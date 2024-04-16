Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV de 86 polegadas 2024

86NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
86NANO81T6A

LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV de 86 polegadas 2024

(6)
Vista frontal da LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 com texto da LG NanoCell, 2024 e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program no ecrã

Um turbilhão de texturas com as cores do arco-íris numa LG NanoCell TV.

Sinta a essência da cor pura

Descubra um mundo vivo com cores ricas e claridade através da tecnologia LG NanoCell.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

Cores puras em 4K real

Uma nitidez real que expressa visuais mais acentuados

Mergulhe num mundo vibrante em 4K, onde as cores sobressaem e a nitidez cria uma sinfonia visual deslumbrante.

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Processador α8 AI 4K

Inteligência Artificial aperfeiçoa cada momento

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Imersão, alimentada pelo que está no interior. O nosso processador α8 AI 4K avançado otimiza a imagem e o áudio, que agarram a sua atenção em cada momento da ação.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

Personalização IA

Sincroniza com a forma como vê

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

Uma imagem adaptada ao seu gosto

Selecione as suas imagens favoritas e o AI Picture Wizard cria uma imagem adaptada exatamente ao seu gosto único a partir de 85 milhões de possibilidades e, em seguida, guarda-a no seu perfil.

LG TV montada numa parede de uma sala de estar com um guitarrista no ecrã. Gráficos circulares concêntricos que representam ondas sonoras.

Sintonização Acústica IA

O áudio ideal para o seu espaço

O sistema de som deteta a disposição da sua sala e o sítio onde está sentado para criar uma cúpula de som à sua volta em perfeita sintonia com a acústica única da sua sala.

LG TV e LG Soundbar num espaço habitacional moderno durante a noite. A imagem do ecrã da aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis de brilho ideais.

Noite

LG TV e LG Soundbar num espaço habitacional moderno durante o dia. A imagem do ecrã da aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis de brilho ideais.

Dia

Inteligência que brilha sob qualquer luz

De dia ou de noite, o controlo de brilho deteta a luz no seu espaço e equilibra a imagem em conformidade para obter visuais nítidos e límpidos.

Imagem IA Pro

Sinta um realismo autêntico em cada fotograma

Eleva cada detalhe para além da realidade

Veja cada imagem com detalhes mais coloridos e com um contraste aprimorado de forma inteligente para uma melhor qualidade de imagem.

*Os modelos com o processador α5 (QNED80, NANO81 (exceto o de 86"), UT91/81/80/73) incluem Mapeamento Dinâmico dos Tons.

Som IA Pro

Oiça todos os detalhes da paisagem sonora

LG TV à medida que bolhas e ondas de som são emitidas pelo ecrã e preenchem o espaço.

Um som realista que percorre o seu espaço

Oiça cada respiração e batida à medida que o sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 preenche o espaço com um áudio rico de qualidade profissional.

Um homem a andar de mota numa estrada de terra com gráficos de círculos brilhantes à volta da mota.

Um som impactante que ressoa

Os refinamentos do processador com IA dão ao seu som um impulso dinâmico repleto de potência.

LG TV a exibir músicos a atuar, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes à volta do espaço.

O som adequado para o que estiver a ver

O Controlo de Som Adaptativo equilibra o áudio de acordo com o género em tempo real para uma nitidez incrível.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado através do menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico. 

O logótipo do Programa webOS Re:New está sobre um fundo preto com uma esfera circular amarela, cor de laranja e roxa na parte inferior.

Programa webOS Re:New

Todos os anos uma nova TV durante 5 anos

Mantenha-se atualizado com funcionalidades e tecnologias úteis através de 4 atualizações prometidas do webOS ao longo de 5 anos.

*O Programa webOS Re:New suporta um total de 4 atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

**O limite de atualizações de cinco anos do Programa webOS Re:New é referente ao lançamento global de um novo produto.

***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá dois anos após a compra.

****As TVs dos clientes recebem 5 versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual na altura da compra.

*****As atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos lançados em 2022, incluindo todos os OLED e QNED 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023 incluem UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.

******As funcionalidades estão sujeitas a alterações e algumas atualizações de funcionalidades, aplicações e serviços podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

webOS 24

Crie a sua própria experiência de TV

Experiencie uma TV feita para si com o Meu Perfil, Assistente IA e Cartões de Apresentação.

Ecrã inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Desporto. A parte inferior do ecrã mostra recomendações personalizadas em "As melhores escolhas para si".

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e serem diferentes após o lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com a aplicação e a hora do dia, e são fornecidas apenas em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado ao modelo OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricado em 2023 e nos anos posteriores.

****Serão fornecidas um total de 4 atualizações no período de 5 anos e o cronograma pode variar dependendo da região ou do país.

*****Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Um rinoceronte num ambiente de safari é mostrado numa LG TV ultragrande montada na parede castanha de uma sala de estar, rodeada por móveis modulares creme.

Ecrã ultragrande

Dá uma nova dimensão às suas emoções

Um ecrã ultragrande transporta todo o seu entretenimento para uma escala e nitidez de um sucesso de bilheteira.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

*A barra de som pode ser adquirida em separado e o controlo de modos da barra de som pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades. 

***Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.

****O modelo NANO81 é compatível com a interface WOW.

Transforme a sua casa num cinema e numa arena de jogos

FILMMAKER Mode

Assista exatamente como os realizadores o imaginaram

Deixe-se absorver pelas cenas mais autênticas. O FILMMAKER Mode proporciona os filmes exatamente como o realizador pretende, com um perfil preciso.

Um homem num estúdio de edição escuro a olhar para uma LG TV que exibe o pôr-do-sol. Na parte inferior direita da imagem, está um logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiência de Home Cinema

A magia do cinema no conforto da sua própria casa

Ambiente de cinema, reimaginado em casa. O HDR10 Pro assegura-se de que todos os filmes são apresentados no seu verdadeiro esplendor, com cores e contrastes excecionalmente precisos para exibições cinematográficas mais imersivas.

Uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca iluminação perto de uma mesa pequena, a olhar para uma LG TV montada na parede que mostra a Terra a partir do espaço.

*O HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base na qualidade de imagem padronizada da norma “HDR10”.

Jogabilidade potente

Mergulhe a toda a velocidade na ação

Os jogos mais imersivos com HGiG mantêm-se suaves a alta velocidade com o ALLM e o eARC assegura-se de que o som é incrível.

Um jogo de corrida de carros na linha de chegada, com a placa a dizer “VITÓRIA!”, enquanto o jogador se agarra ao comando do jogo. Os logótipos do ALLM, eARC e HGiG estão no canto inferior esquerdo.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar a experiência de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

**O suporte para HGiG pode variar de acordo com o país.

Controlo exatamente onde precisa

Não ponha o jogo em pausa para usar o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos.

Uma cena de um jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos a aparecer no ecrã durante o jogo. Uma cena escura e invernal com o menu de Otimizador de Jogos a aparecer sobre o jogo.

*O Painel de Jogo é ativado apenas quando o "Otimizador de Jogo" e o "Painel de Jogo" estão ambos ativos. 

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Acesso a todos os seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos na ponta dos dedos. Explore uma biblioteca épica de jogos na nuvem e transmita-os imediatamente sem perder tempo de jogo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem do ecrã inicial da Boosteroid a mostrar o "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Um ecrã inicial da GeForce NOW a mostrar cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes à direita.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

**Pode ser necessária uma subscrição GeForce NOW.

***Pode ser necessária uma subscrição Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG NanoCell para o amanhã

Escolha o que é bom para o planeta com embalagens leves e biológicas e credenciais globais de sustentabilidade.

Embalagem LG NanoCell sobre um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

**O suporte inferior para o NANO81 é feito com plástico reciclado.

Key Spec

  • Tipo de ecrã

    UHD 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    100/120Hz Nativo

  • Gama de cor

    Nano Color

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α8 4K AI

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatível com AMD Freesync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escala de Cinzentos

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Inverter Cores

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Cabo Alimentação

    Sim (Acoplado)

  • Comando

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Pilhas

    Sim (AA*2)

AUDIO

  • Calibração Acústica IA

    Sim

  • Som IA

    Som α8 AI Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Codecs de Áudio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulte o manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Volume Automático)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultânea

    Sim

  • Partilha do Modo de Som

    Sim

  • Direção das Colunas

    Saída por baixo

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

  • Compatibilidade WiSA

    Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • EAN

    8806096011218

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Suporte Bluetooth

    Sim (v 5.1)

  • Slot CI

    1

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Entradas HDMI

    4 (suporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 entradas))

  • Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

    1

  • Entradas USB

    2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSÃO E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    58,4

  • Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    1927 x 1104 x 59,9

  • Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

    1927 x 1167 x 362

  • Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

    1532 x 362

  • Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    45,2

  • Peso da TV com base (kg)

    45,9

  • Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

    Sim

  • Compatível com AMD Freesync

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogo

    Sim (Painel de Jogo)

  • Modo HGiG

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direct LED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixéis)

  • Tipo de ecrã

    UHD 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    100/120Hz Nativo

  • Gama de cor

    Nano Color

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Controlo de Brilho IA

    Sim

  • Seleção de Modo IA

    Sim (SHR/HDR)

  • Upscale IA

    Super Upscaling α8 AI 4K

  • Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico

    Sim (Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Modos de Imagem

    10 modos (Assistente de imagem personalizado, Vívido, Padrão, APS (Economia automática de energia), Cinema, Esportes, Jogo, Cineasta, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α8 4K AI

ENERGIA

  • Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de Energia em Standby

    Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Ecrã Always Ready

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Incorporado)

  • Definições de Família

    Sim

  • Web Browser

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

    Sim

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Controlo por Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Multi-view

    Sim

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS 24

  • Controlo por Aplicação

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Sim

  • Câmara USB Compatível

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

Comprar diretamente

Vista frontal da LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 com texto da LG NanoCell, 2024 e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program no ecrã

86NANO81T6A

LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV de 86 polegadas 2024

86NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto