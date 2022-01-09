About Cookies on This Site

ไอน้ำและหยดน้ำที่กระจก

วิธีไล่ความชื้นในห้อง บอกลากลิ่นอับ โรคร้ายไม่มาเยือน

09/01/2022

ไล่ความชื้นในห้อง ลดกลิ่นอับและแบคทีเรียสะสม.

ลดความชื้นในบ้านให้อยู่หมัด ด้วยเทคนิคดี ๆ ที่ต้องบอกต่อ

ในช่วงหน้าฝนแบบนี้นอกจากต้องระวังเรื่องโรคหน้าฝนแล้ว “ความชื้นในบ้าน” เป็นอีกปัญหาที่มาพร้อมกับหน้าฝนเสมอ แต่จริง ๆ แล้วเความชื้นในอากาศไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นจากสภาพอากาศเพียงอย่างเดียว แต่การที่ห้องหรือบ้านชื้นยังเกิดได้จากการใช้น้ำซักล้าง การอาบน้ำ การทำความสะอาดต่าง ๆ รวมไปถึงเสื้อผ้าที่ชุ่มเหงื่อก็เป็นสาเหตุทำให้เกิดความชื้นในบ้านได้เช่นกัน.

นอกจากนี้ความชื้นในห้องที่มากเกินไปยังเป็นตัวการที่ทำให้เชื้อโรค เชื้อรา และแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายเจริญเติบโตได้ดี หากปล่อยไว้และไม่รีบแก้ไขตั้งแต่เนิ่น ๆ อาจส่งผลต่อสุขภาพคนในครอบครัวได้ มิหนำซ้ำความชื้นสะสมยังทำให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า เช่น เครื่องปรับอากาศ ทีวี และข้าวของภายในบ้านพังเสียหายได้อีกด้วย และเพื่อคลายความกังวลใจให้ทุกคน วันนี้ LG บอกต่อวิธีไล่ความชื้นในห้อง บอกลากลิ่นอับ โรคร้ายไม่มาเยือน เป็นวิธีง่าย ๆ ที่ช่วยลดความชื้นในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี.

เทคนิคไล่ความชื้นในห้องนอน เพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคนในบ้าน

ซึ่งปกติแล้วความชื้นในอากาศที่เหมาะสมควรอยู่ที่ประมาณ 60% แต่ทั้งนี้ปัจจัยที่ก่อให้เกิดความชื้นในอากาศบางอย่างยังเป็นสิ่งที่ควบคุมไม่ได้ แต่ความชื้นที่เกิดจากอากาศและตามธรรมชาติเป็นสิ่งที่ยากจะเลี่ยง ดังนั้นการใช้วิธีไล่ความชื้นในบ้านถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งทางออกดี ๆ ที่ช่วยให้คุณขจัดความชื้นสะสมภายในบ้านเรือนได้ ดังนี้ .

ระบายอากาศในห้องอย่างเหมาะสม

ปกติแล้วความชื้นที่มากเกินไปมักเกิดจากการไม่ระบายอากาศ ดังนั้นหากเป็นไปได้ควรเปิดประตูหรือหน้าต่างเพื่อระบายความชื้น หลีกเลี่ยงการนำเฟอร์นิเจอร์ชิ้นใหญ่มาวางปิดทางลม แต่หากเป็นห้องที่ไม่มีประตูหรือหน้าต่างสามารถใช้ตัวช่วย เช่น การติดตั้งพัดลมระบายอากาศแบบถาวร สำหรับห้องที่มีความอับชื้นมากเป็นพิเศษ ห้องน้ำ หรือห้องครัว เป็นต้น.

เปิดช่องรับแสงธรรมชาติ

ความร้อนจากแสงแดดนอกจากจะช่วยลดความชื้นได้ดีแล้ว แดดแรง ๆ ยังช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคสะสมได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญวิธีนี้ยังเป็นวิธีลดกลิ่นอับและเป็นวิธีลดความชื้นในห้องแอร์ที่ได้ผลอีกด้วย .

ข้าวสาร

ข้าวสารช่วยลดความชื้นในบ้าน.

ใช้วัสดุดูดความชื้น

วัสดุรอบตัว เช่น เกลือ ข้าวสาร ถ่านไม้ ฯลฯ มีคุณสมบัติในการดูดซับความชื้นในพื้นที่มุมอับได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับขั้นตอนการทำง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่นำวัสดุดังกล่าวไปวางไว้ตามจุดต่าง ๆ ที่มีความชื้นมากเป็นพิเศษ เช่น ห้องน้ำ ห้องครัว ห้องซักล้าง ฯลฯ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยลดความชื้นได้แล้ว.

ทำความสะอาดอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

จริงอยู่ที่ว่าการซักล้างอาจทำให้บ้านมีความชื้นเพิ่มขึ้น แต่ทั้งนี้ก็ใช่ว่าจะหยุดการทำความสะอาดไปแบบถาวร เพียงแค่ต้องมีเทคนิคในการทำความสะอาดที่ช่วยลดปัญหาความชื้น เช่น ถูพื้นและเป่าพื้นด้วยพัดลมจนแห้งสนิท เช็ดน้ำบนพื้นหลังอาบน้ำเสร็จ ใช้ผ้าแห้งซับน้ำที่ซิงค์ล้างจานทุกครั้ง หลีกเลี่ยงการนำผ้าเปียกเข้ามาในตัวบ้าน เป็นต้น .

วางต้นไม้ให้ถูกที่และถูกชนิด

ต้นไม้นอกจากจะช่วยให้ที่อยู่อาศัยร่มรื่นได้แล้ว ต้นไม้บางชนิดยังช่วยลดความชื้นในห้อง ช่วยฟอกอากาศ และยังช่วยดูดซับกลิ่นอับชื้นได้ดีอีกด้วย .

เลือกใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีฟังก์ชันลดความชื้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศสมัยใหม่ ไม่ได้มีเพียงประสิทธิภาพในเรื่องของการทำความเย็น ประหยัดพลังงาน หรือฟอกอากาศให้สะอาดขึ้นเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีฟังก์ชันลดความชื้นในอากาศอีกด้วย ดังนั้นใครมีแพลนซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศใหม่และบ้านมีความชื้นสะสมอยู่มาก แนะนำให้เลือกรุ่นที่มีฟังก์ชันดังกล่าว จะช่วยให้คุ้มค่ามากยิ่งขึ้น.

ลดความชื้นในบ้านแบบปลอดภัยและได้ผล ด้วยเครื่องลดความชื้น LG

เทคนิคไล่ความชื้นสุดท้ายที่อยากแนะนำ คือการเลือกใช้เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยปรับสมดุลความชื้นในอากาศ ช่วยให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวรู้สึกสบายตัว หายใจสะดวกขึ้น และลดความเสี่ยงต่ออาการภูมิแพ้ เครื่องลดความชื้น LG มีให้เลือก 2 รุ่น ได้แก่ LG PuriCare Dehumifier19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH ขนาด 19 ลิตร และ LG PuriCare Dehumifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร.

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier

ลดความชื้นในอากาศเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคนในบ้านด้วย เครื่องลดความชื้น LG.

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ใช้หลักการดูดอากาศเพื่อกลั่นออกมาเป็นน้ำ จากนั้นน้ำจะถูกจัดเก็บไว้ในถังที่มีความจุสูงสุด 19 ลิตร เมื่อน้ำเต็มถังแล้วเครื่องจะหยุดทำงานอัตโนมัติ หมดห่วงเรื่องน้ำล้น หรือหากต้องการระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่อง สามารถใช้สายเสียบที่ช่องด้านหลังของตัวเครื่องได้ เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ควบคุมการทำงานด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทั้งเรื่องการประหยัดพลังงาน ด้านประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือระดับกว่า Inverter แบบทั่วไป แข็งแรงทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบไม่รบกวนการนอนหลับ และด้วยระบบการทำงานแบบ Dual Inverter จึงช่วยให้เครื่องลดความชื้น LG สามารถลดความชื้นในอากาศได้สูงถึง 30 ลิตรต่อวัน หรือเทียบเท่ากับน้ำ 250 มิลลิตรลิตร หรือน้ำ 120 ขวด (เฉพาะรุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH) มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศนาโนไอออน ที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ และระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในตัวเครื่องแบบอัตโนมัติ จึงหมดห่วงทั้งเรื่องความชื้น เชื้อรา และแบคทีเรียสะสม .

ดีไซน์สวยงาม เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก เหมาะสำหรับทุกการจัดวางและช่วยลดความชื้นในห้องต่าง ๆ ได้เป็นอย่างดี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นห้องนอน ห้องครัว ห้องรับแขก หรือห้องที่มีความชื้นสะสมเป็นจำนวนมาก ทั้งยังทำงานด้วยระบบอัจฉริยะไม่เป็นอันตรายต่อคน สัตว์ สิ่งของ สิ่งของ และต้นไม้ ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา.

ความชื้นในอากาศเป็นสิ่งที่ยากจะหลีกเลี่ยง แต่ทุกคนสามารถไล่ความชื้นในห้องได้ด้วย LG PuriCare Dehumifier ที่มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานที่รอบด้าน คุ้มค่า มีความทันสมัย และตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนในครอบครัว หากสนใจเครื่องลดความชื้น LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..

