SM5KE Series

All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
450
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP(SST), Audio(Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
17.5 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,238m x 773.4 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
20.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,330 x 807 x 170 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
21.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
100 W (TBD) / 115 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
70 W (TBD)
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+/Control
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T55E)
-
