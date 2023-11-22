About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL DESIGN ONDE COMPRAR
NANOCELL DESIGN
Uma LG NanoCell TV num fundo negro. A TV mostra um carro em frente a uma montanha baixa e água a refletir o céu vibrante.

Não é apenas grande. É épica.

Desbrave níveis de imersividade impossíveis de atingir em ecrãs mais pequenos.

NanoCell

Desfrute de cores puras num ecrã colossal.

LG NanoCell entrega as cores mais precisas e refinadas graças à tecnologia Nano. Maximize a sua imersividade e descubra as maravilhas de uma cor pura em 4K e 8K numa variedade de modelos com ecrã de 75 e 86 polegadas.

Uma TV NanoCell de 75 polegadas em frente a outra de 86, num espaço escuro. Uma imagem de detalhe do rosto de uma zebra está nos ecrãs.

Descubra a TV ideal para si.

Table Caption
Features NANO96 NANO91
NANO96 com pequenas bolas de cor a sair do fundo do ecrã e o logo 8K no canto inferior direito.
Uma TV NanoCell 8K de topo
NANO91 com pequenas bolas de cor a sair do fundo do ecrã.
A melhor escolha de TV NanoCell para Gaming
Ecrã 8K (7680*4320), 75'' 4K (3840*2160), 86'' e 75''
Som 2.2ch, 40W, Dolby Atmos 2.2ch, 40W, Dolby Atmos
Suporte Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional
Processador Processador α9 Gen4 AI 8K Processador α7 Gen4 AI 4K
Processamento Imagem AI Pro, Som AI Pro Imagem AI, Som AI
Cor Nano Color Pro Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG
HDMI ALLM, eARC VRR, ALLM, eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG AMD FreeSync™, Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG
Controlo-por-voz Controlo por voz mãos-livres Através do Magic Remote
Sistema-operativo webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Table Caption
Features NANO86 NANO81 NANO75
NANO86 com pequenas bolas de cor a sair do fundo do ecrã.
Uma TV NanoCell para gaming ideal para qualquer orçamento
NANO81 com pequenas bolas de cor a sair do fundo do ecrã.
Uma TV NanoCell surpreendentemente versátil
NANO75 com pequenas bolas de cor a sair do fundo do ecrã.
A nossa TV NanoCell mais acessível
Ecrã 4K (3840*2160), 86'' e 75'' 4K (3840*2160), 75'' 4K (3840*2160), 86'' e 75''
Som 2.2ch, 40W, Dolby Atmos 2.2ch, 40W 2.0ch, 20W
Suporte Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional Suporte de pé incluído, suporte de parede opcional
Processador Processador α7 Gen4 AI 4K Processador Quad Core 4K Processador α7 Gen4 AI 4K (86''), Processador Quad Core 4K
Processamento Imagem AI, Som AI Som AI Imagem AI (86''), Som AI
Cor Nano Color Nano Color Nano color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG HDR10 Pro, HLG Dolby Vision IQ (86''), HDR10 Pro, HLG
HDMI VRR, ALLM, eARC ALLM, eARC ALLM, eARC
Gaming AMD FreeSync™, Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard, HGiG
Controlo-por-voz Através do Magic Remote Através do Magic Remote Através do Magic Remote
Sistema-operativo webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
Uma TV grande numa parede rosa e rodeada de decorações naturais.

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço.

Tem dúvidas sobre o tamanho ideal de ecrã para si? Indique as dimensões da sua sala no Simulador de TV da LG para descobrir qual a melhor TV para o seu espaço.

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço. EXPERIMENTE AGORA

*Este serviço estará disponível no segundo semestre do ano.

OLED, QNED ou NanoCell Escolha a sua TV ultragrande.

OLED

Ecrãs de 88, 83 e 77 polegadas

OLED

QNED MiniLED

Ecrãs de 86 e 75 polegadas

QNED MINILED

NanoCell

Ecrãs de 86 e 75 polegadas

NANOCELL

Escolha a sua NanoCell

