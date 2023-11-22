About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Ainda mais opções,
para todas as necessidades.

As LG QNED estão agora disponíveis numa maior diversidade de tamanhos e características. Está à procura de uma TV 8K com Mini LEDs? Ou uma TV 4K deslumbrantemente versátil? Encontre aqui a LG QNED ideal para si.

Table Caption
FEATURES QNED99 QNED87/86 QNED82/81
duas falésias laranja e a imagem de um espiráculo na QNED99.
imagem noturna roxa do deserto na QNED87/86.
Imagem de relvado azul na QNED82/81.
Painel 8K, 86''/75''/65" 4K, 86''/75''/65''/55'' 4K, 86''/75''/65''/55''/50''
miniLED Mini LED Mini LED -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Pro+ Precision Dimming Dimming Pro
Cor 100% Volume de Cor / 100% Consistência de Cor 100% Volume de Cor -
Contraste elevado Contraste elevado Contraste elevado -
Som 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W (86''/75'') 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65''/55''/50'')
Suporte Pé central Pé central Pé central
Processador Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K Processador α7 Gen5 AI 4K Processador α7 Gen5 AI 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Largura de banda HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1
funcionalidades HDMI ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Gaming Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Controlo de voz Controlo de voz mãos-livres Através do Magic Remote Através do Magic Remote
Plataforma webOS 22 webOS 22 webOS 22
Always Ready Ecrã Always Ready - -
Partilha Room-to-Room Emissor e recetor Recetor Recetor
ONDE COMPRAR ONDE COMPRAR ONDE COMPRAR