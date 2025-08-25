Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K TV 2025 de 43 polegadas
43QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K TV 2025 de 43 polegadas

43QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K TV 2025 de 43 polegadas

43QNED70A6A
Funcionalidades principais

  • Gama de cores incrivelmente rica graças à nova solução Dynamic QNED Color
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K, imagem melhorada e som surround do processador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen8
  • Novo botão de IA, controlos de voz, funções de arrastar e largar no AI Magic Remote
  • Resolução, brilho e uma nitidez melhorados graças ao 4K Super Upscaling
  • Alta resolução num ecrã de TV ultragrande
Mais

As imagens utilizadas na descrição geral do produto abaixo destinam-se a fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para obter uma representação exata.

Emblema do CES Innovation Awards com uma menção de 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cibersegurança

Logótipo da AVForums Editor's Choice para o LG webOS 24 como Melhor sistema de Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice: melhor sistema de Smart TV 24/25

“O webOS 24 continua a oferecer uma experiência inteligente, elegante, rápida, intuitiva, moderna e organizada.”

*Os CES Innovation Awards baseiam-se em materiais descritivos apresentados ao júri. O CTA não verificou a exatidão de qualquer declaração ou de quaisquer pedidos apresentados e não testou o artigo ao qual foi atribuído o prémio.

LG QNED TV sobre um fundo escuro colorido. O ecrã apresenta uma obra de arte brilhante e colorida que mostra a tecnologia de cor QNED e a capacidade de apresentar um vasto espetro de tonalidades com grande contraste. É visível o logótipo LG QNED AI. O título diz: Todas as cores são redefinidas com a cor dinâmica QNED.

LG QNED TV sobre um fundo escuro colorido. O ecrã apresenta uma obra de arte brilhante e colorida que mostra a tecnologia de cor QNED e a capacidade de apresentar um vasto espetro de tonalidades com grande contraste. É visível o logótipo LG QNED AI. O título diz: Todas as cores são redefinidas com a cor dinâmica QNED.

Cada cor redefinida com a nova solução Dynamic QNED Color

*As televisões QNED e QNED evo estão equipadas com soluções de cores diferentes que utilizam a mais recente e exclusiva tecnologia de gama de cores ampla da LG, que inclui a substituição de quantum dots.

Qualidade de imagemwebOS para AITV ultragrandeQualidade de somEntretenimento

Novo Dynamic QNED Color

A mais recente e exclusiva tecnologia de ampla gama de cores da LG, que substitui o Quantum Dot, proporciona uma taxa de reprodução de cores melhorada.

Salpicos de tinta explodem de cima para baixo em diversas cores.

Certificação Intertek para 100% volume de cor DCI-P3.

Certificação Intertek para 100% volume de cor DCI-P3.

Volume de cor 100 % certificado com a LG QNED

*O Color Gamut Volume (CGV) do ecrã é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cores DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.

Conheça o processador alpha 7 IA de 8.ª geração, poderoso e inteligente

Com melhorias importantes no desempenho, o processamento mais rápido do processador alpha 7 IA de 8.ª geração apresenta uma qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito melhores que antes.

O processador alpha 7 IA de 8.ª geração acende a amarelo e raios coloridos de luz saem do mesmo.

*Em comparação ao processador de IA alpha 5 de 6.ª geração da Smart TV de nível de entrada do mesmo ano com base na comparação das especificações internas.

O 4K Super Upscaling dá vida a todas as imagens

O processador poderoso da LG melhora a resolução para a qualidade original. Desfrute de uma resolução, um brilho e uma nitidez melhorados graças ao 4K Super Upscaling.

Comparação antes e depois de como o LG 4K Super Upscaling melhora a qualidade da imagem. Dois painéis mostrando a mesma imagem de um pássaro colorido num ramo na floresta, o painel da direita está desvanecido.

*A qualidade de imagem do conteúdo redimensionado variará consoante a resolução da fonte.

A próxima geração da LG AI TV

O AI Magic Remote completa a experiência de utilização inteligente

Controle facilmente o seu televisor com o AI Magic Remote – não precisa de outros dispositivos! Com um sensor de movimento e uma roda de deslocamento, aponte e clique para o utilizar como um air mouse ou simplesmente fale para obter comandos de voz.

*O design, a disponibilidade e as funções do AI Magic Remote podem variar consoante a região e o idioma suportado, mesmo para o mesmo modelo.

*Algumas funcionalidades podem exigir uma ligação à Internet.

*O AI Voice Recognition apenas é fornecido em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo.

Uma família de quatro pessoas está reunida à volta de um LG AI TV. Aparece um círculo à volta da pessoa que tem o comando, mostrando o seu nome. Isto mostra como o AI Voice ID reconhece a assinatura de voz de cada utilizador. A interface webOS mostra então como a AI muda automaticamente a conta e recomenda conteúdos personalizados.

AI Voice ID

O LG AI Voice ID reconhece a assinatura de voz única de cada utilizador e oferece recomendações personalizadas assim que começa a falar.

*Conteúdo reduzido ou limitado pode ser mostrado consoante a região e a conectividade de rede.

*A assistência a Voice ID pode variar consoante a região e está disponível nas televisões OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024.

*Funciona apenas com aplicações que suportam a conta de Voice ID.

Grande plano de uma LG QNED TV que mostra como funciona a AI Search. Abre-se uma pequena janela de conversação a mostrar como o utilizador perguntou quais os jogos de desporto disponíveis. A AI Search respondeu por chat, mostrando miniaturas de conteúdo disponível. Há também uma mensagem para perguntar ao Copilot da Microsoft.

Grande plano de uma LG QNED TV que mostra como funciona a AI Search. Abre-se uma pequena janela de conversação a mostrar como o utilizador perguntou quais os jogos de desporto disponíveis. A AI Search respondeu por chat, mostrando miniaturas de conteúdo disponível. Há também uma mensagem para perguntar ao Copilot da Microsoft.

AI Search

Pergunte o que quiser à sua TV. A AI incluída reconhece a voz e fornece recomendações personalizadas ao seu pedido. Pode também obter resultados e soluções adicionais com o Copilot da Microsoft.

*O AI Search está disponível nas televisões OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lançadas a partir de 2024. 

*Os EUA e a Coreia utilizam o modelo LLM.

*É necessária uma ligação à Internet. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interaja com o AI Chatbot através do AI Magic Remote e aceda a tudo, desde as definições até à resolução de problemas. A AI compreende a intenção do utilizador e fornece soluções imediatas.

*É necessária uma ligação à Internet.

*AI Chatbot disponível em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo.

*É possível associar o AI Chatbot ao serviço de apoio ao cliente.

O LG AI Magic Remote em frente a um ecrã da LG TV. No ecrã é apresentada uma saudação personalizada da LG AI com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisa do utilizador e no histórico de visualizações. Junto ao telecomando encontra-se um ícone e uma etiqueta que indicam que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível premindo brevemente o botão de AI.

O LG AI Magic Remote em frente a um ecrã da LG TV. No ecrã é apresentada uma saudação personalizada da LG AI com palavras-chave personalizadas baseadas na pesquisa do utilizador e no histórico de visualizações. Junto ao telecomando encontra-se um ícone e uma etiqueta que indicam que a funcionalidade AI Concierge é facilmente acessível premindo brevemente o botão de AI.

AI Concierge

Basta premir brevemente o botão de AI no controlo remoto para abrir o AI Concierge, que fornece palavras-chave e recomendações personalizadas com base no seu histórico de pesquisa e de visualização. 

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar consoante o país.

*Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes aquando do lançamento.

*As recomendações de palavras-chave variam consoante a aplicação e a hora do dia.

Ecrã de um utilizador no processo de personalização do AI Picture Wizard. São apresentadas séries de imagens com as seleções do utilizador realçadas. Aparece um ícone de carregamento e é apresentada uma imagem de paisagem a ser melhorada da esquerda para a direita.

AI Picture Wizard

Os algoritmos avançados aprendem as suas preferências ao analisarem 1,6 mil milhões de possibilidades de imagem. Com base nas seleções do utilizador, o televisor cria uma imagem personalizada.

Ecrã de um utilizador no processo de personalização do AI Som Wizard. Série de ícones de clipes de som a ser selecionados. São mostrados um cantor de jazz e um músico de saxofone, ondas de som a representar o som personalizado animado na imagem.

AI Sound Wizard

Escolha o áudio de que gosta numa seleção de clipes de som. A partir de 40 milhões de parâmetros, a IA cria um perfil de som adaptado adequado às preferências do utilizador.

O nome e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program com o emblema CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

O nome e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program com o emblema CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

Atualizações durante 5 anos com o premiado webOS Re:New Program

Receba atualizações e usufrua das vantagens das últimas funcionalidades e software. Com o CES Innovation Award em cibersegurança, o webOS mantém a privacidade e os dados seguros, garantindo a sua segurança.

*O programa webOS Re:New aplica-se às televisões OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*O programa webOS Re:New suporta um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, o limite é a versão pré-instalada do webOS e o cronograma de atualizações varia do fim do mês ao início do ano.

*As atualizações e o cronograma de algumas funcionalidades, aplicações e serviços podem variar consoante o modelo e a região.

*Atualizações disponíveis para os modelos OLED de 2022 e UHD de 2023 e superiores.

Experimente o que a LG AI TV pode fazer por si!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

Assistente de AI Chatbot e AI Picture/Sound

AI Concierge

Comando de TV em frente a um ecrã LG TV com Home Hub. São apresentadas todas as funcionalidades e controlos sobre outros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, a plataforma tudo-em-um para a sua casa inteligente

Faça uma gestão perfeita de vários eletrodomésticos LG, assim como de dispositivos Google Home e muito mais. Descubra a máxima comodidade de controlar a casa através de um painel único e intuitivo. 

*A LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi “Matter”. Os serviços e funcionalidades suportados por “Matter” podem variar consoante os dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser realizada através da aplicação móvel ThinQ.

*O uso da função de voz mãos-livres sem um controlo remoto só é possível com o processador alpha 9 AI e processador alpha 11 AI. Pode variar consoante os produtos e as regiões.

TV ultragrande

Veja todos os seus filmes, desportos e jogos favoritos no seu televisor LG ultragrande. Mergulhe na alta resolução num ecrã de superescala.

Uma família sentada num sofá virada para uma LG QNED TV montada na parede com uma menina a apontar para um ecrã onde vemos dois golfinhos.

*A QNED70 é disponibilizada num máximo de 86 polegadas e as polegadas variam consoante a região.

O AI Sound Pro otimiza o seu som para causar impacto

*O IA Clear Sound deve ser ativado no menu Modo de som.

*O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico. 

Enriqueça o seu som com a LG TV e a LG Soundbar

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida em separado. 

*O controlo de modo da barra de som pode variar consoante o modelo.

*Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.  

*Os modelos de soundbar compatíveis com a televisão podem variar consoante região e país.

*A utilização do controlo remoto da LG TV está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

Encontre o melhor conjunto LG Soundbar e LG TV

*As funcionalidades podem variar consoante o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.

Uma pessoa na sua sala de estar com o telemóvel na mão. No telefone há um ícone de transmissão que mostra que o ecrã do telefone está a ser espelhado na televisão. Na televisão está a passar um jogo de basquetebol, ao lado está o ecrã espelhado, que mostra as estatísticas dos jogadores.

Maximize a diversão, utilize vários ecrãs com o Multi View

Tire o máximo partido da sua TV com o Multi View. Espelhe os seus dispositivos através do Google Cast e do AirPlay. Divida o seu ecrã em dois para um entretenimento multiecrã sem interrupções.

**As configurações de imagem e som em ambos os ecrãs são iguais. 

*Apple, o logótipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

*O suporte para AirPlay 2, HomeKit e Google Cast pode variar consoante a região e o idioma.

Ecrã inicial do LG Channels que mostra a variedade de conteúdos disponíveis numa LG TV.

Desfrute de uma variedade de conteúdos. Grátis.

O serviço de streaming exclusivo da LG, LG Channels, coloca uma ampla seleção de canais ao vivo e a pedido ao seu dispor de forma gratuita. 

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região. 

O Gaming Portal transforma a sua TV no derradeiro centro de jogos

Jogue milhares de jogos diretamente na sua LG TV com acesso à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e agora à aplicação Xbox! Desfrute de uma grande variedade de experiências de jogo — desde títulos AAA com gamepad a jogos casuais que podem ser jogados com o telecomando.

Ecrã inicial do Gaming Portal. O cursor move-se e clica para mostrar muitos títulos de jogos populares, e a função adicional de poder selecionar jogos em função do tipo de controlador que tiver, quer seja um game pad ou o controlo remoto.

*O suporte para o Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*O suporte para serviços de jogos em nuvem e jogos no Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

Jogabilidade Poderosa

Desfrute de uma melhor experiência de jogo com VRR. Jogue sem que a latência prejudique o desempenho. 

Mãos a segurar um comando de jogo em frente a um ecrã com um videojogo de carros de corrida. O logótipo VRR encontra-se no canto superior esquerdo e são visíveis outras certificações relevantes.

*Só funciona com jogos ou entradas de PC que suportem 60 Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Viva o cinema como o realizador o idealizou com FILMMAKER MODE com a Compensação de Luz Ambiente que se adapta ao ambiente e mantém as imagens o mais próximo possível da forma original.

Um realizador em frente a um painel de controlo a editar o filme “Assassinos da Lua das Flores” numa LG QNED TV. A parte inferior esquerda da imagem tem o logótipo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE é iniciado automaticamente na AppleTV+ e na aplicação de vídeo Amazon Prime Video.

*As imagens acima desta página de informações do produto têm um caráter meramente ilustrativo. Consulte as imagens da galeria para uma representação mais fidedigna.

*Todas as imagens acima são simuladas.

*A disponibilidade do serviço varia consoante a região e o país.

*Os serviços personalizados podem variar dependendo das políticas da aplicação de terceiros. 

*O AI Magic Remote pode exigir uma compra separada, dependendo do tamanho, modelo e região do seu televisor.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Tipo de ecrã

    QNED 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

  • Gama de cor

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α7 Gen8 AI 4K

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    7,5

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escala de Cinzentos

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Cabo Alimentação

    Sim (Amovível)

  • Comando

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

ÁUDIO

  • Calibração Acústica IA

    Sim

  • Som AI

    α7 AI Sound Pro (9.1.2 canais virtuais)

  • Codecs de Áudio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte o manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Volume Automático)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultânea

    Sim

  • Partilha do Modo de Som

    Sim

  • Direção das Colunas

    Saída por baixo

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • EAN

    8806096456743

RADIODIFUSÃO

  • Recetor TV Analógico

    Sim

  • TV Digital Terrestre

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cabo), DVB-S2/S (Satélite)

CONECTIVIDADE E LIGAÇÕES

  • Suporte Bluetooth

    Sim (v 5.0)

  • Slot CI

    1ea (exceto UK, Irlanda)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entradas HDMI

    3 (suporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

    1

  • Entradas USB

    1 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    9,3

  • Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

    968 x 608 x 188

  • Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

    892 x 188

  • Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    7,5

  • Peso da TV com base (kg)

    7,6

  • Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

    200 x 200

GAMING

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogo

    Sim (Painel de Jogo)

  • Modo HGiG

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim (Até 60Hz)

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direct LED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixéis)

  • Tipo de ecrã

    QNED 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

  • Gama de cor

    Dynamic QNED Color

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Upscale AI

    Super Upscaling 4K

  • Calibração Automática

    Sim

  • Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos

    Sim

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modos de Imagem

    10 Modos

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α7 Gen8 AI 4K

ENERGIA

  • Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de Energia em Standby

    Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Chatbot AI

    Sim

  • Web Browser

    Sim

  • Google Cast

    Sim

  • Google Home / Hub

    Sim

  • Home Hub

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

    Sim

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Controlo por Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS 25

  • Controlo por Aplicação

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • Câmara USB Compatível

    Sim

  • Identificador de Voz

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Home

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

O que dizem sobre nós

As nossas escolhas para si