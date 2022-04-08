About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้ชายกำลังเล่นเกม

5 เกม PC ออนไลน์น่าเล่น 2022 ภาพสวยสมจริง จัดเต็มความมันส์

08/04/2022

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มอบประสบการณ์เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล

 

แนะนำเกมคอมพิวเตอร์ออนไลน์มันส์แบบ Non Stop

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าเกมคือส่วนหนึ่งในชีวิตของคนทั่วโลกไปแล้ว หากมองย้อนไปตั้งแต่สมัยยังเด็กจะพบว่าเกมได้เข้ามาอยู่ในทุกช่วงเวลาของชีวิตใครหลายคน เริ่มตั้งแต่เรียนชั้นประถม มัธยม เรื่อยไปจนถึงมหาวิทยาลัยจนกระทั่งเรียนจบเกมก็ยังไม่หายไปไหน บางคนแม้จะโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่แต่งงานมีลูกแล้วก็ยังเล่นเกมอยู่ด้วยซ้ำ

 

ปัจจัยสำคัญของความนิยมในโลกของเกมก็คือมนุษย์ทุกคนต้องการความบันเทิงและเกมตอบสนองได้เป็นอย่างดี เราสามารถเป็นใครก็ได้ในโลกของเกม ที่สำคัญเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ได้เข้ามาทำให้เกมมีความสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้นทั้งภาพและเสียงช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสให้กับเกมเมอร์ นอกจากนี้เกมยังมีมากมายหลายแนวให้ผู้เล่นได้เลือก สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้จะมาแนะนำเกม PC ออนไลน์น่าเล่น 2022 ภาพสวยสมจริง จัดเต็มความมันส์ จะมีเกมไหนน่าสนใจบ้างตามมาดูกัน

แนะนำเกม PC มาแรงแห่งปี 2022 สำหรับเกมเมอร์

เกม PC Rocket League

 

Rocket League เกมแนวสปอร์ตแอคชัน

1. Rocket League

เกมแนวสปอร์ตแอคชัน บังคับรถแข่งเพื่อชนลูกบอลให้เข้าประตูของอีกฝ่าย คล้ายเกมฟุตบอลแต่การควบคุมลูกบอลด้วยรถสนุกกว่าและยากกว่า ผู้เล่นสามารถปรับแต่งรถได้ตามสไตล์ถือเป็นเกม PC ออนไลน์ที่กำลังได้รับความนิยมอย่างมาก

เกม PC Fortnite

 

Fortnite เกมแนวชูตติ้ง Battle Royale

2. Fortnite

Fortnite เป็นเกมแนวชูตติ้งมุมมองบุคคลที่สามแบบ Battle Royale ผู้เล่นต้องร่วมมือกับผู้เล่นคนอื่น ๆ เพื่อสร้างฐานของตนเอง ขณะเดียวกันก็ต้องพยายามไปทำลายฐานของคู่แข่งให้ได้ด้วยเป้าหมายคือยืนหยัดให้เหลือรอดเป็นคนสุดท้าย

เกม PC League of Legends

 

League of Legends เกมแนววางแผนแบบเรียลไทม์

3. League of Legends

League of Legends เป็นเกมแนว MOBA หรือเกมที่ต้องวางแผนการเล่นแบบเรียลไทม์ โดยจะแบ่งเป็น 2 ฝ่าย ฝ่ายละ 5 คน ต่อสู้เพื่อเอาชนะฝ่ายตรงข้ามบรรยาการในเกมเต็มไปด้วยการชิงไหวชิงพริบอยู่ตลอดเวลา ได้รับความนิยมจากผู้เล่นทั่วโลกจนได้รับการคัดเลือกเข้าแข่งขันใน E-Sports มาแล้ว

เกม PC Roblox

 

Roblox เกมแนว MMORPG กราฟิกแบบบล็อกเหลี่ยม

4. Roblox

Roblox เป็นเกมแนว MMORPG หรือเล่นตามบทบาทของเกมแสดงภาพเป็นกราฟิกแบบบล็อกเหลี่ยมลักษณะคล้ายกับของเล่น มีความน่ารักเด็กเล่นได้ ผู้ใหญ่เล่นดี มีแผนที่ให้เลือกเล่นเยอะมากขึ้นอยู่กับคนสร้างว่าต้องการสไตล์ไหน มีทั้งการเอาตัวรอด การต่อสู้ ซึ่งจะต้องเล่นกันเป็นทีมเพื่อเอาชนะด่านต่าง ๆ

เกม PC Valorant

 

Valorant เกมแนวชูตติ้งยอดนิยม

5. Valorant

Valorant เกมแนวชูตติ้งซึ่งถือเป็นเกมออนไลน์ยอดนิยมอย่างมาก ผสานความเป็นเกมเคาน์เตอร์-สไตรก์ กับเกม Overwatch ผู้เล่นจะแบ่งเป็น 2 ฝ่าย ฝ่ายละ 5 คนยิงต่อสู้กันฝ่ายหนึ่งจะวางระเบิด อีกฝ่ายต้องป้องกันให้ได้ ฝ่ายไหนชนะครบ 13 รอบก่อนเป็นผู้ชนะ

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ 5 เกม PC ออนไลน์มาแรงแห่งปี 2022 ที่นำมาแนะนำกัน อย่างไรก็ตามการเล่นเกมให้สนุกเข้าถึงอารมณ์จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน หนึ่งในนั้นก็คือจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่จะให้ภาพที่คมชัด สวยสมจริงทุกมุมมองเพื่อตอบสนองการเล่นเกมของเหล่าเกมเมอร์ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG นวัตกรรมล้ำสมัยเล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ลื่นไหลภาพไม่กระตุก

1. จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MP400-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MP400-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติพิเศษดังนี้

 

จอแสดงผล LG IPS Full HD : ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของจอแสดงผลแบบคริสตัลเหลว สีสมจริงในมุมมองด้านกว้าง

 

AMD FreeSync™ HD : สัมผัสประสบการณ์เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล รวดเร็ว ลดการขาดตอนและการกระตุกของภาพ

 

Dynamic Action Sync : ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

 

Black Stabilizer : มองเห็นได้ดีแม้อยู่ในที่มืดเพื่อความได้เปรียบในการเล่นเกม

 

Reader Mode : ปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่างเพื่อเป็นการลดความเหนื่อยล้าของดวงตาเพื่อการรับชมดียิ่งขึ้น Flicker Safe : ช่วยลดการกะพริบที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ ช่วยถนอมสายตา

 

OnScreen Control : สามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผล ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

 

ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน : ขอบจอบางทำให้แสดงผลภาพได้เต็มตามากขึ้น คมชัดสมจริงดูเป็นธรรมชาติ

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 4k

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ประสบการณ์เล่นเกมที่จุใจด้วยภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K

2. จอคอมพิวเตอร์ 4K LG รุ่น 27UP600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27UP600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติพิเศษดังนี้

 

LG UHD Monitor 4K : ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเนื้อหา 4K และ HDR

 

รองรับ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 : ช่วยให้แสดงผลการเล่นเกม ชมภาพยนตร์ และรูปภาพแบบ HDR ได้อย่างสมจริง

 

เอฟเฟกต์ HDR สู่คอนเทนต์ SDR : ช่วยแปลงคอนเทนต์มาตรฐานไปเป็นวิดีโอคุณภาพ HDR จัดเรียงโทนสีและความสว่างของคอนเทนต์ SDR เพื่อให้ประสบการณ์ที่ใกล้เคียงกับ HDR

 

IPS ที่มี DCI-P3 95% : จอแสดงผล IPS 95% ครอบคลุมสเปกตรัม DCI-P3 ช่วยให้ความแม่นยำของสีและมุมมองแบบกว้าง

 

AMD FreeSync™ : สัมผัสประสบการณ์เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล รวดเร็ว ลดการขาดตอนและการกระตุกของภาพ

 

Dynamic Action Sync : ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

 

Black Stabilizer : มองเห็นได้ดีแม้อยู่ในที่มืดเพื่อความได้เปรียบในการเล่นเกม

 

OnScreen Control: สามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผล ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG สีสันสมจริงทุกองศา

3. จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MK600M-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MK600M-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติพิเศษดังนี้

 

Full HD IPS : เทคโนโลยี IPS ช่วยให้ภาพความละเอียดสูง พร้อมสีสันที่สมจริงไม่ว่าจะดูหน้าจอจากมุมไหน

 

Radeon FreeSync™ : มอบภาพที่ราบรื่น ไร้รอยต่อภายในเกมความละเอียดสูงแก้ปัญหาภาพขาดหรือภาพกระตุก

 

Dynamic Action Sync : ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

 

Black Stabilizer : มองเห็นได้ดีแม้อยู่ในที่มืดเพื่อความได้เปรียบในการเล่นเกม

 

Reader Mode : ปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่างเพื่อเป็นการลดความเหนื่อยล้าของดวงตาเพื่อการรับชมดียิ่งขึ้น

 

Flicker Safe : ช่วยลดการกะพริบที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ ช่วยถนอมสายตา

 

OnScreen Control : สามารถปรับแต่งตัวเลือกการแสดงผล ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

 

ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน : ขอบจอบางทำให้แสดงผลภาพได้เต็มตามากขึ้น คมชัดสมจริงดูเป็นธรรมชาติ

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ทั้ง 3 รุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์สำหรับเกมเมอร์ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเล่นเกมได้อย่างถึงอารมณ์ สามารถเป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ววันนี้ผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ หรือสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

ขอขอบคุณภาพเกมจาก : www.you.co/th/blog

 

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

 

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

 

 

Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัด เพิ่มอรรถรสความบันเทิง

ปัญหาทีวี LED หน้าจอมืด เป็นเส้น เกิดจากอะไร? ซ่อมอย่างไรดี

6 วิธีเลือก TV 55 นิ้ว ภาพคมชัด รองรับทุกความบันเทิง