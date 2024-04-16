Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destaques O que é WebOS Menu principal e Aplicações LG Channels Gaming e Lifestyle Promoção
Destaques
É apresentada uma baleia a flutuar sobre uma mulher no oceano. Surge um Home Screen por baixo. A imagem altera para uma LG TV de grandes dimensões, na parede. Duas mulher sentam-se numa sala confortável e neutra, com plantas e uma guitarra. Uma mulher aponta o comando à TV e surge um leque de aplicações e series de TV recomendadas no Home Screen.

Entretenimento sem fim à sua espera

Os serviços de streaming mais entusiasmantes e aplicações de TV  unem-se na sua LG TV.

*imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Conteúdo dísponivel e aplicações podem variar dependendo do país produto e região. 

O Home Screen apresenta todas as Apps, categorias e conteúdo recomendado.

Menu inicial 

A casa de tudo o que vê

Sempre que ligar o seu monitor, vá ao "Meu Perfil" e explore as suas aplicações personalizadas, mergulhe nas suas séries favoritas e receba recomendações sobre o que ver a seguir.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Serviços de streaming globais 

Mundos infinitos de contéudo para explorar 

Os programas nunca tiveram um aspeto tão incrível que quisesse continuar a ver. Não perca as bibliotecas de conteúdos na Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video e Apple TV+.

*Os conteúdos e aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

**São necessárias subscrições separadas para a Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ e respectivos serviços relacionados.

***Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

****Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logótipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

Duas mulheres a ver um jogo de futebol numa sala aconchegante. Uma segura uma bola e ambas aplaudem a sua equipa com colunas amarelas e vermelhas. Aparecem os seguintes logos Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN, and DAZN.

Portal de Desporto

Recupera todos os jogos

Para os fanáticos de desporto. Cria uma página personalizada com a sua liga e equipa favorita, para seguir  

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**O conteúdo dísponivel e as aplicações podem variar dependendo do produto e região. 

Descobre mais Aplicações

*Certas aplicações podem ser lançadas ao mesmo tempo que o WebOS e a dispinibilidade pode variar consoante a região. 