LG Launches New Office in Thailand, Reinforcing the 'Life's Good.' Concept by Fully Embracing the 'Smart Life Solution Company' Vision.

Bangkok, September 12, 2024 - LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has unveiled its new office in the One Bangkok project under the theme "LG's Next Chapter." The new space showcases LG's latest innovative products and features an inspiring workplace environment designed to foster creativity in developing products and services that cater to all consumer lifestyles. This initiative marks LG's full transition into a Smart Life Solution Company.

LG Thailand Moves Toward a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said: "One of LG's key strategies for 2024, including for LG Electronics (Thailand), is to fully embrace our identity as a 'Smart Life Solution Company.' Through AI technology, we aim to deliver ‘Innovations for a Better Life’ to our customers. LG will leverage its vast customer data potential, both in quantity and quality, derived from over 700 million LG products currently in use worldwide. This will enable us to develop products and services that better serve our customers globally and in Thailand."

"Entering our 37th year in the Thailand market, LG maintains a strong position and remains committed to delivering innovations for a better life to our customers. This includes providing the best customer experiences, creating consumer-centric innovations, and delivering warmth to power a smile for everyone. At LG, we also cover all customer segments, including consumers, business clients, and online customers, to ensure continuous and sustainable growth," Mr. Sunghan added.



‘Affectionate Intelligence’ in Every Product and Service

LG will apply AI, or "Affectionate Intelligence" technology, to its products, solutions, and services for customers in Thailand. This concept originates from intelligent sensor technology installed in LG products worldwide. The 'LG AI Brain' solution is used for analyzing, deciding, and seamlessly integrating all LG devices, while the 'LG Shield' system ensures secure data management and customer privacy protection. These technologies aim to create attentive, unique, and customer-centric experiences.



The LG ThinQ™ application enhances the customer experience as the core of Affectionate Intelligence technology. This advanced AI hub connects LG products and devices, including smart TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, and other home appliances. For example, LG’S OLED TVs and soundbars utilize AI-powered chipsets to enhance picture and sound quality, washing machines with AI DD™ intelligent features increase fabric protection by 18%, LG DUALCOOL™ air conditioners allow energy consumption to be managed via kW manager, and LG PuriCare™ air purifiers feature intelligent air quality sensors. These products are part of LG's lineup designed to suit everyone, including all age groups, families, and their pets, offeringpersonalized convenience that perfectly meets individual needs.



Corporate Culture to Deliver Innovation for a Better Life, Emphasizing the 'Life's Good.' Concept

Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Marketing Head of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said about LG's new office in Thailand: "This office was designed and decorated to enhance employees' work-life quality through the 'Life's Good.' concept. It aims to provide a space that fosters creativity and inspiration, enabling the delivery of products and services that provide innovations for a better life for our consumers. The 2,780-square-meter office includes an Immersive Experience Zone showcasing LG's latest products and innovations, Smart Meeting Rooms for efficient and energy-saving meeting management, a Life's Good Area for employee relaxation, and an open workspace with panoramic views. The office is equipped with comprehensive office equipment and work facilities to ensure employees’ work efficiency."



Over the past three decades, LG Thailand has achieved various successes as a trusted global brand, garnering numerous awards. These include winning the Superbrands Thailand award in the home appliance category for 14 consecutive years and being named the No. 1 brand in the heart of Thai people in the washing machine category at Thailand's Most Admired Brand awards for 5 consecutive years. Additionally, LG has secured the No. 1 market share in large home appliances and air conditioners, maintained the top position in washing machine market share, held the No. 1 market share for two-door refrigerators, and ranked in the top three for overall refrigerator market share. More importantly, LG Thailand will continue to strive towards becoming the leader of all home appliance categories in Thailand market as it enters its 37th year, by continuously offering innovations for a better life to all LG customers. As LG aims to elevate quality of life for everyone based on its ‘Life’s Good.’ Mission.

