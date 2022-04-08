About Cookies on This Site

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

แนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Bar เสียงทรงพลัง จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

08/04/2022

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ พลังเสียงอัดแน่น

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ เสียงจัดเต็มรอบทิศทาง พร้อมดีไซน์ทันสมัย

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นใหม่ ๆ ทั้งแบบ LCD Plasma และ OLED TVs นอกจากจะเน้นภาพที่สวยคมชัดเสมือนจริง ยังได้รับการออกแบบมาให้มีความบางและเบา เพื่อช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยให้มากที่สุด เพื่อให้ใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ปัจจุบันมีการออกแบบลำโพงที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีได้อย่างลงตัว คุณภาพเสียงยอดเยี่ยม นั่นคือ “ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์” ให้คุณได้สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์เหนือชั้นกับความบันเทิงเต็มรูปแบบภายในบ้านของคุณ อีกทั้งยังสามารถปรับแต่ง จัดวางตำแหน่งของลำโพงได้อย่างอิสระอีกด้วย

 

ขอแนะนำ ลำโพง LG Sound Bar คุณภาพเสียงทรงพลัง ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ แมทช์คู่กับ LG TV ได้อย่างลงตัว จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม พร้อมสร้างสรรค์บรรยากาศระดับโรงภาพยนตร์

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์คืออะไร?

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ (Soundbar) ออกแบบมาเพื่อใช้งานร่วมกับทีวีทั้งแบบ LCD Plasma และ OLED TVs โดยมีลักษณะเป็นกล่องหรือตู้ชิ้นเดียว คุณภาพเสียงรอบทิศทาง โดยทั่วไปลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ที่ใช้งานตามบ้านเรือนจะมีทั้งแชนแนลซ้ายและขาว หรือบางตัวอาจมีเซนเตอร์แชลแนลเพิ่มเข้ามา เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง แต่ไม่สะดวกติดตั้งลำโพงหลาย ๆ ตัว

แนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Ba เสียงทรงพลัง ดีไซน์เรียบหรู LG Sound Bar รุ่น SK10Y

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar รุ่น SK10Y

 

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม ดีไซน์สวย

LG Sound Bar SK10Y มอบเสียงอันทรงพลังและความงามที่โดดเด่น สร้างสรรค์บรรยากาศระดับโรงภาพยนตร์ ด้วยระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับระบบเสียงที่เต็มอิ่มอย่างเหนือชั้น ประกอบด้วยเทคโนโลยี ‘Bass and Space' และ ‘Height Elevation' ที่ก้าวล้ำของ Meridian มอบประสบการณ์ด้านเสียงที่เหนือระดับ อีกทั้งลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ผ่านการรับรอง Hi-Res สามารถเล่นเสียงสเตริโอแบบไม่สูญเสียคุณภาพได้ที่ระดับสูงสุด 192kHz/24 บิต. และสามารถทำงานร่วมกับสมาร์ทโฟนอย่างไร้รอยต่อ

 

LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG Eclair QP5

 

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5 ลดการสั่นสะเทือน

ลำโพง LG Eclair QP5 ขนาดกะทัดรัด มีซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสองทิศทาง ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนในทุกระดับเสียง ให้เสียงที่คมชัดคุณภาพสูง ให้คุณสัมผัสกับเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นเช่นเดียวกับซาวนด์บาร์ขนาดเต็ม แต่มีการสั่นของลำโพงน้อยลง หน่วยประมวลผล Alpha 9 AI Processor ช่วยให้ลำโพง LG Sound Ba ของคุณสร้างเสียงที่ดีขึ้น นอกจากนี้ LG Eclair QP5 ยังรองรับคอนเทนต์ 4K รวมถึง HDR และ Dolby Vision โดยไม่มีการลดถอนคุณภาพหรือประสิทธิภาพน้อยลง มอบประสบการณ์ด้านภาพและเสียงที่เต็มอิ่มอย่างแท้จริง

 

LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

 

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ดีไซน์เรียบหรู

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ดีไซน์เข้ากับทีวี LG ได้อย่างลงตัว ช่วยเสริมสร้างความบันเทิงและการตกแต่งภายใน คุณสามารถควบคุมการเปิด-ปิด ระดับเสียง และแม้กระทั่งโหมดเสียงของซาวด์บาร์ได้ด้วยรีโมททีวี LG เพียงอันเดียว มีหน่วยประมวลผล Alpha 9 AI Processor ช่วยให้ลำโพง LG Sound Ba ของคุณสร้างเสียงที่ดีขึ้น นอกจากนี้ LG Soundbar SP11RA มอบเสียงความละเอียดสูง 24bit/192kHz ระบบเสียง 7.1.4 Channel พร้อมด้วยพลังเสียง 770W ลำโพง up-firing ด้านหลัง 2 ตัว และซับวูฟเฟอร์ เพื่อให้คุณได้ยินทุกเสียงเที่ยงตรงอย่างที่ควรจะเป็น

 

LG SoundBar รุ่น S65Q.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S65Q.DTHALLK

 

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S65Q.DTHALLK เสียงอันทรงพลัง

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S65Q.DTHALLK ได้รับการออกแบบมาให้เข้ากับทีวี LG ช่วยสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดีที่สุดร่วมกัน ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงอันทรงพลัง 3.1ch ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงภายในบ้านด้วยระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์ ระบบเสียงความละเอียดสูงและมีอัตราสุ่มสัญญาณอยู่ที่ 96kHz และความละเอียด 24 บิต มาพร้อมเสียงที่แม่นยำและทรงพลัง มอบประสบการณ์การรับฟังที่น่าเพลิดเพลินใจมากยิ่งขึ้น ลำโพง LG Sound Bar มีคุณภาพเสียงที่โดดเด่น ให้เสียงพูดและเสียงเบสได้ชัดเจน ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่ต้องการเพิ่มอรรถรสในการดูหนัง ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกม อีกทั้งการดีไซน์ของลำโพง LG Sound Bar มีความทันสมัย เหมาะกับการแต่งบ้านทุกสไตล์ และยังได้รับการออกแบบทางวิศวกรรมเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของทีวี LG อย่างราบรื่น ช่วยสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดีที่สุดร่วมกัน หากคุณสนใจลำโพง LG Sound Bar สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

 

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

 

 

