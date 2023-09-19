About Cookies on This Site

UH5E Series

UH5E Series

86UH5E-B

UH5E Series

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

14.3 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6 mm (without Handle and Logo)

Weight (Head)

49kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,073 x 1,260 x 292 mm

Packed Weight

61.1kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

215W/280W

Smart Energy Saving

151W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.