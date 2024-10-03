LG Electronics Sponsors Immersive #potd #aespa Exhibition in Thailand

Bangkok, October x, 2024 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology and electronic appliances has partnered with the highly anticipated #potd #aespa Exhibition in Bangkok, bringing cutting-edge technology to redefine fan experiences. Taking place at the 7th floor of ICONSIAM from September 27-October 27, 2024, between 11.00-20.00 Hrs., this one-of-a-kind event offers a thrilling convergence of the real and virtual worlds, enhanced by LG's latest innovations in display and sound systems. Avid fans of aespa can look forward to an immersive journey through the group’s artistry, made even more captivating through LG’s sponsorship of Ultra HD monitor screens and interactive content displays. Tickets are available at the exhibition entrance for 700 baht, with each session lasting one hour.

Central to the exhibition’s dynamic appeal are LG’s top-tier monitors, including the 55ULSJ model, which delivers stunning Ultra HD resolution. These screens immerse visitors in vibrant color palettes and intricate details, closely aligning with aespa's aesthetic and futuristic themes. An SNS-themed special room showcases an intricate play of light and color, adding depth to the experience and transporting fans directly into aespa's fantastical universe. Coupled with LG’s built-in speakers that provide high-quality audio, attendees are treated to a multi-sensory experience that deepens their emotional connection with the group’s music and media.

The interactive element of the exhibition is further elevated by the LG CreateBoard (65TR3DK), offering fans a chance to engage with aespa’s world through collaborative digital content. This touchscreen display, capable of detecting up to 40 simultaneous touch points, transforms the space into a hub for creativity and shared ideas. The exhibition offers a unique promotion for fans who visit any of the 50 participating LG (Thailand) stores. By taking photos of the aespa film displays and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #potd_aespa_LGTH, attendees can enjoy a 20% discount on their exhibition entrance tickets. LG's involvement ensures that fans can immerse themselves in aespa's world, both online and offline, through an unparalleled mix of technology, music, and art. For more information, follow the #potd #aespa exhibition or @Innopopup page on X, or stay up to date on the latest from LG on Facebook page: LG Global and on Instagram @lg_thailand.