

iPhone1

iPhone

TO DOWNLOAD, CLICK HERE >

Como começar?

Pode activar o Smart Diagnosis de duas formas:

1.  Solução Self Service
Não tem de ligar para o Centro de Informação ao Consumidor. Em vez disso, pode usar o simples função de autodiagnóstico:
• Diagnóstico Tag On: Aproxime o smartphone e diagnostique.
• Diagnóstico audível: Pressione, escute e diagnostique.
2. Apoio Call Center
Tem de contactar o Centro de Informação ao Consumidor mas já não será necessário explicar os complicados e ambíguos problemas ao assistente. O Smart Diagnosis irá identificar o seu problema.

Processo Smart Diagnosis:

1. Pressione o botão de Energia para ligar a máquina de lavar. Não pressione outros botões ou a roda de programas. O Smart Diagnosis não pode ser activado sem que a máquina esteja ligada à corrente. Se a máquina de lavar não ligar, será necessário efectuar o despiste sem recorrer ao Smart Diagnosis.
2. Quando indicado pelo assistente, coloque o microfone do telefone junto do botão de Energia.
3. Fique a pressionar o botão Temp. por 3 segundos enquanto segura o telefone junto do botão de Energia.
4. Mantenha o telefone no mesmo local até que a transmissão termine. É mostrado o tempo que resta para a transmissão de dados.
5. Assim que o tempo termine e os sons terminem, continue a sua conversa com o assistente que irá, desta forma, ser capaz de o ajudar com a análise da informação transmitida.

img-768-720-m

Dicas Smart Diagnostics:

• Mantenha o telefone imóvel enquanto os sons são transmitidos.
• Se o assistente não estiver a obter uma correcta transmissão de dados, poderá pedir-lhe para tentar novamente.
• A transmissão será melhor e poderá obter melhor assistência se utilizar o seu telefone de casa.
• Se a transferência de dados do Smart Diagnosis™ for fraca devido à baixa qualidade da chamada, poderá não receber o melhor serviço Smart Diagnosis™.