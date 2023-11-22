We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ainda mais opções,
para todas as necessidades.
As LG QNED estão agora disponíveis numa maior diversidade de tamanhos e características. Está à procura de uma TV 8K com Mini LEDs? Ou uma TV 4K deslumbrantemente versátil? Encontre aqui a LG QNED ideal para si.
|FEATURES
|QNED99
|QNED87/86
|QNED82/81
|
|
|
|Painel
|8K, 86''/75''/65"
|4K, 86''/75''/65''/55''
|4K, 86''/75''/65''/55''/50''
|miniLED
|Mini LED
|Mini LED
|-
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming Pro+
|Precision Dimming
|Dimming Pro
|Cor
|100% Volume de Cor / 100% Consistência de Cor
|100% Volume de Cor
|-
|Contraste elevado
|Contraste elevado
|Contraste elevado
|-
|Som
|4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W (86''/75'') 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65''/55''/50'')
|Suporte
|Pé central
|Pé central
|Pé central
|Processador
|Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K
|Processador α7 Gen5 AI 4K
|Processador α7 Gen5 AI 4K
|HDR
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Largura de banda
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|funcionalidades HDMI
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|Gaming
|Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG
|Smart
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Controlo de voz
|Controlo de voz mãos-livres
|Através do Magic Remote
|Através do Magic Remote
|Plataforma
|webOS 22
|webOS 22
|webOS 22
|Always Ready
|Ecrã Always Ready
|-
|-
|Partilha Room-to-Room
|Emissor e recetor
|Recetor
|Recetor