About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอร์ LG ในห้องทำงาน

แอร์คอยล์ทองแดงยี่ห้อไหนดี? มีความทนทาน ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน

01/02/2023

แอร์ที่คอยล์ทำจากทองแดง มีความทนทานสูง ง่ายต่อการซ่อมบำรุง

ไขข้อสงสัย คอยล์ทองแดงแอร์ ดีอย่างไร

ประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อน การมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยบรรเทาความร้อนถือเป็นตัวเลือกแรก ๆ ที่หลายบ้านให้ความสนใจ โดยเฉพาะเครื่องปรับอากาศไอเทมที่ถูกเปิดเพื่อสร้างความเย็นสบายในทุกฤดู ดังนั้นใครที่วางแผนซื้อแอร์ใหม่ แล้วเกิดสงสัยว่าควรเลือกแอร์คอยล์ทองแดงยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน วันนี้เราขอพาไปทำความรู้จักคอยล์ทองแดงว่าคืออะไร มีความสำคัญอย่างไร พร้อมแนะนำแอร์ Inverterน่าใช้

4 ข้อควรรู้ ก่อนเลือกซื้อแอร์

(1) เลือกแอร์ที่มีขนาด BTU เหมาะสมกับห้อง

ขนาด BTU หรือ British Thermal Unit เป็นขนาดทำความเย็นของเครื่องปรับอากาศโดย 1 ตันความเย็น จะเท่ากับ 12000 BTU ต่อชั่วโมง ดังนั้นเพื่อให้เครื่องปรับอากาศสามารถทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ และไม่เปลืองไฟ ก่อนซื้อแอร์ใหม่ควรเลือกขนาดของแอร์กับขนาดของห้องให้พอดีกัน

สูตรการคำนวณ BTU แอร์

BTU = พื้นที่ห้อง (กว้าง x ยาว) x ความแตกต่าง สำหรับค่าความต่างหรือ Cooling load เป็นค่าความร้อนที่เกิดขึ้นภายในแต่ละห้อง โดยจะมีค่าแตกต่างกันไปตามลักษณะของห้อง ดังนี้
● ห้องที่มีความร้อนสูงและใช้งานตอนกลางวัน ค่า Cooling load = 700-800 BTU ต่อตารางเมตร
● ห้องที่มีความร้อนไม่มากหรือน้อย และใช้งานเฉพาะกลางคืน ค่า Cooling load = 600-700 BTU ต่อตารางเมตร

ตัวอย่าง

ห้องนั่งเล่นมีขนาดพื้นที่ กว้าง 4 เมตร ยาว 5 เมตร และเป็นพื้นที่ที่โดนแดดตอนกลางวัน ทำให้มีค่า Cooling load อยู่ที่ประมาณ 750 BTU ต่อตารางเมตร เมื่อคำนวณ BTU แอร์ จะได้ดังนี้ (4X5) X 750 = 15,000 BTU เท่ากับว่า เวลาเลือกซื้อแอร์ใหม่ต้องดูเครื่องที่มีขนาด 15,000 BTU นั่นเอง

(2) คอยล์แอร์

คอยล์แอร์หรือที่เรียกกันว่า รังผึ้ง เป็นอุปกรณ์สำหรับระบายและดูดซับความร้อนจากอากาศภายในห้อง เพื่อให้ห้องที่เปิดใช้งานแอร์มีอุณหภูมิลดลง ปัจจุบันมีประเภทคอยล์แอร์อยู่ 2 แบบ คือ คอยล์ทองแดงและคอยล์อลูมิเนียม แต่ก่อนเลือกซื้อควรพิจารณาเรื่องอื่นควบคู่กันไปด้วย เช่น สารที่เคลือบป้องกันการกัดกร่อน น้ำหนักคอยล์ หรือความทนทาน เพราะซื้อแอร์ที่ใช้คอยล์ที่มีคุณภาพดีก็ช่วยให้มีอายุการใช้งานได้นานขึ้น

แอร์ LG ในห้องทำงาน

แอร์ที่คอยล์ทำจากทองแดง มีความทนทานสูง ง่ายต่อการซ่อมบำรุง

(3) ประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องปรับอากาศยุคใหม่ นอกจากเป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มีความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ ทำงานเงียบ และไม่ตัดการทำงานบ่อย ๆ ทำให้เปลืองไฟน้อยลง การมองหาเครื่องที่มีฉลากเบอร์ 5 ★ ติดเอาไว้ ก็ยิ่งช่วยคุณประหยัดไฟได้เพิ่มขึ้น โดยฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้า เบอร์ 5 รูปแบบใหม่ แบ่งออกเป็น 4 ระดับ ไว้ดังนี้
● เบอร์ 5 ★
● เบอร์ 5 ★★
● เบอร์ 5 ★★★
ดังนั้นถ้าคุณอยากได้เครื่องปรับอากาศที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและเซฟค่าไฟ แนะนำให้มองหาเครื่องที่มีฉลากเบอร์ 5 และมีดาวปรากฏบนฉลากเยอะ ๆ เพราะดาวยิ่งมาก ยิ่งประหยัดไฟ

(4) ระบบกรองอากาศ

สำหรับระบบกรองอากาศหรือฟอกอากาศเป็นอีกเรื่องที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ด้วยสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันที่มีฝุ่น PM 2.5 สารก่อภูมิแพ้ หรือเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ลอยปะปนอยู่ในอากาศเป็นจำนวนมาก หากซื้อแอร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกรองอากาศฟอกอากาศยับยั้งแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศที่สูดเข้าไปสะอาดมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม

แอร์คอยล์ทองแดงคืออะไร มีข้อดีอย่างไร

คอยล์หรือรังผึ้งแอร์ เป็นชิ้นส่วนสำคัญที่เชื่อมต่อกับคอมเพรสเซอร์ เพื่อให้น้ำยาแอร์ไหลผ่านและแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนจากภายในห้อง ก่อนนำความร้อนเหล่านั้นออกไปนอกห้อง เพื่อลดอุณหภูมิภายในห้องจากนั้นปล่อยความเย็นสู่ห้อง ถ้าถามว่าคอยล์ทองแดงดีอย่างไร ? คำตอบคือ คอยล์ทองแดง สามารถถ่ายเทความร้อนได้ดี ทั้งทนต่อความร้อนและการกัดกร่อนจากสภาวะอากาศ ทนต่อความดันสูง และง่ายต่อการซ่อมบำรุง เพราะถ้าพบรอยรั่วจุดใดจุดหนึ่งของคอยล์ทองแดง ช่างผู้ชำนาญการสามารถเชื่อมรอยรั่วหรือซ่อมเป็นบางจุดได้ทันที ไม่จำเป็นต้องเปลี่ยนคอยล์ออกทั้งแผง

แนะนำแอร์ Inverter คอยล์ทองแดง เย็นทั่วถึง ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1

แอร์ LG มีเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer++ ช่วยดักจับแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1ขนาด 12000 BTU มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer++ ที่สามารถกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ พร้อมขับเคลื่อนด้วยระบบ Dual Inverter ซึ่งช่วยให้ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้นและทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น และเสริมความทนทานเพื่อการใช้งานระยะยาวด้วยแผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ เคลือบสาร Gold Fin ป้องกันสนิมเพิ่มอีกหนึ่งชั้น รวมถึงมี Fine Dust Filter ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และ Auto Cleaning เทคโนโลยีฟอกอากาศภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้งและสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ10R1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ10R1

แอร์ LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และป้องกันแบคทีเรีย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ10R1เป็นแอร์ที่ใส่ระบบกรองฝุ่น PM 1.0) โดยเฉพาะ และระบบ Allergy Filter ที่เข้ามาดักจับสารที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ คอยทำหน้าที่กำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย ภายในตัวคอยล์เย็นด้วยแสงไฟ UV LED ที่ใบพัดลม เพื่อให้คุณสูดอากาศได้อย่างไร้กังวล พร้อมทั้งเพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยระบบ Auto Cleaning สามารถทำความสะอาดภายในตัวคอยล์เย็นแบบอัตโนมัติ รวมทั้งยังใช้คู่กับน้ำยา R32 ที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมอีกด้วย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น ISR13E1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น ISR13E1

แอร์ LG ทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น และประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

ให้คุณเย็นสบายคลายร้อนได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ ด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น ISR13E1 ที่มาพร้อมคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Dual Inverter ช่วยทำให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น ทั้งยังสามารถดักจับฝุ่นละออง ขนาดเล็ก 2.5 ได้อย่างแม่นยำ เพื่อมอบความสดชื่นขณะใช้งาน นอกจากนี้ยังมีแผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ที่เคลือบสารพิเศษป้องกันสนิมและการกัดกร่อน ทำให้อายุการใช้งานของเครื่องปรับอากาศรุ่นนี้ยาวนานขึ้น เครื่องปรับอากาศในปัจจุบัน ไม่ได้แค่ช่วยทำลมเย็น ดีไซน์สวยงาม และมีประสิทธิภาพเท่านั้น แต่ยังต้องประหยัดไฟ ประหยัดพลังงาน และมีความทนทานเพื่อใช้งานได้ยาวนานอีกด้วย ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อแอร์ใหม่สักเครื่อง อย่าลืมพิจารณาเปรียบเทียบคุณสมบัติเหล่านี้อย่างละเอียด และถ้าคุณกำลังมองหาแอร์คอยล์ทองแดงคุณภาพดี แบรนด์ LG มีเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ใช้แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ เคลือบสาร Gold Fin เพื่อเพิ่มความทนทานให้เลือกซื้อหลากหลายรุ่น หากสนใจสามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● วิธีวัดขนาดห้องสำหรับติดแอร์ กระจายความเย็นทั่วถึง
● ล้างแอร์บ้านกี่เดือนต่อครั้ง ไร้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็น มีกลิ่นอับ
● 6 วิธีแก้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม เช็คเบื้องต้นไม่ยาก