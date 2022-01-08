About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG ตั้งอยู่ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ

08/01/2022

ตู้เย็น LG มีดีไซน์สวยทันสมัยและนวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ มองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู

“ตู้เย็น” ไอเทมคงความสดใหม่ของอาหาร

ทุกวันนี้การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นไม่ได้ดูว่าเป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูหรือช่วยประหยัดไฟมากเหมือนในอดีตเท่านั้น ด้วยตู้เย็นที่วางจำหน่ายในท้องตลาดมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลายมากขึ้น ทั้งรูปลักษณ์ภายนอกก็ถูกปรับให้ดูทันสมัย และสามารถใช้เป็นของตกแต่งภายในครัวเรือน ขณะเดียวกันชั้นวางของภายในก็สามารถขยับ ย้าย ปรับเปลี่ยนได้ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ได้มากกว่าเดิม แล้วควรเลือกตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี ช่วยประหยัดไฟ 2022 เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานที่บ้าน ตามทีมงาน LG ไปดูวิธีเลือกตู้เย็น รวมถึงแนะนำตู้เย็นรุ่นที่น่าสนใจกัน

แนะเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นให้สอดคล้องกับความต้องการ เลือกที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ติดดาว

หนึ่งในทริคที่หลายคนใช้เวลาเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านนั่นคือคุณสมบัติประหยัดไฟ ที่ผ่านมาเวลาเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นมาใช้งานจะพิจารณาที่สติกเกอร์ฉลากประหยัดไฟ เบอร์ 5 เพราะสามารถประหยัดไฟฟ้าได้มากที่สุด แต่ล่าสุดการไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย (กฟผ.) ได้จัดทำมาตรฐานการประหยัดพลังงานของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ติดฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้า เบอร์ 5 ขึ้นมาใหม่ ด้วยการปรับให้เป็นฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้า เบอร์ 5 ติดดาว ยิ่งมีจำนวนดาวมาก ยิ่งแสดงถึงการประหยัดไฟที่มากขึ้นนั่นเอง สำหรับฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้า เบอร์ 5 รูปแบบใหม่ แบ่งเกณฑ์ระดับประสิทธิภาพพลังงานออกเป็น 4 ระดับ ได้แก่

 

• เบอร์ 5
• เบอร์ 5 ★
• เบอร์ 5 ★★
• เบอร์ 5 ★★★


ขนาดความจุของตู้เย็น
ขนาดความจุของตู้เย็นเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อ เพื่อให้ได้ตู้เย็นที่สามารถบรรจุปริมาณอาหารได้สัมพันธ์กับจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว โดยสิ่งที่ใช้กำหนดขนาดของตู้เย็น เช่น จำนวนสมาชิก พฤติกรรมการทานอาหาร ลักษณะอาหารหรือสิ่งของที่ซื้อมาแช่ในตู้เย็น เป็นต้น สำหรับบ้านไหนที่มีสมาชิกไม่เยอะมาก ทำอาหารทานเองแค่ช่วงวันหยุด ก็ไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดใหญ่ เพราะนอกจากสิ้นเปลืองเงินแล้วยังเสียค่าไฟแพงโดยใช่เหตุอีกด้วย

 

พื้นที่จัดเก็บของภายในตู้เย็น LG กว้างและดูเป็นระเบียบ

 

 

เพลิดเพลินกับการจัดเก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่มของคุณ กับตู้เย็น LG ที่มีความจุมากกว่าเดิม

ชั้นวางของภายใน

ชั้นวางของภายใน
ต้องยอมรับว่า ชั้นวางของภายในตู้เย็นถือเป็นคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม นอกจากสามารถถอดชั้นวางมาทำความสะอาดหรือปรับรูปแบบได้แล้ว ควรมีลิ้นชักหรือช่องแยกภายในเพื่อปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับอาหารที่แช่ ขณะเดียวกันชั้นวางข้างประตูควรมีขนาดกว้างและความแข็งแรงเหมาะสำหรับการแช่เครื่องดื่ม

ทำงานเงียบ
เนื่องจากตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเปิดใช้งานตลอดเวลา เพื่อถนอมอาหารที่แช่อยู่ด้านในให้มีความสดใสยาวนานที่สุด หากมีเสียงดังรบกวนอาจสร้างความรำคาญใจให้สมาชิกในบ้านได้ ฉะนั้นไม่ว่าคุณจะพักอาศัยอยู่ในหอพัก คอนโดมิเนียม หรือบ้าน ควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่ทำงานเงียบและไม่ส่งเสียงรบกวน

ดีไซน์ทันสมัย
ปัจจุบันมีผู้ใช้จำนวนไม่น้อยที่เลือกตู้เย็นจากการออกแบบไม่ว่าจะเป็นสีสันที่สวยงามหรือรูปร่างที่ดูดี เพราะมองว่าตู้เย็นไม่ได้มีประโยชน์แค่การแช่อาหาร แต่ยังช่วยส่งเสริมห้องครัวของคุณให้ดูสวยงามมากยิ่งขึ้น

มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย
ฟังก์ชันหรือฟีเจอร์เสริม คือคุณสมบัติเพิ่มเติมในการใช้งานที่ตู้เย็นแต่ละรุ่นแต่ละยี่ห้อมีมาให้ไม่เหมือนกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับผู้ใช้ว่าอยากได้ตู้เย็นที่มีคุณสมบัติพิเศษด้านไหนบ้าง โดยฟังก์ชันที่น่าสนใจและควรมี ได้แก่

 

  • ระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องคอยกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็ง ไม่ต้องคอยเทน้ำออกจากตู้
  • ระบบทำความเย็นคู่ Dual-cooling system ช่วยกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึงกันทั้งช่องแช่เย็นและช่องแช่แข็ง
  • ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและการทำงานที่เงียบ ไม่ส่งเสียงดังรบกวน
  • ระบบกรองอากาศและระบบฟอกอากาศ ช่วยลดกลิ่นอับและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็น
  • ระบบประหยัดพลังงาน ที่ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ลดการใช้พลังงานที่ไม่จำเป็น และสามารถปรับระดับความเย็นได้ตามจำนวนอาหารที่อยู่ในตู้
  • มีเทคโนโลยีการถนอมอาหารอันทันสมัยเพื่อให้อาหารสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ

 

 

รวมลิสต์ตู้เย็น LG ประหยัดไฟ ฟังก์ชันจัดเต็มความคุ้มค่า LG ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

LG ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

 

 

เทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ของตู้เย็น LG ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหาร

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES เพิ่มความพิเศษให้บานกระจกบนประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยให้มองเห็นอาหารข้างในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู เพียงเคาะ 2 ครั้งเท่านั้น และสามารถเก็บรักษาอาหารให้คงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนานขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ที่ควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็น ทำให้รักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ขณะเดียวกันช่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งจากหน้าประตู มาพร้อมนาโนยูวีที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำได้อัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UV ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณดื่มน้ำที่สะอาดและปลอดภัยอย่างแท้จริง

LG ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

LG ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG มีฟังก์ชัน Door Alarm คอยแจ้งเตือนเมื่อประตูตู้เย็นปิดไม่สนิท

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นขนาด 22.4 คิว ประหยัดพลังงานและประหยัดไฟ ขอแนะนำ LG ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES
มีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมชั้นกระจกนิรภัยสำหรับจัดเก็บภายในตู้ที่แข็งแรง และรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี ใช้งานปลอดภัยด้วยฟังก์ชัน Door Alarm ที่มีเสียงเตือนเมื่อประตูปิดไม่สนิท ขณะเดียวกันสามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในโดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น ด้วยนวัตกรรมตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ เทคโนโลยีจาก LG ที่คิดค้นเพื่อให้คุณใช้งานตู้เย็นได้สะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยีนาโนยูวี ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำให้คุณได้ดื่มน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้ง รวมถึงเชื่อมต่อกับ
ตู้เย็นแอลจีได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงสามารถเลือกตู้เย็นได้ตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของตนเอง และเพื่อรักษาสภาพตู้เย็นให้คงทนและใช้งานกันได้นาน ๆ แนะนำว่าไม่ควรแช่ของจนแน่นเกินไป เพราะอาจทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักขึ้นและสิ้นเปลืองไฟมากเกินไป ทั้งนี้ผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.