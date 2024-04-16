Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destaques O que é o webOS? Menu inicial e aplicações LG Channels Gaming e Lifestyle Promoção
Destaques

Que comece a diversão

Desfrute do essencial da vida na LG TV. Desde a educação às compras, jogos e fitness, é tão fácil como mudar de canal.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

Dois ecrãs de TV estão lado a lado. Um apresenta um Menu Boosteroid e outro o menu GeForce Now.

Jogos na nuvem globais

Deleite-se com mundos de jogos

O que os jogadores precisam, tudo num único sítio. Desde atalhos para os seus jogos a serviços de jogos na nuvem, como o GeForce NOW e o Boosteroid, e muito mais, com acesso a partir do ecrã de jogo.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

**São necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas para o GeForce NOW e Boosteroid. 

***Pode ser necessária uma ligação com o gamepad.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

O seu próprio instrutor de fitness

Quer prefira ioga ou até mesmo meditação, encontre exercícios divertidos e eficazes no LG TV Fitness Space.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

***Podem ser necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas. 

Learning

Conhecimento ao seu dispor

Uma criança vê Pinkfong numa LG TV montada na parede, num espaço com brinquedos de criança.

Pinkfong

Cante, brinque e aprenda com o Baby Shark e a família na divertida plataforma educacional Pinkfong.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

***São necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas para o Pinkfong e ABCmouse. 

Küçük bir erkek çocuk yerde oturarak ABCmouse'daki eğitim içeriklerini izliyor.

ABCmouse

Com mais de 10 000 atividades de aprendizagem para crianças dos 2 aos 8 anos, o ABCmouse ajuda a despertar um amor pela aprendizagem para o resto da vida.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

***São necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas para o Pinkfong e ABCmouse. 

Os seus programas de televisão favoritos estão à espera

Os serviços de streaming e as aplicações de TV mais interessantes na sua LG TV.

Saiba mais

Uma vasta gama de canais totalmente gratuitos

O LG Channels coloca uma enorme seleção de canais na ponta dos seus dedos.

Saiba mais