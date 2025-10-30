About Cookies on This Site

LG WashTower™ com controlo central
Label_2366336.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

LG WashTower™ com controlo central

Label_2366336.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

LG WashTower™ com controlo central

WT1716BBF
Frente
Frente aberta
Lado esquerdo
Detalhe do painel (luz desligada)
Detalhe do painel
Tambor da máquina de lavar
Tambor da máquina de secar
Tambor da máquina de lavar
Detalhe da gaveta
Perspetiva superior direita
Perspetiva superior direita aberta
Perspetiva direita aberta
Lado direito
Lateral
Traseira
Funcionalidades principais

  • Estrutura única integrada
  • Controlo central
  • AI DD™/Smart Pairing™
  • TurboWash™ 360/Dry Ready
  • Allergy Care
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump™
Mais

Solução integrada e inteligente para lavagem da roupa

A LG WashTower™ é uma máquina de lavar e secar roupa integrada, a primeira deste tipo, que oferece tudo o que precisa na vida: rapidez, facilidade, inteligência e estilo.

Há uma Washtower no centro do edifício de vidro transparente. Um chip semicondutor de IA está localizado na parte inferior e ligado à Washtower.

Uma torre de inovação em lavagem da roupa

A sua tecnologia de inteligência incorporada identifica os ciclos ideais de lavagem e secagem.

Mais espaço para inspirar o seu espaço

Obtenha o design elegante e compacto da LG WashTower™, uma instalação de lavagem da roupa ergonómica.

*Poupança de espaço quando comparado com máquinas de lavar e secar roupa empilhadas.

Assuma o controlo com o controlo central

Um painel de controlo multifuncional ao seu alcance: tão intuitivo que se perguntará por que razão não existia antes.

Žena manipuluje s panelem výrobku o výšce pasu.

LG WashTower™ com controlo central

Uma mulher a manipular um painel de produto com altura aproximada da cintura.

Máquina de lavar e secar roupa empilhadas convencionais

Inteligência incorporada

Acabe com as dúvidas sobre como deixar a roupa brilhantemente limpa com a inteligência incorporada da LG WashTower™.

Washtower disposta em harmonia com os outros móveis. Uma mulher a operar a Washtower.
Há uma porta de máquina de lavar roupa. Há uma lavagem da roupa dentro da porta e um ícone de camisa acima dela.

AI DD™

A tecnologia Auto Sense AI DD™ identifica o padrão mais adequado para tratar as suas roupas com cuidado.

Esta é uma imagem do painel do produto. Os botões “Duvet” da máquina de secar e da máquina de lavar estão destacados.

Smart Paring™

Graças ao Smart Paring™, as roupas lavadas serão secas no ciclo ideal. Basta pressionar Iniciar.

*Testado pela Intertek. Ciclo Algodão com 3 kg de roupa interior em comparação com o ciclo Algodão convencional da LG. Os resultados podem ser diferentes, dependendo da roupa e do ambiente.

*As imagens do produto na imagem e no vídeo destinam-se apenas a fins ilustrativos e poderão divergir do produto real.

Reduza 99,9% dos ácaros domésticos com o ciclo LG Allergy Care

Use as suas roupas com confiança, sabendo que o ciclo LG Allergy Care elimina 99,9% dos ácaros vivos que podem causar alergias.

  • Allergy Care da máquina de lavar roupa

  • Allergy Care da máquina de secar roupa

"*O ciclo Allergy Care para máquinas de lavar roupa aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduz 99,9% dos ácaros domésticos e o ciclo Allergy Care para máquinas de secar roupa aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduz 99,9% dos ácaros domésticos vivos.

*O ciclo Allergy Care pode ser transferido através da aplicação ThinQ ou selecionado diretamente a partir dos ciclos na cloud dentro da aplicação.

*As imagens do produto no vídeo destinam-se apenas a fins ilustrativos e poderão divergir do produto real."

Lavagem e secagem completas numa hora com cargas pequenas

Graças à função Quick Wash and Dry com a opção Prepare to Dry da LG, pode terminar a sua lavagem e secagem numa hora para cargas pequenas, como roupa desportiva e pijamas.

A animação mostra o processo pelo qual pode ser lavado e seco numa hora.

*Testado pela Intertek. Testado com 3 condições de carga diferentes: roupa desportiva feminina, 3 lençóis e dois pares de pijamas. Testado com o ciclo de lavagem rápida (Speed Wash) na máquina de lavar, ciclo de carga pequena (Quick Dry) na máquina de secar e opção "Prepare to Dry".

*Os resultados podem ser diferentes, dependendo da roupa e do ambiente.

Há uma porta de máquina de lavar roupa. Água a sair de cinco direções dentro da porta.

TurboWash™ 360

Faça tudo e muito mais

A sua roupa pode ser completamente limpa em apenas 30 minutos, sem comprometer a proteção dos tecidos.

*Testado pela Intertek, ciclo de Algodão com opção padrão baseada em cargas de 3 kg.

  • Tradicional

    Velocidade de compressão incontrolável

  • LG Dual Inverter

    Velocidade de compressão controlada

Máquina de secar roupa com DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Uma forma económica de secar

Amplia a gama de velocidades de circulação, desde muito rápido até lento, e sem necessidade de ligar ou desligar a máquina.

Vzduch se čistí přes tři filtry v kondenzátoru.

Limpeza Automática do Condensador

Condensador com limpeza prática

Desfrute da manutenção sem complicações da Limpeza Automática do Condensador*: limpa-se sozinha, para que não tenha de o fazer.

*As imagens do produto na imagem ou no vídeo destinam-se apenas a fins ilustrativos e poderão divergir do produto real.

*A limpeza do condensador pode variar dependendo do ambiente de funcionamento.

*A frequência de funcionamento da Limpeza Automática do Condensador pode variar dependendo do tamanho e da quantidade inicial de humidade da roupa.

Controlo inteligente para uma vida inteligente

Ligação e controlo em qualquer lugar

A aplicação LG ThinQ™ permite-lhe ligar-se facilmente à sua WashTower™ de uma forma nunca antes possível. Inicie a sua lavagem e secagem com apenas um toque num botão.

Manutenção eficiente do produto

Verifique o estado da WashTower™, transfira novos ciclos ou monitorize o consumo de energia com o LG ThinQ™.

* O LG SmartThinQ tem agora um novo nome: LG ThinQ.

*As funcionalidades inteligentes podem variar consoante o país e o modelo. Consulte o seu revendedor local ou a LG para obter informações sobre a disponibilidade do serviço.

Longa duração, menos vibração, menos ruído

O motor Inverter Direct Drive nas nossas máquinas de lavar roupa é extremamente fiável e muito silencioso, proporcionando um desempenho duradouro com uma garantia de 10 anos para o motor. Sinta-se tranquilo com a bomba de calor DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, com eficiência energética e garantia de 10 anos.

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

WT1716BBF-PP
Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)
17
Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)
754 x 1997 x 770
Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)
E
AI DD™
Sim

Key Spec

  • CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    17

  • CAPACIDADE - Capacidade máxima do ciclo de secagem (kg)

    16

  • DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA - Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

    E

  • EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA - Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

    D

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - Velocidade Máxima de Rotação Selecionável (RPM)

    1400

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - AI DD™

    Sim

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - TurboWash360˚™

    Sim

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - ezDispense™

    Não

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Lavar) - Steam™

    Sim

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS (Máquina de Secar) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump™

    Sim

  • RECURSOS INTELIGENTES - ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096524824

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    17

  • Capacidade máxima do ciclo de secagem (kg)

    16

CONTROLO E PAINEL

  • Tipo de painel

    Display LED tátil

  • Início/fim diferido

    3-19 horas

  • Bloqueio de porta

    Sim

  • Indicador numérico

    18:88

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P, em mm)

    754 x 1997 x 770

  • Profundidade do produto desde a parte posterior até à porta (P', em mm)

    770

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta a 90˚ (P'', em mm)

    1400

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    172,0

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    154,0

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Classe de eficiência energética (lavagem)

    E

  • Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

    D

CARACTERÍSTICAS (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

  • 6 Motion DD™

    Não

  • AI DD™

    Não

  • Sensor de secagem AI

    Não

  • Limpeza automática do condensador

    Sim

  • Reinício automático

    Não

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Sim

  • Dual Dry

    Sim

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump™

    Sim

  • Filtro de cotão duplo

    Sim

  • Tambor interno com relevo

    Sim

  • Indicador para esvaziar água da condensação

    Não

  • Sinal de fim de programa

    Sim

  • Tipo de fonte térmica

    Bomba de calor, elétrica

  • Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

    Não

  • Ajuste automático à carga

    Sim

  • Porta reversível

    Não

  • Sensor de secagem

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Máquina de secar roupa de condensação, sem saída de ar

CARACTERÍSTICAS (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

  • 6 Motion DD™

    Sim

  • AI DD™

    Sim

  • Reinício automático

    Não

  • Batentes do tambor

    Batentes slim em aço inoxidável

  • Iluminação do tambor

    Sim

  • Tambor interno com relevo

    Sim

  • Sinal de fim de programa

    Sim

  • ezDispense™

    Não

  • Sistema de deteção de espuma

    Sim

  • Motor Inverter DirectDrive™

    Sim

  • Pés de nivelamento

    Sim

  • Ajuste automático à carga

    Sim

  • Velocidade Máxima de Rotação Selecionável (RPM)

    1400

  • Tambor em aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • Steam™

    Sim

  • TurboWash360˚™

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Máquina de lavar roupa de carga frontal

  • Sensor de vibração

    Sim

  • Entrada de água quente/fria

    Apenas água fria

  • Nível da água

    Automático

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor (máquina de secar)

    Black Steel

  • Cor (máquina de lavar)

    Black Steel

  • Tipo de porta

    Porta preta em vidro temperado, fumado

FICHA DE PRODUTO (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

  • Classe de eficiência de condensação

    B

  • Máquina de secar roupa automática

    Não

  • Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

    Não

  • Duração do modo ligado (min.)

    12

  • Consumo de energia por ano

    298

  • Eficácia de condensação com carga completa (%)

    88

  • Eficácia de condensação com meia carga (%)

    88

  • Nível de ruído (dBA)

    63

  • Consumo de energia (W) em Off

    0,5

  • Consumo de energia (W) em On

    0,5

  • Programa padrão (secagem)

    Algodão Energia Armário

  • Tempo (min.), carga total

    293

  • Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

    293

  • Eficácia de condensação (%)

    88

  • Duração ponderada do programa

    293

FICHA DE PRODUTO (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

  • Galardoada com o rótulo ecológico da UE (EU Ecolabel)

    Não

  • Duração do modo ligado (min.)

    15

  • Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

    17,0

  • Eco 40-60 (meia carga)

    8,5

  • Eco 40-60 (quarto de carga)

    4,5

  • Classe de eficiência energética

    E

  • Consumo de energia por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    101

  • Velocidade máxima de centrifugação (rpm)

    1060

  • Nível de ruído na centifugação (dBA)

    72

  • Consumo de energia (W) em Off

    0,5

  • Consumo de energia (W) em On

    0,5

  • Classe de eficiência de centrifugação

    B

  • Desempenho de centrifugação, em teor de humidade (%)

    53,9

  • Programa padrão (apenas lavagem)

    Eco 40-60 40 ℃

  • Tempo (min.), carga total

    239

  • Tempo (min) - (meia carga)

    179

  • Tempo (min) - (quarto da carga)

    169

  • Capacidade de lavagem (kg)

    17,0

  • Consumo de água por ciclo (ℓ)

    68

PROGRAMAS (MÁQUINA DE SECAR)

  • AI Dry

    Sim

  • Anti-alergias (secar)

    Sim

  • Refrescar Roupa de Cama

    Sim

  • Peça Grande

    Não

  • Arejar Frio

    Sim

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Algodão+

    Sim

  • Tecidos Delicados

    Sim

  • Download Programa

    Sim

  • Arejar Casaco Acolchoado

    Sim

  • Edredão

    Sim

  • Fibras

    Sim

  • Ganga

    Não

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Rápido 30

    Não

  • Secagem Rápida

    Sim

  • Secagem com Cesto

    Sim

  • Refrescar

    Sim

  • Cuidado com a Pele

    Não

  • Roupa Desportiva

    Não

  • Cuidado Tambor com Vapor

    Não

  • Higiene com Vapor

    Não

  • Refrescar a Vapor

    Não

  • Toalhas

    Não

  • Arejar Quente

    Sim

  • Sim

PROGRAMAS (MÁQUINA DE LAVAR)

  • AI Wash

    Sim

  • Anti-alergias

    Sim

  • Lavar a frio

    Não

  • Roupa de Cor

    Não

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Algodão+

    Sim

  • Roupa Escura

    Não

  • Tecidos Delicados

    Não

  • Download Programa

    Não

  • Escoamento+Centrifugação

    Não

  • Edredão

    Sim

  • Fibras

    Sim

  • Eco 40-60

    Sim

  • Cuidados Delicados

    Sim

  • Higiene (Sanitário)

    Sim

  • Intensivo 60

    Não

  • Mix

    Sim

  • Roupa Exterior

    Não

  • Rápido 30

    Não

  • Lavagem Rápida

    Não

  • Refrescar

    Não

  • Enxaguamento+Centrifugação

    Não

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Não

  • Cuidado com a Pele

    Sim

  • Rápido 14

    Não

  • Roupa Desportiva

    Não

  • Cuidado anti-manchas

    Sim

  • Refrescar a Vapor

    Não

  • Limpeza da Cuba

    Não

  • TurboWash 39

    Não

  • TurboWash 49

    Não

  • TurboWash 59

    Não

  • Lavagem à Mão/Lã

    Não

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

  • Cloud Cycle

    Sim

  • Download de programas

    Sim

  • Monitorização de energia

    Sim

  • Início remoto e monitorização do programa

    Sim

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Sim

  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Indicador de Limpeza de Tambor

    Sim

  • Smart Pairing

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

