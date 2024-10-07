LG Thailand, led by Mr. Amnaj Singhachan (2nd from left), Head of Marketing, and Mr. Suwitchai Jongyoklang (far left), Product Manager of Air Conditioners & LG Puricare, together with Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital, led by Dr. Thiti Lueponglukana, D.V.M., (far right) Managing Director, and Dr. Chanida Luepongluekna, D.V.M., (3rd from left), Executive Director, elevate the indoor air quality at Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital's Bangna branch by installing LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifiers to create a safe, clean, and hygienic environment for pets and their owners.

Bangkok, October 2, 2024 – LG Electronics (Thailand), a global leader in technology and electronic appliances, has partnered with Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital to enhance the air quality at their Bangna and Ari branches by installing LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifiers. The partnership aims to create a safer, cleaner, and healthier environment for all pets and their owners.

Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital is a 24-hour, full-service veterinary hospital providing both general and specialized care for all types of pets, utilizing advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. Operating under the philosophy "Your Little Family, Our Family," Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital is dedicated to caring for pets as valued members of the family. The installation of LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifiers will further enhance a clean and safe environment, reduce the risk of disease transmission, and provide added peace of mind for all clients.

Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Marketing Head of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said: “LG recognizes and understands the dedication of pet parents who prioritize the well-being of both their beloved animals and family members. With our unwavering commitment to deliver innovation for a better life to our customers, this collaboration with Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital to install LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifiers aims to elevate the experience for pet owners seeking the very best care for their beloved companions. Its advanced air purification technology, including a PET Mode, is designed to meet the unique needs of both pets and pet owners’ families. This specialized mode filters out up to 30%*1 of pet dander and reduces pet odors by up to 94%*1. It also offers wide coverage for various room sizes, purifying air 24%*3 faster and farther, making it the perfect solution for all individuals and their beloved pets”.

Dr. Thiti Lueponglukana, D.V.M., Managing Director of Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital, said: “At Phyathai 7 Animal Hospital, we prioritize creating a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for every pet that walks through our doors. We've designed our space with meticulous care, ensuring a truly pet-friendly environment. This includes minimizing odors, maintaining exceptional cleanliness, and providing ample space. Furthermore, considering the smell sensitivity of many animals, particularly cats and dogs, we’ve implemented clearly designated areas for different pets to reduce stress. This collaboration with LG to install LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifiers not only ensures cleaner air by removing dust, pollen, and allergens but also provides peace of mind for pet owners who may have allergies. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing the well-being of both the animals in our care and their human companions.”

The LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet is LG's first air purifier specifically designed for households with pets. It boasts a range of specialized features, including the PET Mode which provides enhanced filtration, removing up to 30%*1 more pet dander and reducing pet odors by up to 94%*1. Its powerful filter captures up to four times more airborne pollutants and odors and purifies the air 24%*3 faster and farther. The LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifier provides comprehensive coverage of any room size: the model AS65GDBY0 is ideal for rooms up to 61.2 square meters, while the AS10GDBY0 offers even greater coverage, purifying areas up to 104 square meters.

To learn more about the LG PuriCare 360° Alpha Pet air purifier, visit www.lg.com or contact the LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. Stay up to date on the latest from LG on Facebook page: LG Global and on Instagram @lg_thailand.

For more information of Phyathai 7 Animal Hospitcal, contact 02-619-5782. For Bangna branch, contact 096-993-9945.