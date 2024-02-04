About Cookies on This Site

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

27TQ615S-PZ

TV Monitor IPS LED 27" Full HD

vista frontal

TV Monitor LED LG 

Beneficie de TV e Monitor em conjunto

O TV Monitor LED LG tem uma dupla finalidade que combina televisão e monitor de computador, apresentando uma nova forma de combinar tecnologia e estilo de vida.

Monitor de TV LED LG que permite desfrutar do televisor e do monitor em simultâneo

O ecrã IPS Full HD proporciona uma experiência visual deslumbrante

Ecrã IPS Full HD

Experiência Visualmente Deslumbrante

O ecrã IPS Full HD (1920 X 1080) de 27" permite-lhe desfrutar de uma excelente qualidade de imagem, proporcionando precisão de cor, contraste visual e nitidez.

Monitor de TV LG que suporta imagens nítidas em ângulos alargados
Ângulo de Visualização Alargado

Imagem Nítida Vista de Lado

O TV Monitor LG com tecnologia IPS proporciona cores precisas num ângulo de visualização vertical e horizontal alargados. Pode experimentar a mesma projeção de imagem numa posição de pé ou sentado.

Modo Cinema

Transforme a sua Casa num Cinema

Quando quiser criar um ambiente próprio para ver filmes, a visibilidade total do Modo Cinema permite captar todos os momentos importantes, mesmo em cenas escuras.
  • OFF
  • ON
Ligue-se a uma rede Wi-Fi utilizando o webOS para aceder a conteúdos de vídeo com as aplicações de serviço de streaming incorporadas
WebOS Smart TV

A Forma Inteligente para aceder ao Conteúdo

O webOS ajuda a explorar uma variedade de séries e filmes a partir de uma ligação Wi-Fi. Além disso, pode desfrutar de conteúdos de vídeo personalizados com base no histórico de visualização com aplicações de serviços de transmissão incorporadas.
*É necessária uma ligação à Internet e uma subscrição de serviços de streaming.
*Os serviços suportados podem variar consoante o país.
AirPlay Screen Share (Partilha de ecrã) Bluetooth

AirPlay + Partilha de Ecrã + Bluetooth

Ligação sem fios Smart

Pode partilhar facilmente o conteúdo do seu dispositivo inteligente com o monitor através de AirPlay (para dispositivos Apple) ou partilha de ecrã (para dispositivos Android). Além disso, pode desfrutar de um som rico através do emparelhamento Bluetooth.
*AirPlay: espelhamento e transmissão disponíveis a partir de dispositivos iOS, iPadOS e macOS.
*Partilha de ecrã : Suportado em Android ou Windows 8.1 e superior.
*Ao utilizar dispositivos Android, o dispositivo tem de estar ligado à mesma rede Wi-Fi que o monitor de TV.

Colunas Estéreo 2 x 5W

Experiência Imersiva

Aprecie os seus filmes ou jogos com um som mais realista. Com as colunas estéreo incorporados, não precisa colunas adicionais à volta do monitor.

uma experiência imersiva com 2 altifalantes estéreo de 5 W

Instalação na Parede

Elegante e prático

Experimente instalar o seu TV Monitor de acordo com o seu design interior e tire partido do efeito da poupança de espaço.

elegante e cómodo com função de montagem na parede

Key Spec

Dimensão (polegadas)

27

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Relação de Proporção

16:9

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

75

Tempo de Resposta

14 ms

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Adaptador

Sim

Outros (Acessórios)

Pilhas

Controlo Remoto

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

HDMI

Sim (2ea)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

748 x 160 x 447

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

612 x 368,5 x 73,9

Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

612 x 423,1 x 152,5

Peso com embalagem (kg)

5,6

Peso sem base (kg)

3,5

Peso com base (kg)

3,75

ECRÃ

Relação de Proporção

16:9

Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

160

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Bit

8

Color Depth (Número de Cores)

16,7 milhões

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

1000:1

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

0,3114x0,3114

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

75

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Tempo de Resposta

14 ms

Dimensão (cm)

68,6

Dimensão (polegadas)

27

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do Produto

27TQ615S-PZ

Ano

2024

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

Suporte VESA [mm]

75 x 75

ENERGIA

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Saída DC

40W (19V 2.1A)

Consumo de Energia (DC Desligada)

0,4W

Consumo Energético (Méd.)

32W

Tipo

Transformador Externo (Adaptador)

SOM

Altifalante

5W

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(27TQ615S-PZ)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27TQ615S-PZ)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (27TQ615S-PZ)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

