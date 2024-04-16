Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destaques O que é o webOS? Menu inicial e aplicações LG Channels Gaming e Lifestyle Promoção
Destaques

Transmita uma variedade de canais. Grátis.

O serviço de streaming exclusivo da LG, LG Channels, coloca uma vasta seleção de canais em direto e a pedido na ponta dos seus dedos, gratuitamente.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

Um ícone de uma mão a segurar um cartão de crédito tem um corte e o texo "sem pagamento" por baixo. Um ícone de uma subscrição tem um corte e o texto "Sem subscrição" por baixo. Um ícone de uma set-up box tem um corte e o texto "Sem box" por baixo.

Subscrição gratuita

Sem custos. Sem contrato. Sem cabos.

Tudo o que precisa de fazer é sintonizar e começar a ver sem se preocupar com custos ocultos ou com a instalação de um descodificador.

Uma LG TV tem uma sobreposição da programação da TV sobre o programa que está a ser apresentado ao vivo.

Canais ao vivo 

Procure facilmente o seu próximo espetáculo sem fazer uma pausa

Explore uma vasta seleção de programas em direto no LG Channels e encontre o seu próximo programa sem pausar ou mudar de canal através da interface de fácil utilização.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

Os seus programas de televisão favoritos estão à espera

Os serviços de streaming e as aplicações de TV mais interessantes na sua LG TV.

Saiba mais

Aplicações para todos os lados da vida

Experimente jogos, aprendizagem, fitness e compras diretamente na LG TV.

Saiba mais