We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Simulador de TV
Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço.
Tem dúvidas sobre o tamanho ideal de ecrã para si? Indique as dimensões da sua sala no Simulador de TV da LG para descobrir qual a melhor TV para o seu espaço.