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LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 de 48 polegadas

OLED48G66LS_EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
OLED48G66LS_EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 de 48 polegadas

OLED48G66LS
Vista frontal de LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 de 48 polegadas OLED48G66LS
A LG OLED evo AI G6 mostrada nas vistas frontal e lateral destaca um ecrã de 55 polegadas com uma largura de 1222 mm, 703 mm de altura de ecrã, 787 mm de altura com suporte, 27,2 mm de profundidade e uma área de suporte de 485 por 263 mm.
O LG OLED evo AI G6, impulsionado pela tecnologia Hyper Radiant Color, apresenta visuais 3,9 vezes mais brilhantes com o processador 4K alpha 11 AI Gen3 com motor Dual AI, revestimento Premium Sem Reflexos e os selos Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas em um layout pentagonal.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Brightness Booster Ultra mostra uma cena escura em que a silhueta de uma baleia bem iluminada se destaca no meio de partículas brilhantes, proporcionando uma luminosidade 3,9 vezes mais brilhante com detalhes mais nítidos.
O LG OLED evo AI G6 mostra uma cena de planeta e estrelas em ecrã dividido, comparando o ecrã mate de outras TVs OLED com o seu ecrã de Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas para uma qualidade de imagem mais nítida em qualquer luz, apoiado pela certificação UL e pelas certificações Intertek para precisão de cor e Sem Reflexos.
O processador alfa 11 AI 4K Gen3 da LG OLED evo G6 AI TV brilha com luz roxa e azul numa placa de circuitos escura, destacando o Dual AI Engine e fornecendo NPU até 5,6 vezes mais rápido, CPU 50% mais rápido e GPU 70% mais forte.
A distinção de Homenageado CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Inteligência Artificial reconhece a pesquisa Multi-AI com o Google Gemini e o Microsoft Copilot.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 inclui o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone AI acima de um controlo remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.
O LG Shield, aplicado à LG OLED evo AI G6, é apresentado com o logótipo LG Shield no centro, ícones de segurança abaixo e uma distinção Homenageado do CES Innovation Awards 2026 acima, representando a proteção de dados e do sistema.
LG OLED evo AI G6 para uma jogabilidade imbatível em 4K 165Hz mostra um jogo de corrida de alta velocidade com um carro amarelo de rodas abertas em movimento, o texto "WIN" em negrito no ecrã e os logótipos NVIDIA G-SYNC e AMD FreeSync Premium na parte superior.
A LG OLED evo AI G6, mostrada de lado, realça o seu Design de Galeria Flush Fit com uma instalação de parede com folga zero, apresentando uma cena noturna de uma ponte iluminada com reflexos na água.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 está embutida na parede numa sala de estar com um estilo de vida moderno, apresentando uma aurora vívida sobre uma aldeia costeira serena, assemelhando-se a um quadro emoldurado na parede.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 apresenta uma cena vívida do pôr do sol no oceano, com uma barra de som e uma coluna posicionadas por baixo do ecrã, melhorando um espaço de vida calmo e atmosférico.
Vista frontal de LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 de 48 polegadas OLED48G66LS
A LG OLED evo AI G6 mostrada nas vistas frontal e lateral destaca um ecrã de 55 polegadas com uma largura de 1222 mm, 703 mm de altura de ecrã, 787 mm de altura com suporte, 27,2 mm de profundidade e uma área de suporte de 485 por 263 mm.
O LG OLED evo AI G6, impulsionado pela tecnologia Hyper Radiant Color, apresenta visuais 3,9 vezes mais brilhantes com o processador 4K alpha 11 AI Gen3 com motor Dual AI, revestimento Premium Sem Reflexos e os selos Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas em um layout pentagonal.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Brightness Booster Ultra mostra uma cena escura em que a silhueta de uma baleia bem iluminada se destaca no meio de partículas brilhantes, proporcionando uma luminosidade 3,9 vezes mais brilhante com detalhes mais nítidos.
O LG OLED evo AI G6 mostra uma cena de planeta e estrelas em ecrã dividido, comparando o ecrã mate de outras TVs OLED com o seu ecrã de Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas para uma qualidade de imagem mais nítida em qualquer luz, apoiado pela certificação UL e pelas certificações Intertek para precisão de cor e Sem Reflexos.
O processador alfa 11 AI 4K Gen3 da LG OLED evo G6 AI TV brilha com luz roxa e azul numa placa de circuitos escura, destacando o Dual AI Engine e fornecendo NPU até 5,6 vezes mais rápido, CPU 50% mais rápido e GPU 70% mais forte.
A distinção de Homenageado CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Inteligência Artificial reconhece a pesquisa Multi-AI com o Google Gemini e o Microsoft Copilot.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 inclui o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone AI acima de um controlo remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.
O LG Shield, aplicado à LG OLED evo AI G6, é apresentado com o logótipo LG Shield no centro, ícones de segurança abaixo e uma distinção Homenageado do CES Innovation Awards 2026 acima, representando a proteção de dados e do sistema.
LG OLED evo AI G6 para uma jogabilidade imbatível em 4K 165Hz mostra um jogo de corrida de alta velocidade com um carro amarelo de rodas abertas em movimento, o texto "WIN" em negrito no ecrã e os logótipos NVIDIA G-SYNC e AMD FreeSync Premium na parte superior.
A LG OLED evo AI G6, mostrada de lado, realça o seu Design de Galeria Flush Fit com uma instalação de parede com folga zero, apresentando uma cena noturna de uma ponte iluminada com reflexos na água.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 está embutida na parede numa sala de estar com um estilo de vida moderno, apresentando uma aurora vívida sobre uma aldeia costeira serena, assemelhando-se a um quadro emoldurado na parede.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 apresenta uma cena vívida do pôr do sol no oceano, com uma barra de som e uma coluna posicionadas por baixo do ecrã, melhorando um espaço de vida calmo e atmosférico.

Funcionalidades principais

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, uma tecnologia OLED de última geração para um novo nível de qualidade de imagem
  • Brilho superior 2,1 vezes mais elevado com o processador alfa 11 AI Gen3, para realces e detalhes vívidos
  • Os Tons Escuros Perfeitos e as Cores Perfeitas garantem um contraste mais profundo e cores vivas e precisas em qualquer condição de iluminação
  • Até 165Hz em 4K com compatibilidade G-SYNC e FreeSync Premium para uma jogabilidade sem falhas e vencedora
  • O webOS premiado oferece experiências avançadas de IA — com tecnologia Google Gemini e Microsoft Copilot, agora protegidas pelo LG Shield
Mais
Distinção CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Cibersegurança para o LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – Homenageado de 2026

Plataforma para SO de TV aplicada pelo LG Shield

Distinção CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Inteligência Artificial para Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – Homenageado de 2026

Arquitetura Multi-AI

Distinção AVForums Editor’s Choice como Melhor Sistema de Smart TV por 8 anos consecutivos, incluindo 2025/26

AVForums Editor’s Choice: melhor sistema de Smart TV 2025/26

“8 anos como o melhor sistema de Smart TV”

*Os Prémios de Inovação CES baseiam-se em materiais descritivos apresentados ao júri. O CTA não verificou a exatidão de qualquer declaração ou de quaisquer pedidos apresentados e não testou o artigo ao qual foi atribuído o prémio.

Porquê a LG OLED evo G6?

LG OLED evo AI G6 com tecnologia Hyper Radiant Color, que oferece Tons Escuros Perfeitos, Cores Perfeitas, ecrã 3,2 vezes mais brilhante e processador alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 com Dual AI Engine.

Tecnologia Hyper Radiant Color

A LG OLED evo AI G6, com Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas, mostra uma cena planetária dividida, contrastando pretos mais fracos à esquerda com detalhes mais claros, pretos mais profundos e expressão de cor mais viva à direita.

Tons Escuros Perfeitos, Cores Perfeitas

LG OLED evo AI G6 para uma jogabilidade imbatível em 4K 165Hz mostra um jogo de corrida de alta velocidade com um carro amarelo de rodas abertas em movimento, com os logótipos NVIDIA G-SYNC e AMD FreeSync Premium visíveis na parte superior do ecrã.

Jogabilidade imbatível em 4K 165Hz

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com o premiado Multi AI webOS é apresentada num fundo escuro com os logótipos Microsoft Copilot e Google Gemini, indicando o suporte para serviços relacionados com a IA acessíveis através da interface da TV.

webOS Multi AI premiado

A LG OLED evo AI G6 inclui o AI Hub para personalização, com um símbolo de IA acima de um controlo remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.

Centro de IA para personalização

O emblema LG Shield é apresentado num fundo escuro com ícones de segurança, destacando a proteção do webOS para privacidade, segurança de dados e integridade do sistema.

Protegido pelo LG Shield

O que é a tecnologia Hyper Radiant Color?

A Hyper Radiant Color Tech é a nossa tecnologia OLED de última geração que melhora todos os aspetos da qualidade de imagem para um nível totalmente novo. Oferece luminosidade incomparável, Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas em qualquer condição de iluminação, ao mesmo tempo que preserva imagens 4K impressionantes com o nosso melhor processador Alpha 11 AI Gen3. Experimente OLED como nunca antes — veja a diferença, sinta o brilho e descubra um novo padrão em visualização.

Brightness Booster Pro

2,1 vezes mais brilhante, elevando o brilho para o próximo nível

O novo algoritmo de reforço de luz e a arquitetura de controlo de luz do processador alpha 11 AI Gen3 proporcionam um brilho máximo até 2,1 vezes superior, realçando os destaques vívidos e detalhes mais nítidos.3)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Brightness Booster Pro mostra uma cena escura em que partículas brilhantes rodeiam a silhueta de um veado, proporcionando um pico de brilho até 2,1 vezes mais brilhante, com maior luminância e detalhes mais nítidos.

Tons Escuros Perfeitos, Cores Perfeitas

Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas em qualquer luz, sempre

A LG OLED TV possui as funcionalidades Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas verificadas pela UL, proporcionando um contraste mais profundo, uma luminosidade melhorada e cores vivas e precisas. Veja todas as estrelas com nitidez, mesmo numa sala bem iluminada.5)

LG OLED evo AI G6 mostra uma cena de planeta e estrelas em ecrã dividido, comparando o ecrã Mate de outros OLED TV com o seu ecrã de Tons Escuros Perfeitos e Cores Perfeitas para uma qualidade de imagem mais nítida em qualquer luz, suportado pela certificação UL e certificações Intertek para volume de cor e fidelidade de cor.
A LG OLED evo AI G6 apresenta o emblema de certificação Eyesafe RPF 40 da UL, indicando um desempenho comprovado na redução da luz azul.

A LG OLED evo AI G6 apresenta o emblema de certificação Eyesafe RPF 40 da UL, indicando um desempenho comprovado na redução da luz azul.

Verificado pela Eyesafe para reduzir a luz azul, cada fotograma é suave para os seus olhos7)

Processador alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 com Dual AI Engine

Qualidade de imagem 4K suprema com o processador alpha 11 AI mais avançado da LG com motor Dual AI

O processador alpha 11 AI Gen3 leva o desempenho OLED além dos limites, controlando com precisão 8,3 milhões de pixels autoiluminados – agora ainda mais potente com o Dual AI Engine. Indo além de um único motor de IA, este processamento avançado refina a nitidez e a textura simultaneamente, proporcionando uma qualidade de imagem 4K mais nítida e natural.8)

O processador alfa 11 AI 4K Gen3 da LG OLED evo G6 AI TV brilha com luz roxa e azul numa placa de circuitos escura, destacando o Dual AI Engine e fornecendo NPU até 5,6 vezes mais rápido, CPU 50% mais rápido e GPU 70% mais forte.

OLED Care+

5 anos de cobertura fiável e sem preocupações do painel OLED

O seu painel LG OLED tem garantia de cinco anos com cobertura fiável e sem preocupações.9)

Porquê a LG AI TV?

A LG AI TV otimiza a imagem e o som, tornando o dia a dia mais inteligente com o AI Hub personalizado.

Saiba mais sobre a LG AI TV

Remasterização HDR com IA

Atualize todos os fotogramas para qualidade HDR

A IA otimiza automaticamente a cor, o brilho e o contraste e eleva a qualidade da imagem SDR para níveis HDR, proporcionando imagens mais ricas e realistas.

Descubra três benefícios de destaque do AI Hub

Pesquisa avançada Multi IA com Google Gemini e Microsoft Copilot

Basta dizer o que está a procurar e, em seguida, selecionar o modelo de IA que melhor se adequa às suas necessidades. O sistema liga-se a vários modelos de IA para fornecer resultados mais amplos e relevantes.13)

Receba recomendações de conteúdo personalizadas

O AI Concierge sugere conteúdos e atualizações personalizados de acordo com os seus interesses. O In This Scene fornece recomendações e informações relevantes com base no que está a assistir, enquanto a IA generativa permite pesquisar e criar imagens.14)

A LG AI TV reconhece a sua voz e leva-o ao My Page personalizado especialmente para si!

Levado para My Page, pode ver tudo num relance, desde a meteorologia, o calendário e os widgets até aos resultados dos seus desportos favoritos.15)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

webOS Multi AI premiado

webOS premiado agora protegido pelo LG Shield

A distinção do AVForums Editor’s Choice é apresentada num fundo escuro para o LG webOS 25, nomeado Melhor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

A distinção do AVForums Editor’s Choice é apresentada num fundo escuro para o LG webOS 25, nomeado Melhor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

8 anos como o melhor sistema de Smart TV

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Segurança em que pode confiar

As 7 tecnologias principais do LG Shield garantem que os seus dados permanecem seguros com armazenamento e gestão de dados seguros, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridade de software garantida, autenticação de utilizador e controlo de acesso, transmissão de dados segura, deteção e resposta a eventos de segurança e gestão de atualizações segura.

Segurança em que pode confiar Saiba mais sobre o LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Atualize a sua TV até 5 anos gratuitamente17)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

Proteção Quad da LG

A sua LG TV é construída para durar com a LG Quad Protection

Desde o hardware ao software, a sua LG TV está protegida. Os condensadores incorporados protegem contra tensões elevadas, incluindo descargas atmosféricas, enquanto os semicondutores são concebidos com proteção contra sobretensões. O gel de silicone e os revestimentos protetores protegem os chipsets da humidade e até os seus dados ficam seguros e protegidos com o LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Navegue e aponte facilmente como um air mouse para desfrutar do AI Hub

Controlo fácil da sua TV com o AI Magic Remote. Com um sensor de movimento e roda de *scroll wheel*, clicar, arrastar e largar para o usar como um air mouse ou simplesmente falar para comandos de voz.18)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 inclui o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone AI acima de um controlo remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.

Porquê a TV LG OLED evo para Gaming?

Jogabilidade ultra suave e sem falhas

Jogue em 4K 165Hz com compatibilidade com G-Sync e AMD FreeSync

Até 165Hz proporcionam uma ação mais nítida e suave em todos os jogos. A compatibilidade com G-Sync e AMD FreeSync Premium mantém o movimento estável e sem falhas, enquanto o VRR e o ultrabaixo input lag garantem que cada movimento permanece fluido e responsivo, dando-lhe uma vantagem clara em cada partida.19)

LG OLED evo AI G6 para uma jogabilidade imbatível em 4K 165Hz mostra um jogo de corrida de alta velocidade com um carro amarelo de rodas abertas em movimento, o texto "WIN" em negrito no ecrã e os logótipos NVIDIA G-SYNC e AMD FreeSync Premium na parte superior.

Primeiro jogo do mundo com certificação VESA DSC, visualmente sem perdas e de baixa latência

Com certificação VESA de Compressão de Fluxo de Ecrã (DSC), obtém detalhes visualmente sem perdas e capacidade de resposta de jogo em tempo real através de HDMI 2.1, proporcionando uma jogabilidade suave e de alta resolução com visuais nítidos e sem distorção.41)

O primeiro serviço de jogos em nuvem 4K 120Hz HDR do mundo

Jogue jogos 4K 120Hz HDR na sua TV mesmo sem um dispositivo extra através da NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Equipado com a arquitetura NVIDIA Blackwell, desfrute de jogos na nuvem topo de gama com o desempenho da GeForce RTX 5080.42)

Primeira TV do mundo a suportar Controladores Bluetooth de Ultra Baixa Latência

Experimente jogos na nuvem de alto desempenho e latência ultrabaixa com suporte para Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller, reduzindo o atraso de entrada para menos de 3,0ms. Desfrute de um controlo fluido e responsivo que se assemelha a uma ligação com fios, mesmo ao jogar na nuvem.43)

Tempo de resposta certificado de 0,1 ms, OLED responde instantaneamente sem efeito fantasma

Com o seu tempo de resposta de píxeis de 0,1 ms e ALLM para uma latência ultra-baixa, todos os comandos são processados com precisão imediata. Esta maior capacidade de resposta mantém a jogabilidade rápida clara e controlada, oferecendo uma vantagem competitiva distinta.21)

Acompanhe cada movimento com clareza, com o apoio do ClearMR 10000 de nível superior certificado pela VESA.

Quando a ação se move rapidamente, manter os detalhes visíveis é essencial. O LG OLED evo, certificado ClearMR 10000, minimiza o desfoque de movimento entre fotogramas para manter o movimento nítido e legível durante movimentos rápidos, enquanto o HGiG preserva o mapeamento de tons HDR exatamente como o criador do jogo pretendia, mantendo realces precisos, sombras profundas e cores equilibradas. Juntos, a certificação ClearMR e o HGiG garantem que o movimento permanece claro e o HDR preciso, para que cada cena seja mostrada exatamente como deveria ser vista.22)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 apresenta o LG Gaming Portal no ecrã webOS, mostrando um hub de jogos com uma interface de um só passo que dá acesso a várias aplicações de jogos através de serviços de jogos na nuvem, como o NVIDIA GeForce NOW e aplicações webOS.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

Portal de Gaming LG

O seu centro completo para jogos, sem necessidade de consola

Explore milhares de jogos da Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicações webOS nativas e muito mais. Encontre facilmente jogos para comando remoto ou gamepad e até compita com outros jogadores através do Modo Desafio.26)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Game Dashboard e Optimizer mostra ecrãs de jogos lado a lado e um menu no ecrã para ajustar as definições de jogo, como a taxa de atualização, a latência e os modos visuais em tempo real.

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Game Dashboard e Optimizer mostra ecrãs de jogos lado a lado e um menu no ecrã para ajustar as definições de jogo, como a taxa de atualização, a latência e os modos visuais em tempo real.

Painel e Otimizador do jogo

Ajuste facilmente as definições do jogo para que se adaptem ao seu estilo de jogo

Personalize facilmente a sua experiência de jogo usando o Painel de Jogos para um controlo rápido e em tempo real e o Otimizador de Jogos para ajustar as suas configurações preferidas. Ajuste a taxa de atualização, a latência e os modos visuais para otimizar cada sessão de jogo com facilidade.

Porque é que a LG OLED evo é uma ótima escolha para os entusiastas do design?

A LG OLED evo AI G6 está embutida na parede de uma sala de estar moderna, apresentando uma aurora vívida sobre uma aldeia costeira com neve, enquanto um homem e uma mulher observam do sofá com um comando na mão.

Design de galeria embutido para minimalismo

Um ecrã fino e requintado integra-se naturalmente no seu espaço, criando uma presença semelhante à de uma galeria, sem qualquer diferença visível em relação à parede.27)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 é mostrada embutida na parede a partir de um ângulo lateral com uma paisagem de ponte brilhante no ecrã. À direita, está montado na parede sem qualquer folga numa sala de estar minimalista, apresentando uma paisagem colorida em estilo pictórico que combina com o interior em tons de madeira.

Descubra obras-primas ilimitadas com a LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Decore o seu espaço com mais de 5000 conteúdos artísticos selecionados

A LG Gallery+ permite-lhe aceder a inúmeras obras de arte e conteúdos dos nossos parceiros, como a National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum e muito mais. Eleve e personalize o seu espaço com arte que reflita o seu estilo.23)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 mostra uma grelha do Google Photos com fotografias de família, enquanto um telemóvel apresenta uma lista de álbuns com a opção de álbum Viagem em família ativada.

A LG OLED evo AI G6 mostra uma grelha do Google Photos com fotografias de família, enquanto um telemóvel apresenta uma lista de álbuns com a opção de álbum Viagem em família ativada.

Minhas Fotos

Aceda facilmente ao Google Photos e mostre as suas memórias

Ligue comodamente a sua conta Google Photos à sua TV utilizando apenas o seu telemóvel. Personalize sem esforço o seu espaço utilizando conteúdos da sua própria biblioteca de fotografias.32)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 está montada numa parede verde por cima de uma consola vermelha, apresentando um quadro de informações que inclui a meteorologia, resultados desportivos, programador de TV e Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Modo Galeria

Mude da TV para obras de arte sem interrupções

Com o Gallery Mode ativado, a sua TV pode continuar a poupar energia mesmo quando apresenta as obras de arte selecionadas, dando um toque de estilo e elegância ao seu espaço.

Controlo automático do brilho

Brilho ideal em qualquer condição de iluminação

O Controlo do Brilho ajusta automaticamente a saída do ecrã com base na iluminação ambiente, assegurando uma visualização nítida e confortável em qualquer ambiente.33)

Sensor de movimento

Sensível à sua presença

A deteção de movimento permite que o televisor responda de forma inteligente, alternando os modos consoante o utilizador esteja ou não por perto.34)

LG Channels

Entretenimento sem fim e gratuito

O LG Channels reúne conteúdos diversificados de plataformas ao vivo e a pedido num único hub, tornando mais fácil do que nunca encontrar os conteúdos que adora.35)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com Smart Connectivity apresenta a interface Home Hub no ecrã, mostrando ligações ao Google Home e ao LG ThinQ, com painéis para TV, dispositivos e aplicações numa única disposição de controlo.

Conectividade inteligente

Home Hub, tudo-em-um para a sua casa inteligente

O Home Hub reúne todos os seus dispositivos inteligentes. Ligue, controle e interaja sem problemas com os seus dispositivos IoT domésticos através do Google Home e muito mais.36)

Cinema verdadeiro, preservado em detalhes exatos

Dolby Vision e Modo Ambiente FILMMAKER

Viva o cinema como o realizador o idealizou com o Dolby Vision e o FILMMAKER MODE com a Compensação de Luz Ambiente que se adapta ao ambiente e mantém as imagens o mais próximo possível da forma original.37)

Dolby Atmos

Ao transmitir o som como objetos de áudio imersivos de 360° em vez de canais estáticos, o sistema cria um ambiente de cinema em casa onde o detalhe e a profundidade se mantêm fiéis à cena.

Mergulhe em cada jogo desportivo

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de som surround completo da LG TV e Barra de Som em sincronia.

Ao sincronizar a TV e a Barra de Som como uma só, o sistema expande a profundidade e a direcionalidade para uma experiência surround mais completa.40)

A LG OLED evo AI G6 com WOW Orchestra e WOWCAST apresenta uma cena de concerto com uma barra de som por baixo do ecrã, enquanto as ondas de som gráficas se estendem pela sala de estar para transmitir um som surround sincronizado e sem fios.

Uma família com crianças e os seus avós sentam-se juntos num sofá de uma sala de estar luminosa, segurando o comando enquanto vêem televisão.

Uma família com crianças e os seus avós sentam-se juntos num sofá de uma sala de estar luminosa, segurando o comando enquanto vêem televisão.

Accessibility

As funcionalidades de assistência tornam a visualização mais inclusiva

As LG TV foram concebidas a pensar na acessibilidade, com funcionalidades como o filtro de ajuste de cor, um guia de linguagem gestual e suporte de conetividade direta para dispositivos de assistência áudio.

A fenti képek csupán illusztrációk, kérjük, tekintse meg a galéria képeit a pontosabb ábrázolásért.

A műszaki adatok és funkciók régiónként, modellenként és méretenként változnak.

A szolgáltatások elérhetősége régiótól és országtól függően változhat.

A személyre szabott szolgáltatások a harmadik féltől származó alkalmazások szabályzatától függően változhatnak.

LG-fiók és a vonatkozó Felhasználási feltételek elfogadása szükséges a hálózati alapú intelligens szolgáltatások és funkciók eléréséhez, beleértve a streaming alkalmazásokat is. LG-fiók nélkül csak a külső eszközök csatlakoztatása (pl. HDMI-n keresztül) és földfelszíni/vezeték nélküli TV (csak tunerrel rendelkező TV-k esetén) érhető el. Az LG-fiók létrehozása nem jár költséggel.

3)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 2.1X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

*X3.9 Brighter applies to 83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 models, while X2.1 Brighter applies to the 48-inch OLED G6 model.

 

5) *LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.+D9

 

7)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

8)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

9)*In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labor are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panel parts are covered. Other parts and labor will be charged separately. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

*OLED Care+ applies to OLED W6, G6.H405

 

10)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

11)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

12)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

13)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

14)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

15)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

16)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

17)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

18)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

19)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*165Hz is applied to 83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED G6, while 120Hz is applied to 97-inch of OLED G6.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

21)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

22)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED G6 only has ClearMR 10000 certification.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

24)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

25)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

26)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

27)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

 

28)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

29)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

30)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

31)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

32)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

33)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

34)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

35)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

36)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

37)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

38)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

39)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

40)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

41)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

 

42)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

43)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

44)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

45)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • GAMING - Compatível com AMD Freesync

    Sim

  • GAMING - Compatível com NVIDIA G-Sync

    Sim

  • IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Tipo de ecrã

    OLED 4K

  • IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Taxa de atualização

    120Hz Nativos (VRR 165Hz)

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Tecnologia HDR

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador de imagem

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 com Dual AI Engine

  • ÁUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • ÁUDIO - Sistema das Colunas

    2.2 Canais

  • ÁUDIO - Saída de Áudio

    40W

  • IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Gama de cor

    Cor Perfeita

  • DIMENSÕES E PESO - Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    1071 x 620 x 46,9

  • DIMENSÕES E PESO - Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    14,9

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escala de Cinzentos

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Cabo Alimentação

    Sim (Acoplado)

  • Comando

    AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (c/ teclas numéricas)

ÁUDIO

  • Calibração Acústica Adaptativa

    Sim

  • Remasterização por Objetos com AI

    Sim (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • Som AI

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (11.1.2 canais virtuais)

  • Codecs de Áudio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte o manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    40W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultânea

    Sim

  • Partilha do Modo de Som

    Sim

  • Direção das Colunas

    Saída por baixo

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.2 Canais

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • EAN

    8806096707142

RADIODIFUSÃO

  • Recetor TV Analógico

    Sim

  • TV Digital Terrestre

    DVB-T2 (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cabo), DVB-S2 (Satélite)

CONECTIVIDADE E LIGAÇÕES

  • Suporte Bluetooth

    Sim (v 5.3)

  • Slot CI

    1

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entradas HDMI

    4ea (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

    1

  • Entradas USB

    3 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 6E)

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    20,4

  • Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    1071 x 620 x 46,9

  • Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

    470 x 230

  • Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    14,9

  • Peso da TV com base (kg)

    16,7

  • Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

    300 x 200

GAMING

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Sim

  • Compatível com AMD Freesync

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogo

    Sim (Painel de Jogo)

  • Compatível com NVIDIA G-Sync

    Sim

  • Modo HGiG

    Sim

  • Tempo de Resposta

    Menos de 0,1ms

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim (Até 165Hz)

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixéis)

  • Tipo de ecrã

    OLED 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    120Hz Nativos (VRR 165Hz)

  • Gama de cor

    Cor Perfeita

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Seleção de Modo AI

    Sim (SHR/HDR)

  • Remasterização HDR AI

    Sim

  • Imagem AI Pro

    Sim

  • Upscale AI

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Controlo de Brilho Automático

    Sim

  • Calibração Automática

    Sim

  • Brightness Booster

    Sim (Brightness Booster Pro)

  • Tecnologia de Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos

    Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Tecnologia HDR

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modos de Imagem

    9 Modos

  • Processador de imagem

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 com Dual AI Engine

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Sim

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de Energia em Standby

    Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Chatbot AI

    Sim

  • AI Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Sim

  • AI Voice ID

    Sim

  • Ecrã Always Ready

    Sim

  • Web Browser

    Sim

  • Google Cast

    Sim

  • Comandos de Voz

    Sim

  • Home Hub

    Sim (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

    Sim

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • LG Gallery+

    Sim (Disponibilidade de serviços pagos varia consoante o país)

  • LG Shield

    Sim

  • Multi-view

    Sim

  • A Minha Página

    Sim

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS 26

  • Controlo por Aplicação

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • Câmara USB Compatível

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Home

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

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