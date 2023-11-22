About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED TV 4K, série QNED86, Processador α7 Gen6 4K AI, webOS 23

86QNED866RE
LG QNED TV 4K, série QNED86, Processador α7 Gen6 4K AI, webOS 23

86QNED866RE

86QNED866RE

LG QNED TV 4K, série QNED86, Processador α7 Gen6 4K AI, webOS 23

(4)

Aliança Quantum dot e NanoCell

A cena do pó colorido a explodir é sobreposta no ecrã da TV.

QNED Mais Avançado

 

Veja cores puras ainda mais ricas

Cores inacreditáveis com o QNED Color Pro com tecnologia Quantum Dot e NanoCell.

*QNED86 com QNED Color Pro.
*QNED82/81/75 com QNED Color.

100% Volume de cor

A tecnologia de reprodução de cor certificada da LG QNED disponibiliza cores ricas que permanecem vívidas e precisas mesmo com elevados níveis de brilho.

Uma imagem de pintura digital muito colorida dividida em dois setores – à esquerda está uma imagem menos vívida e à direita está uma imagem mais vívida. No canto inferior esquerdo o texto diz volume de cor de 70% e à direita diz volume de cor 100%.

Existem dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de polo triangular. A da esquerda está a 70% de volume de cor e a da direita está a 100% de cor de volume que está completamente distribuída. O texto entre os dois gráficos indica Claro e Escuro.

É mostrado um logótipo de certificação Intertek.

*O Visor com Volume de Gama de Cores (CGV) é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cor DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.
*70% Volume de cor refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Mini LED

Mini LED, elementos visuais máximos

Milhares de pequenas luzes de retroiluminação enchem o ecrã, proporcionando imagens nítidas e brilhantes com detalhe incrível.

*O número de blocos de MiniLED é baseado no modelo QNED86 de 86”.
*O tamanho do MiniLED foi calculado de acordo com as normas internas de medição da LG.

Precision Dimming e Ultra Contraste

Cores impressionantes

A LG QNED usa algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para melhorar a relação de contraste e melhorar o brilho para imagens naturais e precisas, minimizando ao mesmo tempo o efeito de "halo".

Existem dois ecrãs de TV: um à esquerda e outro à direita. São apresentadas imagens de cristais coloridos em cada TV. Imagem da esquerda um pouco pálida enquanto imagem da direita é muito vívida. É mostrada a imagem do chip do processador no canto inferior esquerdo de uma TV na imagem direita.

*QNED86(86") com Precision Dimming.
*QNED82/81/75 com Dimming Pro.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
*O tamanho do MiniLED foi calculado de acordo com as normas internas de medição da LG.

Escala de cinzentos de 1.000.000:1

Detalhes dinâmicos

Um milhão de gradações dinâmicas geram uma qualidade de imagem 64x melhor do que antes. Desfrute dos detalhes de sombra melhorados e da definição nítida das cores escuras.

Através do ecrã fragmentado, vê-se um homem a olhar para um monitor numa sala escura. É comparada a diferença na qualidade da imagem entre os lados esquerdo e direito.

*Convencional refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Processador α7 4K Gen6 AI

Assuma o controlo da qualidade

O nosso processador α7 mais avançado até hoje, o Processador α7 4K Gen6 AI proporciona uma experiência verdadeiramente poderosa que é ajustada às suas preferências.

*QNED86/82/81 com Processador α7 4K Gen6 AI.
*QNED75 com Processador α5 4K Gen6 AI.

Imagem IA Pro

A imagem perfeita está cada vez mais próxima com Imagem IA Pro. O Super Upscaling AI melhorado usa inteligência artificial para analisar e recuperar informação perdida em conteúdos de baixa resolução para garantir que tudo o que vê está no seu melhor.

Uma imagem de um girassol é mostrada no ecrã fragmentado esquerdo e direito. A imagem da direita com Image IA Pro ativado parece mais nítida e mais luminosa.

Controlo de Brilho IA

O Controlo de Brilho IA assegura que o nível de brilho se adapta à luz ambiente, garantindo a melhor visualização em todos os instantes.

Uma imagem de girassol é mostrada através da tela dividida esquerda e direita. A imagem certa com o AI Picture Pro ativado parece mais clara e clara.

Som IA Pro

Recorrendo a Deep Learning dos pontos de dados áudio, o processador reconhece vozes, efeitos áudio e frequências áudio, permitindo otimizar o som com base no tipo de conteúdo visualizado para um som mais imersivo e espacial.

O Som IA Pro está ativado e é mostrada uma imagem como se um som rico preenchesse o espaço com efeitos sonoros.

*QNED86/82/81 com Imagem IA Pro.
*QNED86/82/81 com Super Redimensionamento AI.
*A Imagem IA Pro não funcionará com conteúdos protegidos pelos direitos de autor nos serviços OTT.
*Convencional refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*A qualidade de imagem do conteúdo redimensionado variará consoante a resolução da fonte.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

*QNED86/82/81 tem a função ImagemIA Pro.
*QNED86/82/81 tem a função Super Upscaling IA.
*QNED75 tem a função Controlo de Brilho IA
*Convencional refere-se às LG TV UHD sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo upscaled varia de acordo com a resolução da fonte.
*Imagens são simuladas para melhor compreender a tecnologia de upscaling.

*QNED86/82/81/75 com Up-mix Virtual Surround 5.1.2.

O ecrã ultra grande QNED é exibido de forma magnificente em ângulos baixos.

Ecrã ultra grande

 

Está de volta e maior do que nunca

Eleve a sua visualização a outro nível com a cor vibrante do grande e imponente ecrã QNED.

Obtenha entretenimento completo com som superior

SAIBA MAIS
Barra de Som LG

Perfeitamente emparelhada para entretenimento

As barras de som LG são especificamente concebidas para funcionar na perfeição com a sua TV LG, emparelhando-se para proporcionar a experiência de entretenimento perfeita.

O emparelhamento perfeito é demonstrado através de uma foto ampliada da TV e barra de som correspondente.

*A partilha do modo de som da TV pode variar consoante o modelo da TV.
*A versão do processador de IA da TV varia consoante o modelo de TV.
*O controlo de modo da barra de som pode variar consoante os modelos da barra de som.
*A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades.

Interface WOW

Definições diversificadas

Ao ser ligada a uma TV LG, a sua barra de som automaticamente passa para o modo de som Sound Bar. Adicionalmente, desfrute de 2 modos adicionais para uma melhor experiência sonora.

A interface para alterar as definições é apresentada no ecrã da TV.

*Esta funcionalidade apenas é suportada em modelos de TV de 2023. O suporte varia consoante o modelo.
*O suporte da funcionalidade varia consoante o modelo de barra de som LG.

ThinQ AI e webOS

Funções inteligentes para si

Leve a conveniência para a sua TV com alertas personalizados, recomendações ajustadas e muito mais. Funcionalidades inteligentes como All New Home possibilitam uma experiência de visualização mais rápida e intuitiva.
SAIBA MAIS

*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.
*São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

O meu perfil

Veja apenas o que quer ver com um perfil personalizável para cada membro da família. Receba recomendações de conteúdo e tenha acesso rápido às aplicações usadas com maior frequência.
A cena da ativação da função O meu perfil é reproduzida no ecrã da TV.

Quick Card

Aceda de forma fácil e rápida a aplicações e conteúdos importantes para si! Até pode editar Quick Cards para diferentes perfis de utilizadores de forma a garantir que os seus conteúdos favoritos estão sempre à mão.
A cena da ativação da função Quick Card é reproduzida no ecrã da TV.

*Poderá aparecer conteúdo reduzido ou limitado consoante a região e a conectividade da rede.
*Um número ilimitado de perfis pode ser criado, contudo o ecrã inicial apenas apresenta um máximo de 10 perfis.

AI Picture Wizard

Imagem personalizada para si

O AI Picture Wizard analisa 85 milhões de potenciais definições para encontrar as melhores definições de foto possíveis e analisa as preferências de cores dos espectadores para fornecer definições de apresentação personalizadas.

*QNED86/82/81 com AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

O seu curador pessoal de conteúdos

Receba recomendações adaptadas a si. O AI Concierge recomenda palavras-chave relacionadas ou de tendência com base no seu histórico único de pesquisa por reconhecimento de voz para que receba mais daquilo que adora.

É apresentado um rosto de homem no ecrã da TV, e as palavras-chave recomendadas são exibidas por perto.

*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá depender da região e da série.
*A 'palavra-chave para si' apenas pode ser fornecida em países que suportem NLP no seu idioma nativo.

Amazon Alexa e AirPlay e HomeKit

Desfrute de uma ligação sem falhas e controlo fácil da sua TV LG com suporte para serviços como o Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay e HomeKit, e Matter.

O logótipo de hey google O logótipo de alexa built-in O logótipo de funciona com Apple AirPlay O logótipo de funciona com Apple Home

*A LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi "Matter". Os serviços e características suportados 'Matter' podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A ligação inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser feita através da aplicação móvel ThinQ.
*Apple, o logótipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos Estados Unidos e noutros países.
*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar de acordo com o país.
*A disponibilidade de comandos de voz pode variar consoante o produto e o país.
*Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.
*O suporte para AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar de acordo com a região.
*O suporte para o Amazon Alexa pode variar de acordo com a língua e região.

Multi-View

Lado a Lado

Imagem na Imagem

Monitor Duplo

Lado a Lado

Diversifique o ecrã. Com o Side by Side, desfrute de uma ampla gama de conteúdos com duas telas ao mesmo tempo e acesse serviços mais interativos com a LG Smart Cam.

Imagem na Imagem

Com o Picture in Picture, você pode ficar de olho em si mesmo e em seu conteúdo. Basta ligar através da sua Smart Cam e verificar facilmente o seu formulário durante os treinos em casa.

Monitor Duplo

Descubra mais maneiras de trabalhar com o modo Entrada Dupla. Convenientemente referenciar e acessar materiais de duas entradas HDMI simultaneamente para a configuração de trabalho final.

*A disponibilidade da combinação Aplicação/Entrada pode variar dependendo do serviço.
*As definições de imagem/som em ambos os ecrãs são as mesmas.
*'LG Fitness' tem a função de modo Picture In Picture com câmara USB na aplicação.

Uma pessoa sentada num sofá aprecia um filme numa grande TV na parede.

Verdadeira Experiência de Cinema

Cinema em casa que compete com as grandes salas.

Tenha uma experiência cinematográfica incrível no conforto da sua casa com a LG QNED.

O ecrã da TV QNED mostra flores cor-de-rosa de colza no campo de verão e o texto ao centro indica Dolby OFF. A imagem no ecrã torna-se mais brilhante e o texto muda para Dolby On.

Eleve o seu entretenimento

As últimas soluções Dolby trazem-lhe imagens melhoradas e um som incomparável num vasto leque de conteúdos.

Um homem observa na rua, com um ar furioso. A imagem está dividida em dois. O lado esquerdo da imagem parece não ter vida e apresenta cores menos vibrantes, mas o lado direito da imagem parece mais vibrante e com mais cor. No canto superior esquerdo aparece ‘convencional’, no canto superior direito aparece ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

Imagens altamente aprimoradas

O HDR10 Pro usa Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos para automaticamente melhorar o contraste e a claridade do seu conteúdo, frame a frame.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
*Convencional refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

FILMMAKER Mode

Veja os filmes exatamente como o realizador pretendia com o FILMMAKER MODE™. Este modo preserva as cores, definições e taxas de fotogramas originais para levar a visão original do realizador até si.

Um realizador olha para um grande monitor de TV, a editar qualquer coisa. Ecrã de TV com uma grua contra um céu roxo. Logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode no canto inferior direito.

*A compatibilidade com o FILMMAKER Mode pode variar consoante o país.

 

Existem logótipos de plataformas de serviços de streaming e as respetivas cenas ao lado de cada logótipo. Há imagens da Wednesday da Netflix, TED LASSO da Apple TV, O Tesouro da Disney Plus, Os Anéis do Poder da PRIME VIDEO, TOP GUN da sky showtime e o leopardo da LG CHANNELS.

Entretenimento

Conteúdo Ilimitado

Aprecie conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente na LG QNED.

*É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
*A disponibilidade dos conteúdos e das aplicações poderá variar consoante o país ou região. É necessária uma subscrição separada do Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney e as suas respetivas entidades.
*Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*Apple TV+ e/ou conteúdo selecionado podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.
*A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária.
*A subscrição da HBO Max é necessária.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos os Direitos Reservados. HBO Max™ é usada sob licença. A subscrição da HBO Max é necessária.
*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas. É necessário aderir à Amazon Prime e/ou são aplicáveis tarifas Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para mais detalhes.
*Os serviços suportados poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Há uma grande TV na parede e pode ver um jogo de corrida no ecrã. Em frente à TV, pode ver as mãos e os comandos da pessoa que está concentrada no jogo.

Gaming Evoluído

Experiência de Jogo de Excelência

Melhore o seu setup de jogo com uma TV preparada para uma experiência de gaming ao mais alto nível.

Otimizador e Painel de Jogo

O Otimizador de Jogo disponibiliza todas as suas definições de jogo num menu de fácil utilização, ao passo que o novo Painel de Jogo permite um rápido acesso às definições atuais.

Imagem do Painel de Jogos apresentada no ecrã - a paleta mostra ícones de estado de jogo, modo escuro, App on App, Otimizador de Jogo, todas as definições e manual de utilização.

4K 120Hz e ALLM e eARC

Leve os jogos para o próximo nível com gráficos suaves e sincronizados. Reduz a imagem desfocada e arrastamento com 4K 120Hz HDR, bem como ALLM e eARC nas especificações HDMI 2.1 mais recentes.

Um caça vermelho e a imagem dividida em dois: a metade esquerda da imagem parece menos colorida e ligeiramente mais escura, a imagem direita é mais brilhante e colorida. No canto superior esquerdo da imagem aparece Convencional e no canto superior direito está o Logótipo LG QNED.

*A disponibilidade de atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e região.
*Os elementos do menu do Otimizador de Jogo podem variar consoante a série.
*O Painel de Jogos é ativado apenas quando ambas as opções Otimizador de Jogo” e “Painel de Jogo” estão “ON”

*Convencional refere-se às televisões UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Há duas TV viradas em direções opostas. A TV à esquerda mostra um carro de corrida em alta velocidade que parece bastante desfocado, enquanto a TV à direita mostra um carro de corrida em alta velocidade, mas bastante nítido.

Desempenho de jogo Premium

-

AMD FreeSync Premium melhora a sua experiência de jogo ao reduzir os cortes e lentidão da imagem.

Uma QNED TV em frente de uma parede vermelha - a imagem no ecrã mostra um jogo de basquete com dois jogadores a jogarem num jogo. Por baixo, estão duas caixas com imagens. À esquerda indica VRR OFF e mostra uma imagem desfocada da mesma imagem e à direita indica VRR ON e mostra a mesma imagem.

Esqueça o desfasamento

Desfrute de um jogo rápido, sem falhas, e menor desfasamento na entrada de comandos com VRR.

*QNED86/82/81 com AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED86/82/81 com VRR.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

HGiG

A LG juntou-se a alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria dos jogos para lhe trazer os mais recentes jogos em HDR games com um realismo e imersão incríveis.

Imagem mostra uma mulher com uma arma e a cara totalmente coberta. A metade esquerda da imagem está pálida, com menos cor, e a metade direita da imagem tem relativamente mais cor.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e das indústrias de ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público as diretrizes para melhorar a experiência dos jogos HDR.
*A compatibilidade com HGiG pode variar consoante o país.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Surgem chamas em torno da TV e pode ver o ecrã do jogo Cyberpunk no interior. Há um logótipo GeForce Now no topo da TV.

Cloud Gaming

Enriqueça a sua experiência de gaming

A LG QNED traz-lhe uma série de novos jogos com GeForce NOW.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

A LG OLED G3 evo brilha vivamente num espaço escuro. No canto superior direito, há um logótipo para celebrar o 10º aniversário da OLED.

LG OLED evo G3

Descubra o próximo nível de TV

Dirija o olhar cada vez mais alto e descubra o brilho da LG OLED evo.
Descubra o próximo nível de TV SAIBA MAIS

*Fonte: Omdia. Remessas de unidades, 2013-2022. Os resultados não têm o apoio da LG Electronics. Os riscos inerentes à atuação com base nestes resultados são da exclusiva responsabilidade de terceiros. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para mais detalhes.

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(86QNED866RE)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86QNED866RE)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (86QNED866RE)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

86QNED866RE

LG QNED TV 4K, série QNED86, Processador α7 Gen6 4K AI, webOS 23

