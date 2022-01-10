About Cookies on This Site

ห้องนอน

ฝุ่นในห้องนอน มาจากไหน? ภัยใกล้ตัวที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

10/01/2022

กำจัดไรฝุ่นในห้องนอนให้หมดไป

จบปัญหาฝุ่นในอากาศ ภัยร้ายสารก่อภูมิแพ้ระบบทางเดินหายใจ

อย่างที่ทราบดีว่าปัญหาไรฝุ่นกับห้องนอนเป็นของคู่กัน ไม่ว่าจะทำความสะอาดห้องนอนเป็นประจำทุกวัน ก็ไม่สามารถกำจัดฝุ่นออกไปได้หมด เนื่องจากไรฝุ่นมีขนาดเล็กจนมองด้วยตาเปล่าไม่เห็น และในขณะที่เรานอนหลับอย่างสบายอารมณ์ ฝุ่นละอองที่ฟุ้งกระจายในอากาศ สามารถลอยเข้าสู่ระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ ซึ่งเป็นอีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้เกิดอาการป่วย คัดจมูก น้ำมูกไหล หรือเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ตามมา บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับที่มาของฝุ่นภายใน ห้องนอน มาฝาก รวมถึงภัยอันตรายต่อสุขภาพที่อาจเกิดขึ้นโดยไม่รู้ตัว

ฝุ่นในห้องนอนมาจากไหน? เรื่องในบ้านที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

ทำความสะอาดห้องนอนทุกวันทำไมฝุ่นยังไม่หายไปสักที? อย่างที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นว่าฝุ่นมีขนาดเล็กมาก จึงสามารถลอยปะปนในอากาศและเข้าสู่ห้องนอนได้จากหลายช่องทาง อาทิ ประตู หน้าต่าง รวมถึงติดตามเสื้อผ้าและร่างกาย แต่อย่างไรก็ตามฝุ่นเกิดจากสิ่งของเครื่องใช้ที่อยู่ภายในห้องนอนได้เช่นกัน

ที่นอน
หลายคนมักใช้เวลาอยู่บนที่นอนมากกว่าส่วนอื่น ๆ ในห้อง ส่งผลให้บนที่นอนมีเศษเส้นผม รังแค ซึ่งเป็นอาหารของไรฝุ่นตัวร้าย หากบ้านไหนที่มีที่นอนเก่าหรือไม่เคยทำความสะอาดเลย รับประกันได้ว่าร้อยทั้งร้อยต้องมีไรฝุ่นอยู่บนที่นอนแน่ ๆ ดังนั้นควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดที่นอนเป็นประจำ

เครื่องนอน
เครื่องนอนเป็นแหล่งที่อยู่อาศัยของไรฝุ่น เนื่องจากการหมักหมมของคราบเหงื่อไคล ความชื้นในอากาศ และการขยับตัวไปมาบนที่นอนจะทำให้เกิดการเสียดสี จนทำให้เส้นใยผ้าของเครื่องนอน อาทิ ผ้าปูที่นอน ปลอกหมอน และผ้าห่มกลายเป็นฝุ่นที่สะสมอยู่ในห้องนอน

ตุ๊กตาของเล่น

ตุ๊กตาบนที่นอน

ตุ๊กตาของเล่นแหล่งสะสมฝุ่นละออง

ภัยเงียบที่มาพร้อมความน่ารักอย่างตุ๊กตาหรือของเล่นสะสมภายในห้องนอน สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบสะสมตุ๊กตาหรือนอนกอดตุ๊กตาเป็นประจำ คุณอาจไม่รู้ตัวว่ากำลังกอด ไรฝุ่น ไปด้วย เนื่องจากตุ๊กตาเป็นอีกหนึ่งแหล่งสะสมของฝุ่น ยิ่งตื่นเช้ามาแล้วมีอาการไอ น้ำมูกไหล คันตา นั่นคือผลจากการที่คุณนอนกอดฝุ่นทั้งคืน

โซฟา
โซฟาแหล่งสะสมของฝุ่นและไรฝุ่น เนื่องจากโซฟามักมีซอกมุมต่าง ๆ ทำให้การทำความสะอาดไม่ทั่วถึง และบางครั้งโซฟายังเต็มไปด้วยคราบสกปรกจากเศษอาหารหรือเครื่องดื่มที่หกเลอะเทอะ ดังนั้นไม่ต้องสงสัยเลยว่าโซฟากลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของไรฝุ่นได้อย่างไร

หนังสือ
หลายคนคงคิดไม่ถึงว่าหนังสือก็เป็นแหล่งที่มาของฝุ่นเช่นเดียวกัน โดยเฉพาะหนังสือเก่า เนื่องจากเส้นใยกระดาษในหนังสือสามารถฟุ้งกระจายและกลายเป็นฝุ่นละอองเล็ก ๆ ที่ไม่สามารถมองเห็นด้วยตาเปล่าได้ ดังนั้นควรหาพื้นที่หรือกล่องสำหรับเก็บหนังสือโดยเฉพาะ และไม่ควรวางกองหนังสือไว้ข้างเตียงนอนเด็ดขาด

ผ้าม่านและพรมปูพื้น
แม้ว่าผ้าม่านและพรมปูพื้นภายในห้องนอนจะไม่ค่อยสกปรก เนื่องจากไม่มีการใช้งานหรือสัมผัสบ่อย ๆ แต่อย่ามองข้ามเด็ดขาด เพราะจริง ๆ แล้ว ผ้าม่านเป็นส่วนที่มีฝุ่นเกาะอยู่เยอะมาก ๆ และพบเจอไรฝุ่นได้บ่อยมากที่สุด ยิ่งไม่ได้ทำความสะอาดบ่อยทำให้ฝุ่นเกาะเยอะขึ้นจนกลายเป็นแหล่งเชื้อโรค

ฝุ่นละออง ภัยอันตรายทำร้ายสุขภาพโดยไม่รู้ตัว

ยิ่งละอองฝุ่นมีขนาดเล็กเท่าใด ก็ยิ่งเป็นอันตรายคุกคามต่อสุขภาพเท่านั้น และยังเป็นสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่ร้ายกาจ หากมีการสูดดมฝุ่นเป็นจำนวนมาก สามารถส่งผลต่อสุขภาพได้ ดังนี้

- เกิดการระคายเคืองผิวหนัง ดวงตา และอาจก่อให้เกิดผื่นคัน รวมถึงเกิดอาการตาแดง
- ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กอย่าง PM 2.5 สามารถส่งผลต่อระบบต่าง ๆ ในร่างกาย อาทิ ระบบทางเดินหายใจ ระบบเลือด หัวใจ รวมถึงเป็นภัยร้ายต่อสมองอีกด้วย
- หากสมาชิกภายในบ้านเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้อาจทำให้อาการแพ้กำเริบ ดังนั้นจำเป็นที่จะต้องใส่ใจเรื่องความสะอาดและวิธีกำจัดฝุ่น เพราะอาจทำให้เกิดอาการแพ้ เป็นหวัด มีไข้ เจ็บคอ น้ำมูกไหลได้

อย่างไรก็ตามการกำจัดฝุ่นอาจไม่สามารถทำให้หมดไปได้ด้วยการทำความสะอาดห้องเพียงครั้งเดียว เนื่องจากฝุ่นจะยังคงเกาะอยู่ตามของใช้และเฟอร์นิเจอร์ต่าง ๆ ภายในห้องนอน จนในที่สุดกลายเป็นปัญหาทำร้ายสุขภาพของคุณและคนที่คุณรักเพื่อลดการสะสมของฝุ่นและกำจัดไรฝุ่นให้หมดไป ขอแนะนำ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ตัวช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นละอองได้อย่างหมดจด พร้อมทำให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดและสดชื่น

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG หมดปัญหาฝุ่นกวนใจ
แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL UV รุ่น IVQ13S1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รุ่น IVQ13S1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL UV ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน สามารถกรองฝุ่นได้เล็กถึง PM2.5 และด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ที่ติดตั้งไว้ด้านในอย่างทั่วถึงทั้ง 4 จุดได้ถึง 99.99%* และยังมีฟังก์ชัน Plasmaster Ionizer++ ปล่อยประจุไอออน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยแสงไฟ UV LED ที่ใบพัดลม อย่างต่อเนื่องเป็นเวลา 4 ชั่วโมง เพื่อทำความสะอาดและสร้างอากาศที่สดชื่น และยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL อากาศสดชื่นเย็นสบาย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1 ขนาด 18,000 BTU มาพร้อมระบบการกรองฝุ่น 5 ขั้นตอน + ระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ และมีเทคโนโลยี UltraFine Dust Remover ที่คอยตรวจจับและกรองฝุ่นที่มีขนาดเล็กถึง 1.0 ไมครอน Allergy Filter ตัวช่วยกำจัดสารที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ในอากาศ เพื่อให้อากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี UV nano ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่อาจปนเปื้อนอยู่ภายในตัวเครื่องและบริเวณใบพัดได้ 99.99%* ด้วยแสงไฟ UV LED ที่ใบพัดลม เพื่อทำความสะอาดและสร้างอากาศที่สดชื่น

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ ช่วยให้สมาชิกภายในบ้านของคุณปลอดภัยจากฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก เชื้อแบคทีเรีย รวมถึงกำจัดสารที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ในอากาศ มอบอากาศที่สะอาดและบริสุทธิ์ตลอดทั้งวัน หากคุณสนใจสินค้า LG ที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น หรือ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ประเภทอื่น ๆ อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็น ทีวี และ เครื่องเสียง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.


