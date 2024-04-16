Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Destaques

Crie a sua própria experiência de TV.  

Crie a sua própria experiência de TV com o Meu perfil, Assistente Ai e Cartões de Apresentação.

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar dependedo do país e ser diferentes após o lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com a aplicação e a hora do dia.

***Ai Concierge, AI Chatbot e AI Voice recognition estão dísponiveis apenas em países que suportem PNL no seu idioma nativo.

****Imagens de ecrã simuladas  

O logótipo do webOS sobre fundo preto. O Espaço por baixo está iluminado com cor vermelha, laranja e amarela, do logótipo. As palavras "webOS Re:New Program" encontram-se por baixo do logótipo.

WebOS RE: New Program

Todos os anos, uma nova TV por 5 anos.

É sempre uma novidade, mesmo quando acrescentamos novas funcionalidades e conveniência.

Cinco retângulos com cores diferentes estão escalonados para cima, cada um com um ano diferente, de webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Setas apontam para cima, entre retângulos, rotulados de "Upgrade 1" a "Upgrade 4"

Com o WebOS RE:New Program, os nossos clientes podem tirar partido de quatro atualizações ao longo de de cinco anos, incluindo  a versão atual na altu5ra de compra.

*O WebOS RE:New Program suporta um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, o limite é a versão pré-instalada do WebOS, e o período de atualização varia do final do mês ao início do ano.

**As atualizações e instalação de algumas funções, aplicações e serviços podem  variar consoante o modelo e região.

***Atualizações dísponiveis para 2023 incluem UHD e modelos superiores.

Meu Perfil

Um espaço dedicado a si 

Com o Meu Perfil, pode criar um perfil para cada membro da sua família. Cada pessoa tem uma página inicial com recomendações personalizadas. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas 

Quick Card 

Um atalho para os favoritos 

Apenas um clique. O Quick Card leva-o onde quiser num segundo, quer seja o Game Hub, a sua Playlist favorita ou o seu Home office. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Funcionalidades, Menus e Aplicações em cima podem variar dependendo do país e do lançamento. 

O cursor clica em My team, e o ecrã desvanece para o menu My Team com o texto "A equipa/ jogador favorito do Martim", "Jogos da minha equipa em direto/ próximos jogos" e " Jogos recentes das Ligas mais populares". O utilizador desliza até ao conteúdo Sport VOD, depois desliza até ao topo e o cursor seleciona a opção Mais por baixo de "A equipa/ jogador favorito do Martim". O ecrã desvanece para "Definições da minha equipa com o texto "Adicionar ou apagar a equipa/jogador favorito." Existe uma seleção de Ligas disponíveis, incluindo FIFA, MBL, NFL, Volleyball, WNBA e LPGA. O cursor clica na equipa FIFA team vanguard e esta é adicionada à equipa favorita.

Portal do Desporto

Um espaço para os adeptos do desporto

Um filme é reproduzido na LG TV. Surge uma caixa popup com pontuações de um jogo de futebol, com a opção de ver ao vivo. O cursor clica em "Ver ao vivo" e a TV mostra um jogador a marcar golo.

Alerta de Desporto 

Não volte a perder um golo. 

O cursor clica em "Modo de Imagem" e muda de "Vívido" para "Desporto". O jogo de futebol torna-se mais claro, definido e fluido.

Modo de Desporto

Golos e passes, claros e definidos. 

Muda para o Modo de Desporto para uma imagem perosnalizada específicamente para Desporto, com a luz, contraste, acústica e fluidez certas.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O serviço e as ligas suportadas podem variar dependendo da região ou do país.

***É necessária uma ligação à internet.

****A Função de Alerta de Desporto está apenas dísponivel para equipas e jogadores registadis via My Team. 

Multi View 

Multiplica a tua visão, multiplica a tua diversão. 

Quando apenas um ecrã não é suficiente, divida em 2-4 segmentos. Utilize a sua TV como um monitor duplo para o seu PC, ou adicione mais ecrã para procurar na web e ver PiP ao memso tempo. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Modos de imagem e som em ambos os ecrãs ao mesmo tempo.

***Apoio para o modo 2 ecrãs/ 4 ecrãs simultaneamente pode variar dependendo do modelo e país. (3&4 modo de ecrã está dísponivel com a série M4 e G4.) 

AI Picture Wizard 

Uma imagem personalizada ao seu gosto

Selecione as suas imagens favoritas, e o Ai Picture Wizard cria umaimagem personalizada exatamente ao seu gosto, dentro de 85 milhões de possibilidades, e fica guardado no seu perfil. 

*AI Picture Wizard está disponível na OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80.

Sempre pronto

O seu assistente está sempre pronto para o servir 

Mesmo com a sua TV desligada, peça informações tal como as horas, o tempo, alertas de desporto e atualizações no Google Calendar. O seu assistente está sempre pronto para o ajudar. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**A função "Sempre pronto" está disponível com as LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80. 

O LG Magic Remote com botão central circular, enquanto irradia uma luz rosa néon, à volta do botão, de forma a dar destaque. Um sinal rosa é emitido do comando com um balão por cima do LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote 

A magia está nas suas mãos

Liberte-se dos contrangimentos dos botões desatualizados. O LG Magic Remote desbloqueia as funcionalidades da sua LG TV com um clique,  scroll ou através de AI Voice Recognition que muda o canal ou as recomendações de conteúdo quanda fala para o microfone. 

*O suporte, funções e recursos do Magic Remote podem variar dependendo da região e idioma suportado, mesmo no mesmo modelo.

**É necessária uma ligação à internet.  

Uma LG TV apresenta uma imagem de uma mulher e um cão, num campo vasto. Na parte inferior do ecrã é apresentado o texto " Receba recomedações de keywords cada vez que premir no botão de microfone, no comando.", junto ao círculo roxo central, num vídeo ilustrativo. Barras em cor rosa apresentam as seguintes palavras-chave como recomendações: Programas de cães, Animações de Animais, Documentários, Filmes com Cães e Relaxamento. Em frente à LG TV, o LG Magic Remote é apontado para a televisão com círculos néon roxos ao redor do botão do microfone. Junto ao comando, é apresentado um vídeo ilustrativo de um dedo a pressionar um botão e a surgir o texto "Pressionar Brevemente".

Assistente AI

Os seus favoritos ao seu serviço

O Assistente AI conhece-o através do seu histórico de pesquisas, contéudo recomendado e palavras-chave, incluindo "Para Si", "Recomendados", "Tendências", e "Dicas".

*"Para Si" no Assistente AI pode apenas ser fornecido em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave são baseadas no histórico e variam de acordo com com a aplicação e a hora do dia.

Imagens lado a lado de antes/ depois de LG TV. O ecrã "antes" tem uma imagem escura com um popup para o AI Help Desk. O utilizador escreve, "o ecrã está escuro", a resposta: "Olá, aparenta existir um problema com o ecrã. Vou resolvê-lo rapidamente, otimizando o ecrã nas definições. Desta forma poderá ver uma imagem com mais definição e mais clara. O utilizador clica no botão de otimização. O ecrã "depois" tem uma imagem mais clara e definida. Surge o popup chat do AI HelpDesk "A otimizar as definições do ecrã- Modo de imagem = Vívido. Modo Eco = Max. Reduzir luz azul=on. Otimização das definições completo.

Acessibilidade

Ai Chatbot torna a TV mais acessível a mais de nós 

As LG TV são para todos com a smart assistance, o Chatbot incorporado e menus de fácil acesso que permitem controlar todas as definições de acessibilidade facilmente. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Home Hub

Controle a sua casa inteligente de um sítio 

O Home Hub  permite um controlo fluido do smart system, da sua TV, incluindo mobiole, soundbar, e dispositivos IoT como luzes inteligentes, aquecimento, ventilação e ar-condicionado, etc.

*LG suporta "matéria" dispostivos "Wi-Fi". Serviços e funções que suportam "Matéria" podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A conecção inicial par a ThinQ e Matéria devem ser via aplicação móvel ThinQ. 

**A utilização da funcionalidade mãos livres sem um controlo remoto só é possível com o processador alpha AI 9 e alpha AI 11. Pode variar dependendo do produto e região.

***O serviço integrado Chromcast pode não estar ainda disponível na altura da compra da OLED CS4, mas poderá ter acessoa o serviço após instalação so WebOS e atualizações de Software.

Uma LG TV montada na parede, na sala, apresenta um leão e uma cria. Um homem senta-se no chão com um smartphone na mão apresentado a mesma imagem dos leões. Um icone com três barras curvas vermelhas néon é apresentado em cima do smartphone que está apontado à TV.

Conectividade móvel

Espelhe as suas aplicações diretamente na sua TV 

Veja conteúdo do seu dispositivo iPhone ou Android no seu ecrã LG TV de forma simples com o Apple AirPlay e o Chromecast integrado. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Apple, o logótipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas protegidas da Apple Inc., registadas nos E.U.A e outros países.

***Suporte para AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Integrado podem variar dependendo da região e idioma.

****LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi “Matter”. Os serviços e funcionalidades suportados pelo 'Matter' podem variar consoante os dispositivos ligados. A ligação inicial para o ThinQ e o Matter deve ser feita através da aplicação móvel ThinQ. 

*****O serviço integrado Chromecast poderá ainda não estar disponível no momento da compra do OLED CS4, mas poderá usufruir do serviço depois de instalar as atualizações do software webOS. "

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 e B4 alinhadas num fundo preto, com apontamentos de cor. O emblema "World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" está na imagem. Um aviso: Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013 to 2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

Novo LG OLED

11 anos depois,
continuamos no topo

11 anos depois, <br>continuamos no topo Saiba mais