UH5F Series

UH5F Series

55UH5F-B

UH5F Series

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,234.4mm x 720.9mm x 39.9mm

Weight (Head)

19.0 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,360mm x 835mm x 175mm

Packed Weight

24.2 kg

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Facedown)

Max. 30º *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

105W / 145W

Smart Energy Saving

73.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Media Player, Wall Bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.