Smart TV LG HD LR60 de 43 polegadas 2024
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

43LR60006LA
Vista de frente do televisor LG HD, LR60 com otexto da LG SMART TV e 2024 no ecrã num suporte de 2 elementos
Vista de frente do televisor LG HD TV, LR60
Vista lateral ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda do televisor LG HD, LR60
Vista lateral do televisor LG HD, LR60
Vista traseira do televisor LG HD, LR60
Grande plano da extremidade superior do televisor LG HD, LR60
Funcionalidades principais

  • Cores naturais e vívidas de um ecrã HD
  • Imagem rica e realista com o Processador AI alpha 5 Gen6
  • Visualização cinematográfica envolvente em casa com HDR10 Pro
  • Experiência de jogo melhorada com o Game Dashboard e o Optimizer
Mais
Uma obra de arte em forma de seixo em cor de laranja, amarelo, cor-de-rosa e azul num televisor LG HD.

Mergulhe na nitidez e nas cores vibrantes

Os televisores LG HD proporcionam uma nitidez vívida e cores ricas a todos os seus conteúdos favoritos.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Dê vida aos mais ínfimos detalhes

Entre num mundo onde cada cor é realçada e o brilho é ajustado para proporcionar imagens deslumbrantes, tudo através do brilhante HDR10 Pro.

É mostrada uma imagem aproximada, num ecrã dividido, do rosto de um homem num quarto escuro com tons de roxo. À esquerda, é mostrado "SDR" e a imagem está desfocada. À direita, "HDR10 Pro" é mostrado e a imagem é nítida e tem uma boa definição.

*O HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base na qualidade de imagem padronizada da norma 'HDR10'.

Processador alpha 5 AI Gen6

Sinta cada momento de forma ainda mais realista

O processador alpha 5 AI Gen6 da LG com luz vermelha e verde a emanar por baixo e linhas coloridas da placa de circuitos a ramificarem-se a partir do Processador de IA.

O processador alpha 5 AI Gen6 melhora a imagem e o som para uma experiência mais envolvente.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

Concierge IA

Deixe-se absorver por uma sinfonia espacial

Sinta a emoção imersiva de um sistema de som surround virtual 5.1 cativante e oiça cada eco num áudio com detalhes esplêndidos.

LG TV à medida que bolhas e ondas de som são emitidas pelo ecrã e preenchem o espaço.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado através do menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico. 

webOS 23

Faça a sua TV sincronizar-se consigo

Descubra a TV feita à sua medida, com a funcionalidade “O meu perfil”, o Quick Card e o Concierge IA. 

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e serem diferentes após o lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com a aplicação e a hora do dia, e são fornecidas apenas em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado ao modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD/HD fabricado em 2023 e nos anos posteriores.

****Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

*Pode ser criado um número ilimitado de perfis, mas o ecrã inicial só apresenta um máximo de 10.

**As funcionalidades, menus e aplicações suportados acima podem variar consoante o país e o lançamento. 

***A disponibilidade do serviço pode variar consoante a região e a série.

****A função "Para a sua palavra-chave" no Concierge de IA só pode ser fornecida em países que suportem PNL no seu idioma. 

***** As palavras-chave recomendadas variam consoante a aplicação em primeiro plano e a hora. 

******Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Um LG Magic Remote com o botão circular do meio, enquanto uma luz púrpura de néon emana em torno do botão para o realçar. Um suave brilho púrpura envolve o controlo remoto num fundo preto.

Um LG Magic Remote com o botão circular do meio, enquanto uma luz púrpura de néon emana em torno do botão para o realçar. Um suave brilho púrpura envolve o controlo remoto num fundo preto.

Magic Remote

A magia está
nas suas mãos

Liberte-se dos constrangimentos dos botões antiquados. O LG Magic Remote desbloqueia todas as funcionalidades inteligentes da sua LG TV com um clique, um scroll ou com a sua voz.

*As funções e funcionalidades do Magic Remote podem variar consoante a região e o idioma.

Uma grande variedade de conteúdos prontos a ver

São apresentadas seis miniaturas de filmes e programas de TV e aparecem por baixo os logótipos dos Canais LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

São apresentadas seis miniaturas de filmes e programas de TV e aparecem por baixo os logótipos dos Canais LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

Serviços OTT

Explore facilmente os seus serviços de streaming favoritos

Mergulhe diretamente numa nova série com a maior facilidade possível, com atalho de acesso incorporado para os seus serviços e aplicações de streaming favoritos.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.
**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.
***É necessária uma subscrição separada e as respetivas entidades relacionadas para a Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+.
****Apple, o logótipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*****Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logótipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da soundbar, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida em separado e o controlo de modos da soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.
**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades. 
***Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.
****O HD é compatível com a WOW interface.

Mergulhe na mais avançada experiência de filmes e jogos

Experiência de Home Cinema

A magia do cinema com o conforto da sua própria casa

Ambiente de cinema recriado em casa. O HDR10 Pro assegura-se de que todos os filmes são apresentados no seu verdadeiro esplendor, com cores e contrastes excecionalmente precisos para exibições cinematográficas mais imersivas.

Uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca iluminação perto de uma mesa pequena, a olhar para uma LG TV montada na parede que mostra a Terra a partir do espaço.

*O HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base na qualidade de imagem padronizada da norma 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Jogabilidade potente

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com funcionalidades de nível superior

O HGiG imersivo garante que cada momento do jogo tem um aspeto incrível, enquanto o eARC faz com que o som seja fantástico.

Um jogo de corridas de carros na meta, com o sinal a dizer "WIN!", enquanto o jogador agarra o joystick do jogo. O logótipo eARC e HGiG estão colocados no canto inferior esquerdo.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar a experiência de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

**O suporte para HGiG pode variar de acordo com o país.

Controlos exatamente onde precisa

Não ponha o jogo em pausa para usar o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos.

Uma cena de um jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos a aparecer no ecrã durante o jogo. Uma cena escura e invernal com o menu de Otimizador de Jogos a aparecer sobre o jogo.

Uma cena de um jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos a aparecer no ecrã durante o jogo. Uma cena escura e invernal com o menu de Otimizador de Jogos a aparecer sobre o jogo.

*O Painel de Jogos é ativado apenas quando o "Otimizador de Jogos" e o "Painel de Jogos" estão ambos ativos. 

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG HD para o amanhã

Escolha o que é bom para o planeta com embalagens leves e biológicas e credenciais globais de sustentabilidade.

Embalagem LG HD sobre um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Tipo de ecrã

    Full HD

  • IMAGEM (ECRÃ) - Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador de imagem

    Processador α5 Gen6 AI

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escala de Cinzentos

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Cabo Alimentação

    Sim (Acoplado)

  • Comando

    Standard

ÁUDIO

  • Calibração Acústica IA

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Som AI

    Som AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Codecs de Áudio

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulte o manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Volume Automático)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultânea

    Sim

  • Partilha do Modo de Som

    Sim

  • Direção das Colunas

    Saída por baixo

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • EAN

    8806096520963

RADIODIFUSÃO

  • Recetor TV Analógico

    Sim

  • TV Digital Terrestre

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cabo), DVB-S2 (Satélite)

CONECTIVIDADE E LIGAÇÕES

  • Suporte Bluetooth

    Sim (v 5.0)

  • Slot CI

    1

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entradas HDMI

    2 (suporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

    1

  • Entradas USB

    1 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • Otimizador de Jogo

    Sim (Painel de Jogo)

  • Modo HGiG

    Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direct LED

  • Resolução

    Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixéis)

  • Tipo de ecrã

    Full HD

  • Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Upscale AI

    Upscaler de Resolução

  • Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmicos

    Sim

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α5 Gen6 AI

ENERGIA

  • Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de Energia em Standby

    Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Amazon Alexa

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Definições de Família

    Sim

  • Web Browser

    Sim

  • Home Hub

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

    Sim (com app LG ThinQ.)

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Controlo por Magic Remote

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS 23

  • Controlo por Aplicação

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Sim

  • Câmara USB Compatível

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Home

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

