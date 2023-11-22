About Cookies on This Site

ECRÃ ULTRAGRANDE
ECRÃ ULTRAGRANDE

As melhores TVs ultragrandes da LG.

As OLED ultragrandes são o pináculo das TVs LG. Uma qualidade de imagem sem precedentes, numa escala colossal, que permite entregar uma experiência como nunca antes vista.

Vista de uma vila à beira-mar. Uma TV está instalada em frente a uma janela. Há uma cadeira ao lado da TV.

O que torna a tecnologia OLED tão espectacular?

A resposta está nos píxeis autoiluminados. A tecnologia de painel autoiluminado proporciona a derradeira experiência de visualização. Ao contrário das TVs LED, condicionadas pela retroiluminação, as OLED transmitem um realismo extremo e têm um design único.

Desfrute da qualidade OLED a uma grande escala.

Pretos perfeitos, cores ricas, e a grandiosidade dos píxeis autoiluminados, agora numa variedade de modelos de grande polegada: 77, 83 e 88''.

OLEDs mostram a cara de um leão em 77, 83 e 88 polegadas.

Encontre a TV OLED ultragrande ideal para si.

Table Caption
Features Z1 G1 C1 B1
Uma imagem de produto do 88Z1.
O Zénite das TVs OLED da LG
Uma imagem de produto do G1.
A nossa TV OLED com design Gallery
Uma imagem de produto do C1.
A nossa TV OLED mais Célebre
Uma imagem de produto do B1.
Uma TV OLED Brilhantemente versátil
Ecrã ultragrande 88'' e 77'' 77'' 83'' e 77'' 77''
Resolução 8K (7680*4320) 4K (3840*2160) 4K (3840*2160) 4K (3840*2160)
Som 4.2ch, 80W (88'') / 60W (77'') 4.2ch, 60W 2.2ch, 40W 2.2ch, 40W
Suporte Stand (88'') / Suporte de parede (77'') Suporte de parede Gallery Pé central Pé central
Processador Processador α9 Gen4 AI 8K Processador α9 Gen4 AI 4K Processador α9 Gen4 AI 4K Processador α7 Gen4 AI 4K
Processamento 100% Cores Reais / Volume de Cor Imagem AI Pro, Som AI Pro Imagem AI Pro, Som AI Pro Imagem AI, Som AI
ONDE COMPRAR
Uma TV grande numa parede rosa e rodeada de decorações naturais.

Simulador de TV

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço.

Tem dúvidas sobre o tamanho ideal de ecrã para si? Indique as dimensões da sua sala no Simulador de TV da LG para descobrir qual a melhor TV para o seu espaço.

Veja como um ecrã ultragrande encaixa no seu espaço.

TVs ultragrandes disponíveis com tecnologia OLED, QNED e NanoCell

OLED

88'', 83'' e 77''

OLED

QNED MiniLED

86'' e 75''

QNED MiniLED

NanoCell

86'' e 75''

NANOCELL